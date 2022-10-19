Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
A drag queen dressed as a demon gives a sermon to children in a United Methodist ChurchMargaret MinnicksSaint Petersburg, FL
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin FestivalFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Related
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf critic blasts LPGA star Lexi Thompson for "distasteful" comments
The comments of LPGA Tour Lexi Thompson after she claimed the Aramco Team Series event in New York were labelled "distasteful" by prominent LIV Golf critic and Golf Channel co-host Eamon Lynch. Thompson, 27, ended her three-year wait for victory by winning the individual title at Trump Golf Links last...
Saudi Golf CEO tries to walk back comments criticizing golf's major championships
The CEO of Saudi Golf Federation tried to walk back comments he made earlier this week in which he claimed they would start their own major championships if LIV Golf members can’t play in the existing ones. Golf Saudi CEO Majed Al Sorour, who was quoted in a story...
golfmagic.com
Tom Kim GATE-CRASHES Rory McIlroy press conference at CJ Cup on PGA Tour
You can't switch on your phone or open a golf website nowadays without Tom Kim popping up with some more entertaining antics on the PGA Tour. At the ZOZO Championship, Kim and his Presidents Cup partner Sungjae Im were filmed in raptures of laughter when using a mechanical putter on the putting green.
Golf.com
2022 CJ Cup tee times: Final-round groupings for Sunday
The 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina comes to a close Sunday with the final round at Congaree Golf Club. You can find full Round 4 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for CJ Cup Round 4. Rory McIlroy is looking to keep...
CBS Sports
2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, radio, golf coverage
Another year means another venue for the CJ Cup as it heads to Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. Previously held in South Korea at Nine Bridges, the tournament was moved to the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic and found a new home in Las Vegas. After playing at Shadow Creek and The Summit Club over the last couple of seasons, the PGA Tour will make its way to the low country.
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm fires 9-under 62 to share lead at CJ Cup on PGA Tour
Jon Rahm produced fireworks on day two of the CJ Cup in South Carolina with a stunning 9-under 62 course record at Congaree Golf Club. Rahm is making his first start of the 2022/23 PGA Tour season just two weeks after winning the Open de Espana on the DP World Tour for the third time in his career.
Gary Woodland, Trey Mullinax tied for lead at CJ Cup
Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax are tied atop a talent-packed leaderboard after the first round of The CJ Cup in
2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina Saturday tee times, how to watch event
It’s time for the weekend in the Low Country. Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, plays host to the 2022 CJ Cup. The field is limited with 78 players, but it’s easily the best thus far of the fall season. It includes 15 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Rowdies use 3-goal second half to escape Miami FC, advance to Eastern Conference semifinals
ST. PETERSBURG — The goal came on a long shot, off the foot of Nicky Law outside the 18-yard box, but everything started near the Miami FC endline. There, Sebastian Guenzatti tried to avoid committing a foul. A Rowdies corner in the 58th minute had deflected off Guenzatti and...
Lydia Ko discusses the unique design and comfort innovation behind her custom ECCO golf shoes
About Lydia Ko’s custom ECCO golf shoes. Edel Golf's "no outliers" philosophy toward equipment development is on full display with the new SMS Irons. With a significant focus on fitting—something that separates Edel from the competition—the irons feature weighting technology that is designed to help improve a golfer's game based on their swing, not the typical static norms you'll find in most irons.
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Saudi Exec backtracks | Woodland, Mullinax lead | 2 aces in four holes
For comments: [email protected]. Good Friday morning, golf fans, as Trey Mullinax and Gary Woodland share the lead after day one of the CJ Cup. 1. 1,000+ golf courses damaged by Hurricane Ian, per NGF report. Mark H. Bickel, Fort Myers News-Press…”According to the National Golf Foundation report, 1,119 golf...
Comments / 0