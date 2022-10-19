ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 34

itsme
3d ago

Perfect example of playing too much!! smh why would anyone pull up to a school basketball court and start shooting anything at anyone especially some people that you don’t know!? They were simply minding their business doing something they probably loved doing daily, not bothering nobody and not asking for any trouble and then here comes trouble shooting frozen orbs at them smdh even the unfrozen ones hurt like crazy I can’t imagine the frozen ones… sad situation but them babies should be free of all charges because it was clear self defense unfortunately a child lost his life… why aren’t the other friends being charged for going there with him to do this act of violence? They should be charged too because that’s assault (shooting frozen orbs)

Reply
12
AP_001475.5c17f764fc884bec811330d93bb69643.1815
3d ago

These young men was acting in self defense. Sad you can’t have a good game of basketball without some thugs shooting at you. Hopefully they will from this and live a good life.

Reply(1)
13
Mary Toomer
3d ago

He shouldn’t have been shooting at people who were not bothering him at all, play stupid games win stupid prizes! His friends should be charged in their part in his death they are just as guilty!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
case.edu

Mandel’s Dan Flannery discusses the 8 Akron police officers involved in Walker shooting being allowed back to work

8 Akron police officers involved in Walker shooting back at work, some residents call it a ‘slap in the face’. WEWS: Dan Flannery, director of the Begun Center for Violence Prevention Research and Education, said it is common for police officers to return to administrative duties in the aftermath of a police shooting. “It’s important to note, based on the information available to us, that these officers are not out on the streets responding to calls,” Flannery said, responding to community outrage at the return of officers involved in the death of Jayland Walker in Akron. “They’re on administrative desk duty.”
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Teen Accused of Beating CO at Indian River Moved to Adult Jail

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19-year-old inmate at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon has been moved to the Stark County jail. Demetrice Taylor is charged with escape and felonious assault for getting out of his cell and brutally beating 60-year-old corrections officer David Upshaw on Tuesday night.
MASSILLON, OH
WYTV.com

Man facing charge after armed robbery in Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect is in custody after an armed robbery Saturday morning. Several police departments arrested 24-year-old Adam McDermott near West Branch. He is facing an aggravated robbery charge. According to Newton Falls Police, McDermott entered the Sunoco on Milton Boulevard and set a rifle...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
cleveland19.com

10 hospitalized, 1 dead from possible CO exposure in Akron apartment

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A quick-thinking firefighter saved the lives of many living in Timber Top Apartments and Townhomes on Rocky Brook Drive Thursday night. Akron fire was called to the building just before 10 p.m. Thursday, for a man feeling unwell. When they arrived, they said the man was...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Police seeking to identify persons of interest in case of murdered Garfield Heights bar bouncer

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are seeking the public's help identifying two persons of interest in connection with the shooting death of a Cleveland man last month. Authorities say 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs was working a security detail outside the Showcase Bar & Grille in Garfield Heights during the early morning hours of Sept. 26. The bar had become overcrowded, and when a group of men jumped a fence in an attempt to get inside, Briggs was shot during a fight while trying to stop them. He later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Shaker Heights police shoot carjacking suspect near high school; building briefly placed on lockdown

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A brief lockdown has been lifted at Shaker Heights High School after police shot a carjacking suspect near the building Friday afternoon. Authorities say the incident began around 3:13 p.m. near Lee Road, where officers observed a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The car then sped away before the male suspect got out and started running from the cops, who claim to have seen a gun in his possession. One officer then shot him near the high school, and he was subsequently taken to a local hospital.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron family demands justice after store owner is charged in shooting death of customer who was an innocent bystander

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police announced that the 55-year-old clerk who accidentally shot a customer during an unrelated altercation inside a Sunoco is now facing criminal charges. Gurninder Banvait received a court summons on Wednesday afternoon and is charged with negligent homicide in connection to the Sept. 1 shooting,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County juvenile prison guard hospitalized after being attacked by inmate

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A prison guard remains hospitalized after being brutally attacked by a juvenile inmate Tuesday evening, according to officials. David Upshaw works at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in the 2700 block of Indian River Road in Massillon. On Tuesday, the 19-year-old inmate was somehow...
MASSILLON, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy