Perfect example of playing too much!! smh why would anyone pull up to a school basketball court and start shooting anything at anyone especially some people that you don’t know!? They were simply minding their business doing something they probably loved doing daily, not bothering nobody and not asking for any trouble and then here comes trouble shooting frozen orbs at them smdh even the unfrozen ones hurt like crazy I can’t imagine the frozen ones… sad situation but them babies should be free of all charges because it was clear self defense unfortunately a child lost his life… why aren’t the other friends being charged for going there with him to do this act of violence? They should be charged too because that’s assault (shooting frozen orbs)
These young men was acting in self defense. Sad you can’t have a good game of basketball without some thugs shooting at you. Hopefully they will from this and live a good life.
He shouldn’t have been shooting at people who were not bothering him at all, play stupid games win stupid prizes! His friends should be charged in their part in his death they are just as guilty!
