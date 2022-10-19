ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf critic blasts LPGA star Lexi Thompson for "distasteful" comments

The comments of LPGA Tour Lexi Thompson after she claimed the Aramco Team Series event in New York were labelled "distasteful" by prominent LIV Golf critic and Golf Channel co-host Eamon Lynch. Thompson, 27, ended her three-year wait for victory by winning the individual title at Trump Golf Links last...
Golf.com

2022 CJ Cup tee times: Final-round groupings for Sunday

The 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina comes to a close Sunday with the final round at Congaree Golf Club. You can find full Round 4 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for CJ Cup Round 4. Rory McIlroy is looking to keep...
CBS Sports

2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, radio, golf coverage

Another year means another venue for the CJ Cup as it heads to Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. Previously held in South Korea at Nine Bridges, the tournament was moved to the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic and found a new home in Las Vegas. After playing at Shadow Creek and The Summit Club over the last couple of seasons, the PGA Tour will make its way to the low country.
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm fires 9-under 62 to share lead at CJ Cup on PGA Tour

Jon Rahm produced fireworks on day two of the CJ Cup in South Carolina with a stunning 9-under 62 course record at Congaree Golf Club. Rahm is making his first start of the 2022/23 PGA Tour season just two weeks after winning the Open de Espana on the DP World Tour for the third time in his career.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lydia Ko discusses the unique design and comfort innovation behind her custom ECCO golf shoes

About Lydia Ko’s custom ECCO golf shoes. Edel Golf's "no outliers" philosophy toward equipment development is on full display with the new SMS Irons. With a significant focus on fitting—something that separates Edel from the competition—the irons feature weighting technology that is designed to help improve a golfer's game based on their swing, not the typical static norms you'll find in most irons.
GolfWRX

Morning 9: Saudi Exec backtracks | Woodland, Mullinax lead | 2 aces in four holes

For comments: [email protected]. Good Friday morning, golf fans, as Trey Mullinax and Gary Woodland share the lead after day one of the CJ Cup. 1. 1,000+ golf courses damaged by Hurricane Ian, per NGF report. Mark H. Bickel, Fort Myers News-Press…”According to the National Golf Foundation report, 1,119 golf...

