Idaho POST to cancel three upcoming academies
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Peach Officer Standards and Training, also known as POST, is the accrediting body for police standards and training across the state. New police officers in Idaho are required to go through academy training within their first year in the force. POST approves law enforcement academies,...
Idaho school districts getting creative to attract substitutes, amid teacher shortage
BOISE, Idaho — Schools across Idaho continue to battle staffing shortages; shortages made more complicated in recent years by the COVID pandemic and increased politics surrounding schools. “When COVID hit us, a lot of the districts really had a struggle with trying to find substitutes, and so, what we...
Get Treated Like Brazilian Royalty at this Boise Restaurant
Do you like food? Really good food? How about lots and lots of really good food? I have passed this spot numerus times but until last night had not stepped foot inside. Tucanos Brazilian Grill has nearly 3,500 google reviews with a 4.5 star rating and for good reason. I am going to take you along for the Tucanos journey with some photos. Keep scrolling for other amazing Treasure Valley restaurants that you NEED to try...
The 8 Best Spots in Boise for Having a Delicious Plate of Nachos
I’m learning that Idaho is home to some of the best food in the country, and yes, that includes nachos. And today is actually International Day of the Nacho, so of course we’ve gotta highlight some of the best nacho places in the Boise area!. First and foremost,...
New Plymouth resident finds 3.5 foot alligator
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. First, Idaho Fish and Game reported multiple sightings of a mountain lion along the Boise River on Monday, warning people to be vigilant; that’s not all that uncommon in our area. But Friday’s news was: A New...
Event Guide for Boise Entrepreneur Week
5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Kick Boise Entrepreneur Week off in style at Western Proper in downtown Boise. First chance to grab your VIP Badge, swag bag and food/drink tokens. Opening remarks from Mayor McLean with open networking. Grab a drink and check out their bowling alley.
Boise Police introduces new wellness K9 after previous dog retires
BOISE, Idaho — This year we introduced you to Clover, the Boise Police Wellness K9. Clover was the first wellness K9 for BPD, and was loved department-wide. Life can be tough though, even for perfect little pups like Clover. “Clover retired out. She had some lingering anxiety issues from...
Enjoy Fall in Idaho with a New Furry Best Friend! 80+ Dogs in Boise Shelters
Photos of every dog I could find that is currently available for adoption in the Boise area. We are well-into Fall right now in the Treasure Valley, and while we mostly have our minds set on regular Fall festivities like going to Halloween parties or treating ourselves to pumpkin spice lattes... did you know Fall is also the PERFECT time to adopt a new dog?
Boise is Clean, Right? Apparently the Rest of the Country Doesn’t Think So
You’d say Boise is a clean city, right? Well, apparently the rest of the country doesn’t think so. I know, that’s a bold claim. But after a couple hours of Google searching... I can’t seem to find Boise on ANY lists of clean cities in America.
Bogus Basin Resort hosting job fair Saturday, looking to hire over 500 employees
BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin Recreation Area is hosting a job fair Saturday, in hopes to hire more than 500 employees for the upcoming winter season. There are multiple positions needing to be filled, according to a press release, including lift operators, ticket sellers, ski grooming equipment operators, food and beverage positions, ski and snowboard instructors, snow tubing attendants, rental shop workers, and more.
Alligator caught in New Plymouth Thursday
An alligator was caught in New Plymouth and taken in by Idaho Fish and Game on Friday morning, according to a press release from Idaho Fish and Game. Thursday night, a resident was walking their dog on Southeast First Avenue south of New Plymouth when they saw something moving in the brush. After identifying the animal as a 3.5-foot alligator, the resident caught the animal, loaded it into a nearby horse trailer and called Fish and Game. The alligator is currently being housed at a Fish and Game facility.
Where is snow falling tonight and tomorrow?
Idaho (CBS2) — It's a weather alert day for sure as snow is well on its way to many parts of Idaho. Let's take a look at who's getting snow and who isn't. Scattered rain showers have begun to hit the Treasure Valley but no snow is anticipated for any TV communities. Similar conditions are expected in the Magic Valley.
Idaho Should Have Special Road Rules for Early-Morning Commuters
Back in April 2022, I confessed my desperate bout with the drive-around blues. What Fresh Hell Is This? My Daily Commute From Star to Boise in Gifs is a playful dramedy of sorts. It's a woe-is-me rant spiked with sarcasm and truth only local road warriors can understand. Since then...
Alligator found hiding in shrubbery in rural Idaho neighbourhood
It is not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state’s rural communities. But Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find...
Boise man police say may be responsible for crimes against the LGBTQ+ community had a history of assault in Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The man who Boise Police believe has committed multiple crimes against the LGBTQ+ community in Boise has a history of assault in Oregon, police reports show. Matthew Alan Lehigh was charged with assault, arson and injury to property earlier this month for driving his car...
Wild Idaho: Mountain Lion Spotted in Boise, Moose Removed from American Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers were busy this week with large wild animals as a big cat was reported in Boise and a wandering moose had to be removed from an American Falls neighborhood. During the weekend Idaho Department of Fish and Game got several reports from the public that a mountain lion had been spotted along the Boise River. Conservation officers could not confirm that the animal seen was an actual cougar after sending an officer out to investigate on Monday, but officials say it isn't uncommon for the big cats to use river corridors to travel through an area. The animals have previously been seen in other parts of Idaho's largest city. Idaho Fish and Game said in a statement it didn't think there was any risk to the public and offered some tips to stay safe and how to act around a mountain lion. Meanwhile, conservation officers removed a moose from an American Falls neighborhood on Monday morning. Idaho Fish and Game said the estimated 1,000 pound bull moose had been wondering in an area near Interstate 86 and nearby Hillcrest Elementary. The American Falls Police Department and Power County Sheriff's Office had already responded and contained the animal before conservation officers tranquilized the animal. The bull was then taken to a more sparsely populated area. "It is not unusual to observe moose in and around the American Falls area. However, sightings right in town are not as common and can be problematic. Moose can be defensive if approached by people, and these large animals can be a hazard to motorists," said Idaho Fish and Game. Idaho Fish and Game often have to relocate moose from urban areas in Idaho.
Meridian moving forward with dangerous dog ordinance
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian is moving forward an ordinance that will bring Meridian’s “dangerous dog” classifications in line with Boise and other entities in the Treasure Valley. A spokesperson said a first reading of and public hearing on the ordinance is likely to happen on Nov....
Idaho Today: What sets Hubble Homes apart during the build process
Sponsored by Hubble Homes. Greendale Grove in Star is now selling! We visit the build site with Alma Tamayo. Visit www.hubblehomes.com for more information.
Something Horrifying is Lurking Underneath This Idaho Bridge
In the spirit of Halloween, you can never go wrong with a good ghost story. One of the most terrifying stories (at least in my opinion) takes place at none other than River Road Bridge in Caldwell. The bridge is said to be haunted and a hotspot for paranormal activity... the kind that gives me nightmare fuel.
Drive-thru COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic being held in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans are being offered a free and easy way to armor up against the fall and winter viruses, all from the convenience of their vehicles. The Idaho Immunization Coalition is partnering with Idaho State University College of Pharmacy, St. Luke's, and the Consulate of Mexico in Boise to offer a drive-thru flu and COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic on Saturday, Oct. 22.
