These Alleged Leaked Texts Reveal Exactly How Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Relationship May Have Fallen Apart

It’s been almost one year since former engaged couple Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde broke up. Since then, their names have dominated the headlines. From Wilde’s budding relationship with Don’t Worry Darling star Harry Styles, to their ongoing custody battle, the couple’s split was complex and multi-faceted to say the least. On Monday, the couple’s former nanny, who asked to remain anonymous, shared insight into what allegedly happened with The Daily Mail. According to Sudeikis and Wilde’s former employee, the Ted Lasso star was completely blindsided by the breakup – a fact Wilde has strongly refuted in the past. “On the...
Jason Sudeikis' Ex Keeley Hazell Appears to Shade Olivia Wilde

Jason Sudeikis' ex, Keeley Hazell, has seemingly inserted herself into Olivia Wilde's newest online controversy. The newest developments in this story occurred on Oct. 18 when Wilde posted an excerpt from Nora Ephron's 1983 autobiographical novel Heartburn on her Instagram story. The page hints heavily at the main character's failing marriage and plans to leave her husband while he's unaware, and it also includes a recipe for vinaigrette dressing. "Salad-Gate" was an apparent reaction to the viral uproar stemming from assertions in a Daily Mail interview by Wilde's former nanny regarding Wilde and Sudeikis' divorce and her subsequent relationship with Harry Styles. According to the nanny, Sudeikis became furious after seeing Wilde prepare Styles a salad in the family kitchen with her "special dressing."
Jason Sudeikis’ Model Ex Roasts Olivia Wilde With Salad Book Extract

Jason Sudeikis’ ex Keeley Hazell appears to have made a mocking reference to Olivia Wilde by quoting from the same book that Wilde used to send the internet into meltdown on Tuesday. On Monday, the Daily Mail published a bombshell interview with Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny, alleging that Wilde made a “special salad dressing” for her new lover, Harry Styles, as she was leaving Sudeikis. On Tuesday, Wilde posted on her Instagram story an excerpt from the Nora Ephron book Heartburn showing a vinaigrette recipe. Now Sudeikis’ model ex Keeley Hazell—who dated Sudeikis in 2021—appears to have joined the drama by posting the text directly before the recipe in Heartburn on her own Instagram account. “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’” the underlined passage began. “So I told her why: ‘Because if I tell the story I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.’”
Will Smith Takes ‘Trips’ With His Ex-Wife, Says Jada Pinkett-Smith

Will Smith‘s first wife, Sheree Zampino, recently joined Jada Pinkett-Smith for an episode of Red Table Talk. The pair reflected on how they’ve managed to foster a healthy relationship even after Zampino and Smith got divorced following three years of marriage from 1992 to 1995. JPS revealed that...
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok

Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis' 'Special Salad Dressing' Drama, Explained

The Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, and Harry Styles debacle came to light (or was never in the dark to start with, thanks to their star status) and dragged into the spotlight with it, what must be a very special salad dressing (via Twitter). Whether for its function to turn our stomachs into plant processing machines (per Nutra Ingredients) or because it properly flavors and makes salads taste, well, tasty — we can all appreciate the importance of salad dressing.
Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert Bring the Crowd to Their Feet With Stunning Opera Duet

What happens when you put two vocal powerhouses in the same room? They bring the crowd to their feet. On Oct. 19, the audience at "The Jennifer Hudson Show" were treated to an outstanding performance by Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert. After Lambert finished telling a story about the time he and Queen guitarist Brian May performed an impromptu cover of "Nessun Dorma" ("Let No One Sleep") from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera "Turandot," Hudson suggested they put their own vocal skills to the test. "Can we do a little bit of it right now?" Hudson asked before Lambert replied, "Yeah, let's do it!"
Jason Sudeikis allegedly discovered Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles tryst on Apple Watch

Jason Sudeikis reportedly found out about ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde’s romance with Harry Styles on a forgotten Apple Watch. The couple’s former nanny alleged in a new interview with Daily Mail that the “Ted Lasso” star uncovered the relationship details on a tech device Wilde left behind while filming “Don’t Worry Darling,” which stars Styles.
The sneakers stars like Olivia Wilde and Mila Kunis love are back in stock

What do Ben Affleck, Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis have in common (besides being A-list actors, that is)? They all dress down with shoes from Løci. While the sustainable sneaker brand’s classic kicks have become a celebrity go-to, the Løci Nine ($170) will set you back less than similarly star-loved kicks from brands like Golden Goose and Common Projects. And right now, a celeb-loved colorway of the 100% vegan shoes — which frequently fly off the shelves — is back in stock on the brand’s website. Eva Longoria, Mila Kunis and Olivia Wilde all own the black-and-stone version, which is — don’t worry,...
Olivia Wilde's Speech About Misogyny Might Allude to Her Current Nanny Controversy With Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde has had a year she would probably rather forget, especially since every drama has been unfolding publicly. However, she’s powerfully moving forward amid a child custody case with ex Jason Sudeikis and messy allegations from her former nanny. At the ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration on Monday, the 38-year-old director shared what was at the top of her mind that day. “Let’s face it, it’s not always easy to keep going,” she said in a speech at the event. ”In fact, sometimes it’s tempting to excuse ourselves from the burning hellfire of the misogyny that defines this business and...
Olivia Wilde is ‘feeding off’ Harry Styles’ ‘fame to be relevant’: nanny

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ former nanny claimed the “Booksmart” director started dating Harry Styles to boost her image. “She didn’t think Jason made her look that good I guess. Even now with Harry, I really believe she’s feeding off his fame to be relevant,” the woman, who chose to keep her identity hidden, alleged to the Daily Mail in a story published on Tuesday.
Olivia Wilde Stunned In A Slinky Ultra-Sheer Dress At The Academy Museum Gala Ahead Of Major Jason Sudeikis Drama

Before Olivia Wilde made headlines this week with her viral salad dressing recipe and former nanny drama, she owned the red carpet in a sheer, curve-hugging, glistening silver gown! The Booksmart director, 38, arrived at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 16th and rocked a long-sleeved, sparkle-adorned feather-trimmed gown by Alexandre Vauthier. The sultry frock featured thousands of tiny crystals, and helped show off Wilde’s incredible figure.
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

