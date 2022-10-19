8 Akron police officers involved in Walker shooting back at work, some residents call it a ‘slap in the face’. WEWS: Dan Flannery, director of the Begun Center for Violence Prevention Research and Education, said it is common for police officers to return to administrative duties in the aftermath of a police shooting. “It’s important to note, based on the information available to us, that these officers are not out on the streets responding to calls,” Flannery said, responding to community outrage at the return of officers involved in the death of Jayland Walker in Akron. “They’re on administrative desk duty.”

