Boise, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho POST to cancel three upcoming academies

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Peach Officer Standards and Training, also known as POST, is the accrediting body for police standards and training across the state. New police officers in Idaho are required to go through academy training within their first year in the force. POST approves law enforcement academies,...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Get Treated Like Brazilian Royalty at this Boise Restaurant

Do you like food? Really good food? How about lots and lots of really good food? I have passed this spot numerus times but until last night had not stepped foot inside. Tucanos Brazilian Grill has nearly 3,500 google reviews with a 4.5 star rating and for good reason. I am going to take you along for the Tucanos journey with some photos. Keep scrolling for other amazing Treasure Valley restaurants that you NEED to try...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Event Guide for Boise Entrepreneur Week

5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Kick Boise Entrepreneur Week off in style at Western Proper in downtown Boise. First chance to grab your VIP Badge, swag bag and food/drink tokens. Opening remarks from Mayor McLean with open networking. Grab a drink and check out their bowling alley.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Bogus Basin Resort hosting job fair Saturday, looking to hire over 500 employees

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin Recreation Area is hosting a job fair Saturday, in hopes to hire more than 500 employees for the upcoming winter season. There are multiple positions needing to be filled, according to a press release, including lift operators, ticket sellers, ski grooming equipment operators, food and beverage positions, ski and snowboard instructors, snow tubing attendants, rental shop workers, and more.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Alligator caught in New Plymouth Thursday

An alligator was caught in New Plymouth and taken in by Idaho Fish and Game on Friday morning, according to a press release from Idaho Fish and Game. Thursday night, a resident was walking their dog on Southeast First Avenue south of New Plymouth when they saw something moving in the brush. After identifying the animal as a 3.5-foot alligator, the resident caught the animal, loaded it into a nearby horse trailer and called Fish and Game. The alligator is currently being housed at a Fish and Game facility.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
Post Register

Where is snow falling tonight and tomorrow?

Idaho (CBS2) — It's a weather alert day for sure as snow is well on its way to many parts of Idaho. Let's take a look at who's getting snow and who isn't. Scattered rain showers have begun to hit the Treasure Valley but no snow is anticipated for any TV communities. Similar conditions are expected in the Magic Valley.
IDAHO STATE
newschain

Alligator found hiding in shrubbery in rural Idaho neighbourhood

It is not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state’s rural communities. But Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find...
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Wild Idaho: Mountain Lion Spotted in Boise, Moose Removed from American Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers were busy this week with large wild animals as a big cat was reported in Boise and a wandering moose had to be removed from an American Falls neighborhood. During the weekend Idaho Department of Fish and Game got several reports from the public that a mountain lion had been spotted along the Boise River. Conservation officers could not confirm that the animal seen was an actual cougar after sending an officer out to investigate on Monday, but officials say it isn't uncommon for the big cats to use river corridors to travel through an area. The animals have previously been seen in other parts of Idaho's largest city. Idaho Fish and Game said in a statement it didn't think there was any risk to the public and offered some tips to stay safe and how to act around a mountain lion. Meanwhile, conservation officers removed a moose from an American Falls neighborhood on Monday morning. Idaho Fish and Game said the estimated 1,000 pound bull moose had been wondering in an area near Interstate 86 and nearby Hillcrest Elementary. The American Falls Police Department and Power County Sheriff's Office had already responded and contained the animal before conservation officers tranquilized the animal. The bull was then taken to a more sparsely populated area. "It is not unusual to observe moose in and around the American Falls area. However, sightings right in town are not as common and can be problematic. Moose can be defensive if approached by people, and these large animals can be a hazard to motorists," said Idaho Fish and Game. Idaho Fish and Game often have to relocate moose from urban areas in Idaho.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Drive-thru COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic being held in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans are being offered a free and easy way to armor up against the fall and winter viruses, all from the convenience of their vehicles. The Idaho Immunization Coalition is partnering with Idaho State University College of Pharmacy, St. Luke's, and the Consulate of Mexico in Boise to offer a drive-thru flu and COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic on Saturday, Oct. 22.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

