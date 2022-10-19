Read full article on original website
Why Embedded Finance Has Come of Age
Embedded finance makes life easier for customers and generates a revenue opportunity for digital platforms, FIS Banking, Payments and Fintech SVP Taira Hall writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. At a time of great change that’s been hastened...
As Consumers Seek Access to Funds, Look to the D-Suite to Differentiate
As demand for credit grows amid economic challenges, digital capacities provide the differentiation issuers need to stand out, i2c Chief Product Officer Ava Kelly writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. With inflation steadily driving prices up it’s safe...
JPMorgan Chase Offers Startups Chance At VC Fundraising
JPMorgan Chase will try and cater to startups with a new platform to connect founders with venture capital, according to Reuters. The platform will be called Capital Connect, and the bank told Reuters that it will focus on serving startups from their early stages. The goal is to try and capitalize on the way venture-capital-backed companies have been ballooning in size — so banks have been trying to build relationships early.
Buy vs. Build: EU Banks’ Foray Into BNPL Gathers Steam
At the start of the year, Matt Norton, Santander Bank North America’s head of point of sale lending, told PYMNTS that banks were increasingly eyeing opportunities in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) market. “Banks have an opportunity to be a major solutions provider in this space,” said Norton,...
FIs, FinTechs Leverage Blockchain To Power X-Border Payments In EU, Middle East
In discussions of blockchain technology and its effect on payments, the idea that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin will replace fiat money abounds. While arguments for and against the feasibility of such a hypothetical future tend to split opinions, several tokens are already powering cross-border transactions for some of the world’s biggest financial institutions (FIs).
Banyan Raises $43M to Grow Its SKU Data Network
Stock keeping unit (SKU)-level receipt data infrastructure startup Banyan raised $43 million to scale its technology and infrastructure to advance its network that enables retailers, banks and FinTechs to leverage item-level enriched data capabilities. The Series A round, a combination of equity and venture debt, was led by Fin Capital...
Item-Level Data Network Banyan Gets $43M to Power Next FinTech Wave
There’s strategic gold locked in receipt level data, aka SKU level data, and the appetite for accessing those insights is attracting not just users but investors who see the possibilities. In a clear vote of confidence for both concept and company, FinTech Banyan announced on Thursday (Oct. 20) that...
FLEETCOR Purchases Lodging Provider Roomex To Boost B2B Lodging
Business payment company FLEETCOR has said it will be buying European workforce lodging provider Roomex, which will help the company add to its lodging business and help it expand more internationally, a press release said. Roomex is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has 600 workforce business customers, who have stayed...
Plaid Takes First Plunge Into Web3 With Wallet Connector
Open banking platform Plaid is launching its first cryptocurrency product that will be a springboard to a suite of Web3-focused offerings. Wallet Onboard by Plaid enables crypto developers to plug into over 300 different self-custody crypto wallets through a single integration, including MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, Trust Wallet and Ledger, according to a blog post on Thursday (Oct. 20).
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Launch BNPL, Mobile App, Storefront
Today in B2B payments, Ionia and Certegy roll out a new buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering, Wave debuts a new mobile app for small business owners and Jimmy Brings launches a new storefront. Plus, Capital on Tap secures a $110 million credit facility to build a central finance hub for small businesses, while Credit Key Raises $115 million for its B2B BNPL solution.
Exits, Partnerships Signal Ongoing Shakeup In Competitive EU Q-Commerce Market
The global delivery food market has been going through a shakeup this year, one that has been defined by high-profile exits, partnerships and consolidation moves as industry players seek to gain an edge in the fast-growing, competitive European quick commerce market. Two months after announcing a plan to exit the...
Today in the Connected Economy: Klarna Embraces Shoppable Video
Today in the connected economy, BNPL provider Klarna unveils new tools designed to turn it into a place where consumers and retailers can discover and create. Also, event management platform Cvent expands its virtual payment offerings with help from American Express, and Visa’s Vanessa Colella tells PYMNTS’ Karen Webster how the company is further monetizing the creator economy.
EU Approves Merger of Nordic Mobile Payments Firms MobilePay, Vipps
Denmark-based digital payments app MobilePay has announced that the EU Commission has approved its merger with Norway-based smartphone digital payments app Vipps. The new group — which is named “Vipps MobilePay” and will be headquartered in Oslo, Norway — will be effective beginning Nov. 1, MobilePay said Friday (Oct. 21) in a press release.
FDIC Head: Regulators Must Understand Crypto Risks Before Offering Guidance
United States financial regulators will likely have stronger guidance for banks regarding cryptocurrencies once those agencies have a better handle on the risks. That’s according to Martin Gruenberg, acting chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), who spoke Thursday (Oct. 20) during an event at the Brookings Institution.
FDIC Chair: Stablecoins Could Bring Bank Consolidation, Disintermediation
Stablecoins have the potential to “fundamentally alter the landscape of banking,” the head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said in a speech on Thursday (Oct. 20). Speaking about The Prudential Regulation of Crypto Assets at the Brookings Institution, Acting FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg said that “economies of...
Payroc Debuts Embedded Finance API Platform
Global payments company Payroc has debuted a new API suite and developer documentation site, a press release said, which will give technology providers more embedded payments flexibility. The platform was intended to equip Payroc’s partners with the control to make unique payment experiences within their own technology stack, scale software...
Credit Key Raises $115M in Debt, Equity to Grow B2B BNPL
B2B payment solutions startup Credit Key raised $115 million in debt and equity funding for its point of sale (POS) eCommerce solution that provides businesses with an instant buy now, pay later (BNPL) function at checkout. The fresh funds will enable the company to expand the capital it can offer...
NatWest, Vodeno Enter BaaS Partnership
NatWest is forming a new partnership with Vodeno to launch a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) business in the U.K., according to a Thursday (Oct. 20) press release. Natwest is a U.K.-based retail and commercial banking group. Vodeno owns the BaaS business of the same name, as well as Belgian neobank Aion. NatWest...
Report: PhonePe Considering New Funding Round to Build Super App
India-based FinTech PhonePe is reportedly in talks to start a new funding round to further its aim of building a financial services super app. The round would be led by global growth equity investor General Atlantic with an investment of $450 million to $500 million and would give PhonePe a valuation of at least $12 billion, Moneycontrol reported Friday (Oct. 21), citing unnamed sources.
JPMorgan: ‘Pressure Testing’ Key to Helping Treasurers Fight Payments Fraud
“The move to digital has been a wonderful thing,” JPMorgan Head of Client Fraud Prevention for Commercial Banking Alec Grant told Karen Webster. “The shift has opened up avenues and payment vehicles for treasurers that make them much more efficient and gives them new business opportunities,” he added.
