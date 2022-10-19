Read full article on original website
Item-Level Data Network Banyan Gets $43M to Power Next FinTech Wave
There’s strategic gold locked in receipt level data, aka SKU level data, and the appetite for accessing those insights is attracting not just users but investors who see the possibilities. In a clear vote of confidence for both concept and company, FinTech Banyan announced on Thursday (Oct. 20) that...
Today in the Connected Economy: Google Turns Its Eye to Visual Shopping
Today in the connected economy, Google debuts more tools to make users’ buying experience more visual, part of a larger effort to make its sites more shoppable. Plus, J.P. Morgan teams with Sightline Payments to expand its gaming payments operations, while NatWest launches a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) business in the United Kingdom with the help of BaaS company Vodeno.
FLEETCOR Purchases Lodging Provider Roomex To Boost B2B Lodging
Business payment company FLEETCOR has said it will be buying European workforce lodging provider Roomex, which will help the company add to its lodging business and help it expand more internationally, a press release said. Roomex is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has 600 workforce business customers, who have stayed...
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Launch BNPL, Mobile App, Storefront
Today in B2B payments, Ionia and Certegy roll out a new buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering, Wave debuts a new mobile app for small business owners and Jimmy Brings launches a new storefront. Plus, Capital on Tap secures a $110 million credit facility to build a central finance hub for small businesses, while Credit Key Raises $115 million for its B2B BNPL solution.
Today in the Connected Economy: Klarna Embraces Shoppable Video
Today in the connected economy, BNPL provider Klarna unveils new tools designed to turn it into a place where consumers and retailers can discover and create. Also, event management platform Cvent expands its virtual payment offerings with help from American Express, and Visa’s Vanessa Colella tells PYMNTS’ Karen Webster how the company is further monetizing the creator economy.
Consumers Order Fewer Prepared Food Deliveries as Prices Climb
Orders for delivery of takeout food via mobile app have reportedly slipped as restaurants have raised prices and some delivery companies have boosted their fees in an inflationary environment. Higher prices have added to the pressures delivery companies were already facing as the pandemic-driven lockdowns — which drove orders for...
How CFOs Navigate the ‘Cross-Border Storms’ of B2B Payments
From small businesses to global brands, businesses continue to face challenges when making payments across borders in order to pursue the massive opportunity that doing business globally provides. In a panel discussion hosted by Ben Ellis, Global Head, Visa B2B Connect, Visa Business Solutions, two payments experts weighed in on...
Learn How UNIFY Turned Consumer Data Into a Crypto Product
--- In a world awash in consumer data, credit unions (CUs) have a unique opportunity. While selling this data to third parties is an often permissible and largely profitable endeavor, CUs have the option of using it another way: harnessing it to design, develop and release new product offerings tailored to members’ needs. Some CUs are already doing this.
NatWest, Vodeno Enter BaaS Partnership
NatWest is forming a new partnership with Vodeno to launch a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) business in the U.K., according to a Thursday (Oct. 20) press release. Natwest is a U.K.-based retail and commercial banking group. Vodeno owns the BaaS business of the same name, as well as Belgian neobank Aion. NatWest...
Warby Parker Shoots for ‘Hundreds’ of New Stores
Two months after announcing plans to have more than 200 physical stores this year, online eyewear retailer Warby Parker is upping its goals. Speaking to CNBC Friday (Oct. 21), Co-founder and Co-CEO Dave Gilboa said those locations are part of “a clear path to opening hundreds of stores over the next few years,” to meet a demand for brick-and-mortar retail.
FIs Must Personalize Digital Banking Experiences
Financial institutions must change how they use their data in order to provide a more personalized banking experience, NCR President Doug Brown explains in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. Consumers have been migrating to mobile devices as their primary...
Credit Key Raises $115M in Debt, Equity to Grow B2B BNPL
B2B payment solutions startup Credit Key raised $115 million in debt and equity funding for its point of sale (POS) eCommerce solution that provides businesses with an instant buy now, pay later (BNPL) function at checkout. The fresh funds will enable the company to expand the capital it can offer...
Paystand Allows Users of Network, Card to Get Revenue Next Business Day
Blockchain-enabled B2B payments firm Paystand has announced that businesses using the Paystand Network and the DeFi Corporate Card can now access their revenue the next business day, with no fees. Paystand will provide the DeFi Corporate Card Account to all Paystand accounts receivable (AR) customers, it said Friday (Oct. 21)...
Why Embedded Finance Has Come of Age
Embedded finance makes life easier for customers and generates a revenue opportunity for digital platforms, FIS Banking, Payments and Fintech SVP Taira Hall writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. At a time of great change that’s been hastened...
Blockdaemon Onramp Offering Expanded Digital Assets with Zero Hash Collab
Node management and blockchain infrastructure platform Blockdaemon is partnering with crypto-as-a-service infrastructure firm Zero Hash to power its new cryptocurrency fiat-to-crypto on-ramp solution. Blockdaemon Onramp, a cryptocurrency fiat-to-crypto on-ramp, is integrating with Zero Hash’s API-driven infrastructure to natively offer customers crypto and fiat funding options, according to a press release...
Capital on Tap Gets $110M Credit Facility to Build Central Finance Hub
Global FinTech Capital on Tap has secured a $110 million corporate revolving credit facility and said it will use the funding to build a central finance hub that will help small businesses in the United States and the United Kingdom manage all aspects of their business finances. Already providing an...
Data-Driven Treasury Intelligence Eliminates ‘Spreadsheet Pandemonium’
In firms large and small, across all manner of verticals, spreadsheet pandemonium rages. Raj Seshadri, president of data and services at Mastercard, told Karen Webster that to operate effectively, companies need high-quality data, collected and analyzed in real time, shared throughout the organization. No easy task, given the sheer volume...
Western Union Expects Q3 Revenue to Decline 15%
In the Western Union’s preliminary third-quarter 2022 results, the company said it will see “macroeconomic softness” for the rest of the year, spurred by global politics and other factors. Western Union expects third quarter revenue of $1.1 billion to decline 15% on a reported basis compared to...
BitPay Increases Focus on Crypto Disbursements — Including Payroll Payouts
In the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish,” BitPay CEO Stephen Pair explains why payroll is a sweet spot in the crypto realm now. With the third quarter of 2022 bringing a long-expected drop in consumer spending and along with...
ASAP.com Expands Office Delivery Amid Rising Battle for Workday Lunch
Emerging on-demand delivery service ASAP.com announced Thursday (Oct. 20) the launch of home and office delivery in New York City. As workers return to their offices, many food and beverage (F&B) businesses are pivoting to workday lunch to create new occasions and revenue streams. The delivery company also operates in...
