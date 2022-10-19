Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Schlumberger (SLB) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SLB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.55%. A...
Zacks.com
Landstar System (LSTR) Stock Up 2.6% Since Q3 Earnings Release
LSTR - Free Report) stock has gained 2.6% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Oct 19. The uptick can be attributed to a better-than-expected top-line performance. Quarterly earnings of $2.76 per share met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line rose 7% year over year. The reported figure was within the guided range of $2.75-$2.85.
Zacks.com
Verizon (VZ) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates on Higher Revenues
VZ - Free Report) reported relatively healthy third-quarter 2022 results with the bottom line and the top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The telecom giant is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum. However, the company lost 189,000 monthly bill-paying phone subscribers in its consumer business owing to pricier plans and reiterated its earlier guidance for 2022. This dragged the shares down in pre-market trading as investors probably expected a solid subscriber momentum.
Zacks.com
Blackstone (BX) Stock Down Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, AUM Up
BX - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 distributable earnings of $1.06 per share handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents. The figure, however, reflects a decline of 17% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $1.02 per share. Results primarily benefited a rise in assets under...
Zacks.com
Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
FCX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.89 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -23.53%. A...
Zacks.com
SVB Financial (SIVB) Q3 Earnings Beat Despite Provision Hike
SIVB - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $7.21 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.79. The bottom line reflects a rise of 15.5% from the prior-year quarter. Results were primarily aided by an improvement in net interest income (NII), driven by higher rates and loan growth. However,...
Zacks.com
Top Stock Reports for AstraZeneca, Caterpillar & Crown Castle
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) and Crown Castle Inc. (CCI). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Financial ETFs Up on Upbeat Earnings
KBE - Free Report) gained about 3% past week. Let’s take a look at the big banks’ earnings which released lately. Higher loan balance, rising rates and solid markets performance drive JPMorgan’s (. JPM - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings of $3.12 per share, which surpassed the...
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
Watsco (WSO) Shares Dip 3.2% on Q3 Earnings Miss, Sales Top
WSO - Free Report) shares slipped 3.2% on Oct 20, after it reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but sales beat the same. Nonetheless, the company achieved higher sales and profitability reflecting normalized residential HVAC equipment volumes, effective price realization, a continued shift toward higher-efficiency HVAC equipment and expansion in sales of other higher-margin HVAC products.
Zacks.com
Snap-on (SNA) Shares Rise as Q3 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates
SNA - Free Report) has posted better-than-expected top and bottom lines in third-quarter 2022. Moreover, sales and earnings advanced year over year. Results have gained from a continued positive business momentum and contributions from its Value Creation plan despite the ongoing pandemic-related disruptions, inflationary pressures and supply-chain challenges. Management remains...
Zacks.com
Can Modest Revenue Growth Benefit Verizon (VZ) Q3 Earnings?
VZ - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results before the opening bell on Oct 21. In the last reported quarter, the telecom giant missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3 cents. The company is expected to have recorded higher aggregate revenues year over year, buoyed by the positive momentum in its core wireless business.
Zacks.com
Equifax (EFX) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Trims 2022 EPS Guidance
EFX - Free Report) reported stellar third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimates. Adjusted earnings (excluding 39 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.73 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5% but decreased 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. However, revenues of $1.24 billion...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
ALNY - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
ISBA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.53%. A...
Zacks.com
Danaher's (DHR) Q3 Earnings Beat, Up Y/Y on Higher Sales
DHR - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 46 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.56 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24. The bottom line increased 7.1% from the year-ago quarter primarily on sales growth. Danaher’s net sales of $7,663 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Zacks.com
American Express' (AXP) Q3 Earnings Beat on Travel Spending
AXP - Free Report) reported its third-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42. The bottom line also increased 9% year over year. For the quarter under review, AXP’s total revenues net of interest expense increased 24% year over year to $13,556 million. The...
Zacks.com
Synovus (SNV) Stock Down Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, Higher NII
SNV - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.34, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28. Moreover, the bottom line improved 11.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. The results highlight a rise in net interest income (NII), net interest margin (NIM), total loans and...
Zacks.com
Badger Meter (BMI) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y
BMI - Free Report) reported earnings of 61 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 54 cents. Net earnings in the reported quarter were $17.9 million compared with $15.9 million...
Zacks.com
Crown Castle (CCI) Beats on Q3 FFO & Revenues, Hikes Dividend
CCI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $1.85, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83. The net revenues of $1.75 billion, too, exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 billion. Reported AFFO per share compared favorably with the year-ago period’s $1.77. Net...
