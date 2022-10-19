Read full article on original website
Frank Thomas
3d ago
This Sheriff Judd Guy is usually in front of Cameras talking about Cases. I wonder why he's not doing the same deal here....Oh ok think I know these aren't people of Color Right? 4 Middle Aged White Men who probably are White Conservatives
Neysa L H Young
3d ago
Thank you for all you do I pray in Jesus Name to shield your mind and heart. I pray in Jesus Name to wipe the images from your eyes to see again in beauty. Thank you Sheriff Judd and to the detectives for your great work and blessings to you and your families. Stay Safe and thanks again for looking out for the babies.
Police: Man confesses to beating bicyclist to death with tire iron in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man accused of beating a bicyclist to death with a tire iron in Clearwater was arrested by law enforcement — but the search for another person involved is ongoing. During a news conference Saturday morning, Clearwater Deputy Chief of Police Michael Walek explained 26-year-old...
Florida Man Charged With Murder After Randomly Beating Victim To Death With Tire Iron
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police homicide detectives have charged Jermaine Adrian Bennett, 26, with first-degree murder in the Friday morning homicide on Mandalay Avenue that left Jeffrey Chapman dead. Bennett was booked into the Pasco County Jail after being arrested at his workplace Friday
Enough fentanyl to kill 2.7M people seized in Polk County, sheriff says
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it confiscated enough fentanyl to kill about 2.7 million people in what they're calling the largest fentanyl seizure in the agency's history.
Clearwater murder suspect arrested in Wesley Chapel, 2nd suspect still at large
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
3 Texas men arrested for stealing register, cash from destroyed Florida bar
Three Texas men were arrested after a Hillsborough County deputy, who was in Lee County to assist with Hurricane Ian cleanup, spotted the men rummaging through the rubble that was home to the Liki Tiki BBQ Restaurant.
Pasco County woman survives after husband shot her in the face in April
A 26-year-old Pasco County woman survived after her husband shot her in the face at their home. She suffered a stroke, needed numerous surgeries and lost her sight in her right eye.
St. Pete sushi restaurant owner charged with operating drug house out of business, deputies say
The owner of a Japanese restaurant in St. Petersburg has been accused of running a drug house out of the business, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Man indicted after pulling gun on several people on Tampa Riverwalk: DOJ
A Tampa man was indicted after he pulled a gun on several people at the Riverwalk, according to a release from the Department of Justice.
Man jumps fence at Tampa elementary school, says he was being chased by gunman: police
Tampa police have confirmed an incident with an armed person at an elementary school Friday morning.
Tampa man confesses to beating man to death with tire iron in ‘heinous,’ ‘random’ attack, police say
The Clearwater Police Department said it has arrested one of two suspects in a murder involving a body found Friday morning.
iheart.com
"Historic" Fentanyl Seizure in Polk County
Three people have been arrested in what Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is calling an "historic" seizure of fentanyl---11 pounds, which he says is enough to kill 2.7 million people in Florida. He says the drug came into Bradenton from Mexico, and from there to Polk County. The sheriff is...
Search underway for man accused of shooting driver after argument on I-4
TAMPA, Fla — One man has been hospitalized following an alleged shooting on a Tampa roadway, he told law enforcement. Troopers are now searching for the accused driver responsible. At around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to Tampa General Hospital where a 43-year-old...
villages-news.com
Trail of trash leads police to tent where homeless woman living
A trail of trash led police to a tent where a homeless woman was living in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake police department had received reports about concerns of trash dumping in the 300 block of South U.S. Hwy. 27/441. This past Tuesday, an officer spotted a trail of trash that led to a tent where 35-year-old Sarah Kilby has been living.
Unsubstantiated report of gun near Tampa elementary school puts campus on lockdown
TAMPA, Fla. — Lockdown measures at a Tampa elementary school have been lifted following an unsubstantiated threat of a weapon near the campus, the Tampa Police Department said. A staff member at Shaw Elementary School saw a man around 8:40 a.m. "frantically" banging on the front door of the...
WCJB
Murder suspect from Hernando County caught in Putnam County
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A murder suspect is behind bars after deputies located him in Putnam County. Sheriff’s deputies arrested 25-year-old Reynol Gonzalez on a warrant from Hernando County. Officials say they were able figure out where he was staying and what he was driving. Gonzalez was taken into...
Bicyclist attacked, killed in Clearwater Beach neighborhood
CLEARWATER, Fla — Clearwater Police have identified a man found dead overnight Friday as a homicide investigation continues. In a tweet, the department said the man killed was 49-year-old Jeffrey M. Chapman of Clearwater Beach. Officers said Chapman was found dead at around 12:37 a.m. on Mandalay Avenue near...
Polk sheriff: Agency's largest fentanyl bust had enough drug to kill 2.7 million people
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says the agency has seized more than 11 pounds of fentanyl in what is being considered the agency's largest fentanyl bust in its history. "Our detectives seized over 11 pounds of fentanyl, which is enough to kill 2.7 million people....
Police: Man shot to death in Bradenton identified
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department has identified a man shot and killed Thursday night, according to an updated press release. The 64-year-old man found dead has been identified as Tony Martin. Officers said they were called around 8:45 p.m. to 17th Street E near 7th Avenue in...
Polk County Man Charged With Killing Victim Who Was Set To Testify Against Him In Shooting
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Department Of Law Enforcement agents served an arrest warrant on Marlon Tyrone Burgess, 37, Lake Wales, after agents say he killed a witness who was planning to testify against him in an upcoming attempted murder trial. On Tuesday, FDLE charged
Inverness Man Arrested For Killing An Inmate In Jail
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – On Tuesday, 33-year-old Brodrick Larnell Houston of Inverness, Florida, was arrested by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on murder charges. This arrest stems from an altercation that occurred in September between inmates at the Citrus County Detention Facility, where Houston
