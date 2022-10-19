Read full article on original website
drydenwire.com
2022 Polk County EDC Award Winners Recognized
BALSAM LAKE, Wis. -- The Polk County Economic Development Corporation proudly hosted the 2022 Polk County Awards Breakfast on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at BrowTine Restaurant and Event Center in Amery. The Polk County EDC Awards Breakfast recognizes the economic and community contributions of local businesses. Due to Covid, the awards presentation had not been held in the last two years.
stcroix360.com
Proposed hog operation near St. Croix tributary sees major setback
DNR rejects request to revise manure management and says company must reapply for permits. A planned industrial livestock facility in Wisconsin near the Trade River, a tributary to the St. Croix, has hit major road blocks. The Department of Natural Resources told Cumberland LLC this week that it needs to start over with its application to raise 250,000 hogs per year at a site south of Grantsburg.
Wisconsin Hunter Bags State’s First Archery Elk in Modern History
A Wisconsin hunter working on an archery Super Slam has taken the state’s first bow-killed elk in at least 140 years. Dan Evenson, of Cambridge, shot the 6-by-7 bull on October 15 in the Clam Lake area after drawing one of only three elk tags awarded in a state lottery that attracted more than 25,000 applications.
wwisradio.com
Bone Found in Dunn County Creek is From Ancient Native American
(Menomonie, WI) — The bone found in a Dunn County creek is human, but it is not new. Scientists at the state crime lab say the jawbone found in the creek in Menomonie is from an ancient Native American. There’s no exact date as to just how old the bone is. A pair of fishermen found the bone back in July. The state crime lab says it was likely only found because the water levels were so low at the time.
drydenwire.com
National Park Service To Conduct Brush Removal In St. Croix Falls
ST. CROIX FALLS, Wis. -- St. Croix National Scenic Riverway plans to conduct understory brush removal in the Riverway corridor along the St. Croix River in Polk County, Wisconsin from approximately November 1 –18, 2022 depending on weather and site conditions. The National Park Service (NPS) is conducting mechanical brush removal as part of an effort to improve prairie, savanna, and mixed forest habitat.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Sheriff races are contested in 14 Wisconsin counties
Across Wisconsin, there are 14 contested races for sheriff in the November general election. In half of those races, an incumbent is facing a challenger for the seat. The races for sheriff, which occur every four years, come as Republicans have worked to turn Wisconsin’s statewide elections into a referendum on crime and public safety.
mygateway.news
Grand! Grand Opening at the Woodville GarageBar
WOODVILLE, WI – It was an amazing “Grand” Opening at the Woodville GarageBar over, Friday, October 14, Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 15, 2022. The Grand Opening Celebration kicked off with the help of the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce on hand for the official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 5:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The day also included an Open House and all-day Fish Fry.
drydenwire.com
Northwest WI Regional Weekly Construction Update - Oct. 21, 2022
This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron. Schedule: April 4 to November. Cost: $11.55 million. Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay...
drydenwire.com
Spooner School District ‘Exploring Operational Referendum’ Due To Budget Deficits
SPOONER, Wis. -- The Spooner Area School District Superintendent, Dr. Dave Aslyn, stated in a ‘District Administrator's Update’ video that without additional funding, SASD will “not be able to maintain current programs and services for students.” Aslyn says that “like many Wisconsin school districts,” SASD is facing “budget deficits." Therefore, SASD has partnered with School Perceptions, an independent Wisconsin company with expertise in conducting community surveys, to help gauge community opinions.
wiproud.com
Two Wisconsin teens hurt in rollover, alcohol involved
BARRON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Two teenagers are hurt after a rollover crash in Barron County. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says it responded around 10 pm for a vehicle rollover on County Road U, south of Dallas. An initial investigation shows a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old...
Wisconsin's Trollhaugen ski resort opens Wednesday
DRESSER, Wis. -- After two Minnesota ski hills started their seasons on Tuesday, Wisconsin's Trollhaugen announced it, too, will open its slopes.The Dresser, Wisconsin, ski resort said its Wednesday opening marks the first chairlift opening in North America this year. "A mid October opening is not out of the ordinary, but to be able to produce such high quality snow this early is something that can't be passed up," the resort said in its announcement. Trollhaugen will open two run at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The resort has been making snow for three nights to prepare.
New Piglet’s Grill & Cantina in Superior, Wisconsin Announces Opening Date
Earlier this year, Bucktale's Cantina announced they would be moving from their location near Pattison Park, just south of Superior, into a new location on Tower Avenue in Superior. It was also discovered that they would not be keeping both locations open, so the big question was what would take...
What Happened To The ‘Lake Superior’ Tugboat That Was Sinking Into Duluth’s Harbor?
Back in March of this year, the 'Lake Superior' Tugboat made waves all over when it was sinking into the Duluth Harbor. Whatever happened to it?. The picture of the sinking tugboat went viral and it was the talk of the town. The tug also had quite the life according to for sale post. It was built in 1943 by Tampa Marine Corp. as the Major Emil H. Block (LT-18) for the U.S. Army. The tug was then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1950 and renamed Lake Superior. Around 1995 the tug was retired from service and acquired by the Duluth Entertainment & Convention Center of Duluth, Minnesota where it was used as a floating museum starting in 1996. In 2007 the tug was sold to Billington Contracting of Duluth, but it has remained inactive and was enjoying retirement in Duluth.
Hudson Star-Observer
Evers campaigns in New Richmond, covers goal to share revenue with municipalities, schools
With 22 days before what many believe might be the most consequential midterm election in U.S. history, Gov. Tony Evers hit the road making campaign stops in New Richmond, Cumberland, Bayfield and Rhinelander on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The smell of fresh coffee and doughnuts made for a warm welcome at...
bulletin-news.com
Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota
Three families in Minnesota and Wisconsin who are grieving the untimely deaths of loved ones claim they are further burdened by having to deal with con artists who are attempting to raise money via fictitious web profiles. The little Wisconsin town of Rice Lake is in sorrow over the loss...
Downtown Duluth Business Closing Permanently This Week
Sad news for fans of Elevate Wellness. The store's owner just announced that they will be closing for good this month. While this is a sad blow for the downtown Duluth area, there have been some great additions there as of late. Earlier this year, a brand new coffee shop opened. It's called Dream Cloud Coffee Roasters.
drydenwire.com
Two Teens Airlifted To Hospitals Following Rollover Crash In Barron County
BARRON COUNTY — An 18-year-old male and an 18-year-old female were airlifted to local hospitals with serious injuries following a rollover crash in Barron County near Dallas, WI, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 10:13pm...
drydenwire.com
Washburn County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Oct. 20, 2022
WASHBURN COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Washburn County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Washburn County. Washburn County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
drydenwire.com
Man Sentenced For Stealing Dog From Humane Society Of Barron County
BARRON COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Mark Higgins for breaking into the Humane Society of Barron County, stealing a dog, and causing damage to the facility. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are logged in, you will see...
WEAU-TV 13
Missing New Richmond woman found safe
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman who was reported missing and endangered over one month ago is found safe. A missing and endangered person alert was issued for 83-year-old Mabel Ross on Sept. 15, who hadn’t been seen since Aug. 11. Ross was reported missing from New Richmond,...
