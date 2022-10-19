ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Frank Thomas
3d ago

This Sheriff Judd Guy is usually in front of Cameras talking about Cases. I wonder why he's not doing the same deal here....Oh ok think I know these aren't people of Color Right? 4 Middle Aged White Men who probably are White Conservatives

Neysa L H Young
3d ago

Thank you for all you do I pray in Jesus Name to shield your mind and heart. I pray in Jesus Name to wipe the images from your eyes to see again in beauty. Thank you Sheriff Judd and to the detectives for your great work and blessings to you and your families. Stay Safe and thanks again for looking out for the babies.

Related
iheart.com

"Historic" Fentanyl Seizure in Polk County

Three people have been arrested in what Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is calling an "historic" seizure of fentanyl---11 pounds, which he says is enough to kill 2.7 million people in Florida. He says the drug came into Bradenton from Mexico, and from there to Polk County. The sheriff is...
POLK COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Trail of trash leads police to tent where homeless woman living

A trail of trash led police to a tent where a homeless woman was living in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake police department had received reports about concerns of trash dumping in the 300 block of South U.S. Hwy. 27/441. This past Tuesday, an officer spotted a trail of trash that led to a tent where 35-year-old Sarah Kilby has been living.
LADY LAKE, FL
WCJB

Murder suspect from Hernando County caught in Putnam County

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A murder suspect is behind bars after deputies located him in Putnam County. Sheriff’s deputies arrested 25-year-old Reynol Gonzalez on a warrant from Hernando County. Officials say they were able figure out where he was staying and what he was driving. Gonzalez was taken into...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Man shot to death in Bradenton identified

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department has identified a man shot and killed Thursday night, according to an updated press release. The 64-year-old man found dead has been identified as Tony Martin. Officers said they were called around 8:45 p.m. to 17th Street E near 7th Avenue in...
BRADENTON, FL
