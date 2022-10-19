ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report has a shocking revelation Thursday

The Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report is a unique one. The Chicago Bears had quite a few players fighting the typical NFL bumps and bruises on the team’s injury report in Week 6. Last Wednesday, the Bears’ final practice before their Thursday night loss to the Washington Commanders, the team placed three players on the injury report. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry and defensive backs Dane Cruikshank and Jaylon Johnson were on the list projected to be full participants. The Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report tells a different story.
Yardbarker

Analyst believes Bears could be contenders for former first-round WR Kadarius Toney

As quarterback Justin Fields continues to struggle, it would behoove the Chicago Bears to acquire some help for the second-year QB before the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. Several receivers have been reported to be available on the trade block, and NFL analyst Justin Melo of The Draft Network believes that the Bears make sense as potential trade partners for the New York Giants, who may be shopping wideout Kadarius Toney.
FanSided

Detroit Pistons prepared to make historical draft pick

The G League will be conducting its own draft on October 22 and the Detroit Pistons are reportedly going to make what could be a historic pick for its affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. That would be the selection of Yeshiva University’s Ryan Turell. The NBA is known for...
Field Gulls

Is Pete in Chicago playing Pinball?

In the pinball world, this weekend is one of the most important events of the year; the Chicago Pinball Expo. Here is a photo snapped today (Friday 10/21). How in the world is this NOT Pete Carroll playing the new James Bond game?!? The resemblence is uncanny. Perhaps with the trade deadline aproaching, there is reason for him to visit the Bears?
FanSided

