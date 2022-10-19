Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana Supreme Court: People sent to jail by racist jury rule not owed new trials
The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled Friday morning in the case of Reddick v. Louisiana denying some 1,500 people who are still in prison the right to a constitutional hearing. "This decision will be remembered as a grave misstep in Louisiana history," the Promise of Justice Initiative said in a statement.
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Biden says he has reduced the deficit by $1.4TRILLION this year, rejects claims Democrats are 'big spenders' as tax revenue and LESS spending reduce deficit
President Joe Biden on Friday said the $1.4 trillion reduction of the national deficit was proof his economic policies are working even as the drop in government spending came after many covid-related programs ended. Biden also pivoted his argument into an attack on Republicans, warning voters that GOP policies will...
POLITICO
Mitch McConnell is sounding a different tune on Ukraine than Kevin McCarthy, and vowing the Senate GOP will work to ensure “timely delivery of needed weapons.”
The Senate minority leader insists Republicans will continue funding Ukraine’s defense. What's happening: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to break from his House counterpart on Friday, calling on the Biden administration to expedite military aid to Ukraine and vowing that Senate Republicans will work to ensure “timely delivery of needed weapons.”
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Rep. Garret Graves: Ascension Parish to receive $1.6 million for May 2021 flood costs
U.S. Congressman Garret Graves announced $7,325,658.22 in federal funding from FEMA will go to Ascension Parish and the Terrebonne Parish School Board. Ascension Parish will receive $1,646,686.75 for costs related to the May 2021 flood response. Terrebonne Parish will receive $5,678,971.47 for repairs to 28 school buildings that sustained roof...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Vice President Kamala Harris husband Douglas Emhoff coming to Houma
Douglas Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, will travel to Houma Oct. 28 to attend the keel laying ceremony of the newest ship being built for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration fleet whose crew will explore and research the oceans and their impact on sea life and climate.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to Dutchtown High School homecoming court
Aria Williams, a transgender teenager, recently was among the students celebrated on the homecoming court for Dutchtown High School in Geismar. She was told by her principal she was the first trans person in Ascension Parish to make the homecoming court, according to a Gambit article that featured the special occasion.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Groundbreaking ceremony to mark start of Bayou Lafourche pump project
State and area officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. to celebrate the beginning of the Bayou Lafourche Freshwater District pump project in Donaldsonville. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards was scheduled to attend the event, according to city and parish officials. The re-introduction and pumping capacity...
