These Alleged Leaked Texts Reveal Exactly How Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Relationship May Have Fallen Apart
It’s been almost one year since former engaged couple Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde broke up. Since then, their names have dominated the headlines. From Wilde’s budding relationship with Don’t Worry Darling star Harry Styles, to their ongoing custody battle, the couple’s split was complex and multi-faceted to say the least. On Monday, the couple’s former nanny, who asked to remain anonymous, shared insight into what allegedly happened with The Daily Mail. According to Sudeikis and Wilde’s former employee, the Ted Lasso star was completely blindsided by the breakup – a fact Wilde has strongly refuted in the past. “On the...
Popculture
Jason Sudeikis' Ex Keeley Hazell Appears to Shade Olivia Wilde
Jason Sudeikis' ex, Keeley Hazell, has seemingly inserted herself into Olivia Wilde's newest online controversy. The newest developments in this story occurred on Oct. 18 when Wilde posted an excerpt from Nora Ephron's 1983 autobiographical novel Heartburn on her Instagram story. The page hints heavily at the main character's failing marriage and plans to leave her husband while he's unaware, and it also includes a recipe for vinaigrette dressing. "Salad-Gate" was an apparent reaction to the viral uproar stemming from assertions in a Daily Mail interview by Wilde's former nanny regarding Wilde and Sudeikis' divorce and her subsequent relationship with Harry Styles. According to the nanny, Sudeikis became furious after seeing Wilde prepare Styles a salad in the family kitchen with her "special dressing."
Jason Sudeikis’ Model Ex Roasts Olivia Wilde With Salad Book Extract
Jason Sudeikis’ ex Keeley Hazell appears to have made a mocking reference to Olivia Wilde by quoting from the same book that Wilde used to send the internet into meltdown on Tuesday. On Monday, the Daily Mail published a bombshell interview with Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny, alleging that Wilde made a “special salad dressing” for her new lover, Harry Styles, as she was leaving Sudeikis. On Tuesday, Wilde posted on her Instagram story an excerpt from the Nora Ephron book Heartburn showing a vinaigrette recipe. Now Sudeikis’ model ex Keeley Hazell—who dated Sudeikis in 2021—appears to have joined the drama by posting the text directly before the recipe in Heartburn on her own Instagram account. “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’” the underlined passage began. “So I told her why: ‘Because if I tell the story I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.’”
HipHopDX.com
Will Smith Takes ‘Trips’ With His Ex-Wife, Says Jada Pinkett-Smith
Will Smith‘s first wife, Sheree Zampino, recently joined Jada Pinkett-Smith for an episode of Red Table Talk. The pair reflected on how they’ve managed to foster a healthy relationship even after Zampino and Smith got divorced following three years of marriage from 1992 to 1995. JPS revealed that...
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis' 'Special Salad Dressing' Drama, Explained
The Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, and Harry Styles debacle came to light (or was never in the dark to start with, thanks to their star status) and dragged into the spotlight with it, what must be a very special salad dressing (via Twitter). Whether for its function to turn our stomachs into plant processing machines (per Nutra Ingredients) or because it properly flavors and makes salads taste, well, tasty — we can all appreciate the importance of salad dressing.
PopSugar
Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert Bring the Crowd to Their Feet With Stunning Opera Duet
What happens when you put two vocal powerhouses in the same room? They bring the crowd to their feet. On Oct. 19, the audience at "The Jennifer Hudson Show" were treated to an outstanding performance by Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert. After Lambert finished telling a story about the time he and Queen guitarist Brian May performed an impromptu cover of "Nessun Dorma" ("Let No One Sleep") from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera "Turandot," Hudson suggested they put their own vocal skills to the test. "Can we do a little bit of it right now?" Hudson asked before Lambert replied, "Yeah, let's do it!"
TMZ.com
Olivia Wilde Makes Sure To Be Good Mom After Allegedly Giving Away Family Dog
Olivia Wilde may not love the family dog, but she sure loves her children. The actress was spotted being a good mom Tuesday on the heels of reports she upset the family by allegedly getting rid of the family pooch, Gordon, to spend more time with Harry Styles. Olivia was...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde pack on the PDA in NYC after breakup rumors
“Holivia” is still hot and heavy. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde packed on the PDA during a date in New York City on Thursday night. The couple passionately kissed and embraced each other in the streets of Manhattan. The pop superstar, 28, and the actress, 38, chose casual attire...
Jason Sudeikis allegedly discovered Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles tryst on Apple Watch
Jason Sudeikis reportedly found out about ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde’s romance with Harry Styles on a forgotten Apple Watch. The couple’s former nanny alleged in a new interview with Daily Mail that the “Ted Lasso” star uncovered the relationship details on a tech device Wilde left behind while filming “Don’t Worry Darling,” which stars Styles.
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis' Ex-Dog Walker SPEAKS OUT After Learning Pup Was 'Rehomed' So Actress Could 'Fully Enjoy Time' With Harry Styles
It seems everyone and their dog has an opinion on the Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde saga. A woman who used to walk the former couple's golden retriever mix, Gordon, has come forward with her own story about the days she once cared for their pup, RadarOnline.com can confirm, revealing she got the opportunity back in 2020.
Nanny claims Olivia Wilde gave up her dog to spend more time with Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde’s former nanny claims the movie director got rid of her dog Gordon in order to be able to travel with her then-new beau Harry Styles and spend more time with him. “After [Wilde] left [at the start of November 2020], she came for a visit and said,...
The sneakers stars like Olivia Wilde and Mila Kunis love are back in stock
What do Ben Affleck, Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis have in common (besides being A-list actors, that is)? They all dress down with shoes from Løci. While the sustainable sneaker brand’s classic kicks have become a celebrity go-to, the Løci Nine ($170) will set you back less than similarly star-loved kicks from brands like Golden Goose and Common Projects. And right now, a celeb-loved colorway of the 100% vegan shoes — which frequently fly off the shelves — is back in stock on the brand’s website. Eva Longoria, Mila Kunis and Olivia Wilde all own the black-and-stone version, which is — don’t worry,...
Jason Sudeikis’ Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Ex Olivia Wilde & His Dating History
Jason Sudeikis is an actor from Virginia who is most known for his role on the hit Apple TV+ series, Ted Lasso. He is currently single, but he was previously married to Kay Cannon. The We’re the Millers star also dated actresses Olivia Wilde and January Jones. Jason is...
Olivia Wilde's Speech About Misogyny Might Allude to Her Current Nanny Controversy With Jason Sudeikis
Olivia Wilde has had a year she would probably rather forget, especially since every drama has been unfolding publicly. However, she’s powerfully moving forward amid a child custody case with ex Jason Sudeikis and messy allegations from her former nanny. At the ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration on Monday, the 38-year-old director shared what was at the top of her mind that day. “Let’s face it, it’s not always easy to keep going,” she said in a speech at the event. ”In fact, sometimes it’s tempting to excuse ourselves from the burning hellfire of the misogyny that defines this business and...
Olivia Wilde is ‘feeding off’ Harry Styles’ ‘fame to be relevant’: nanny
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ former nanny claimed the “Booksmart” director started dating Harry Styles to boost her image. “She didn’t think Jason made her look that good I guess. Even now with Harry, I really believe she’s feeding off his fame to be relevant,” the woman, who chose to keep her identity hidden, alleged to the Daily Mail in a story published on Tuesday.
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles appear stoic on date night after nanny’s tell-all
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ date night appears to have been ruined by her former nanny’s tell-all. Photos show the “Don’t Worry Darling” director and former One Direction crooner looking stoic and tired as they made their way into Pace restaurant in Los Angeles this week.
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles 'Thriving' Despite Nanny's Claims About Jason Sudeikis Split: Source
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are still going strong despite ongoing drama surrounding the actress' split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. "Harry and Olivia are great. They're better than ever. They rise above this sort of thing all the time and they're just moving forward with their relationship and are happy and thriving," a source tells PEOPLE exclusively.
ETOnline.com
Animal Shelter Refutes Olivia Wilde's Ex-Nanny's Claim She Abandoned Dog for Harry Styles
Less than a week after Olivia Wilde's former nanny claimed the actress abandoned her dog in order to free up more time for Harry Styles, the animal shelter where she adopted the dog is refuting those claims by calling them a doggone lie. MaeDay Rescue, a Los Angeles-based dog shelter,...
Olivia Wilde Stunned In A Slinky Ultra-Sheer Dress At The Academy Museum Gala Ahead Of Major Jason Sudeikis Drama
Before Olivia Wilde made headlines this week with her viral salad dressing recipe and former nanny drama, she owned the red carpet in a sheer, curve-hugging, glistening silver gown! The Booksmart director, 38, arrived at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 16th and rocked a long-sleeved, sparkle-adorned feather-trimmed gown by Alexandre Vauthier. The sultry frock featured thousands of tiny crystals, and helped show off Wilde’s incredible figure.
PopCrush
