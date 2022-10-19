Read full article on original website
Related
Consumers Order Fewer Prepared Food Deliveries as Prices Climb
Orders for delivery of takeout food via mobile app have reportedly slipped as restaurants have raised prices and some delivery companies have boosted their fees in an inflationary environment. Higher prices have added to the pressures delivery companies were already facing as the pandemic-driven lockdowns — which drove orders for...
Exits, Partnerships Signal Ongoing Shakeup In Competitive EU Q-Commerce Market
The global delivery food market has been going through a shakeup this year, one that has been defined by high-profile exits, partnerships and consolidation moves as industry players seek to gain an edge in the fast-growing, competitive European quick commerce market. Two months after announcing a plan to exit the...
Deliveroo Says Grocery Delivery Orders Still Rising Despite Inflation
Contrary to the behavior one might expect in the face of skyrocketing inflation, United Kingdom-based food delivery service Deliveroo is noticing growth in its grocery delivery business. On a call with analysts Friday (Oct. 21) discussing the company’s third-quarter 2022 financial results, Co-founder and CEO Will Shu noted that, in...
EMEA Daily: Amazon Ramps Up Lawsuits Against Fake Review Sites
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa news, U.K. bank NatWest announced a new partnership with Vodeno to establish a Banking-as-a-Service business, and Amazon has filed new lawsuits against review brokers in Spain and Italy. NatWest Group announced a partnership with Vodeno Group to create a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) business...
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Today in the Connected Economy: Google Turns Its Eye to Visual Shopping
Today in the connected economy, Google debuts more tools to make users’ buying experience more visual, part of a larger effort to make its sites more shoppable. Plus, J.P. Morgan teams with Sightline Payments to expand its gaming payments operations, while NatWest launches a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) business in the United Kingdom with the help of BaaS company Vodeno.
NatWest, Vodeno Enter BaaS Partnership
NatWest is forming a new partnership with Vodeno to launch a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) business in the U.K., according to a Thursday (Oct. 20) press release. Natwest is a U.K.-based retail and commercial banking group. Vodeno owns the BaaS business of the same name, as well as Belgian neobank Aion. NatWest...
Dan-O’s Rides ‘Rocket Ship’ From Flea Market to Walmart in 5 Years
When Dan Oliver says “Yum yum, get ya some” these days it makes a big splash. That’s because the signature social media sign-off of the founder of Dan-O’s Seasoning is now seen by nearly 3 million followers on TikTok, plus several million more on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Pinterest and elsewhere.
FLEETCOR Purchases Lodging Provider Roomex To Boost B2B Lodging
Business payment company FLEETCOR has said it will be buying European workforce lodging provider Roomex, which will help the company add to its lodging business and help it expand more internationally, a press release said. Roomex is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has 600 workforce business customers, who have stayed...
EU Approves Merger of Nordic Mobile Payments Firms MobilePay, Vipps
Denmark-based digital payments app MobilePay has announced that the EU Commission has approved its merger with Norway-based smartphone digital payments app Vipps. The new group — which is named “Vipps MobilePay” and will be headquartered in Oslo, Norway — will be effective beginning Nov. 1, MobilePay said Friday (Oct. 21) in a press release.
Luxury Resale Competition Spikes as ‘What Goes Around’ Opens Amazon Storefront
For over 20 years, New York City’s original luxury reseller, What Goes Around Comes Around, has enjoyed a robust niche catering to the designer apparel and accessories needs of its high-end neighbors in Manhattan and Beverly Hills. While publicly traded upstarts like The RealReal and Rent the Runway have...
ASAP.com Expands Office Delivery Amid Rising Battle for Workday Lunch
Emerging on-demand delivery service ASAP.com announced Thursday (Oct. 20) the launch of home and office delivery in New York City. As workers return to their offices, many food and beverage (F&B) businesses are pivoting to workday lunch to create new occasions and revenue streams. The delivery company also operates in...
Credit Key Raises $115M in Debt, Equity to Grow B2B BNPL
B2B payment solutions startup Credit Key raised $115 million in debt and equity funding for its point of sale (POS) eCommerce solution that provides businesses with an instant buy now, pay later (BNPL) function at checkout. The fresh funds will enable the company to expand the capital it can offer...
Why Embedded Finance Has Come of Age
Embedded finance makes life easier for customers and generates a revenue opportunity for digital platforms, FIS Banking, Payments and Fintech SVP Taira Hall writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. At a time of great change that’s been hastened...
Google Unveils ‘More Visual’ Shopping Tools
Google is continuing its efforts to enhance its shopping offerings with new features designed to provide what it calls “a more visual experience” to people using its desktop search. According to a post on the company blog Thursday (Oct. 20) shoppers will now encounter results that show products,...
SpotOn Adds Event Capabilities as POS Providers Compete to Do It All
SpotOn is looking to set its restaurant point-of-sale (POS) offerings apart with increasingly comprehensive solutions, most recently announcing Tuesday (Oct. 18) the launch of Experiences by SpotOn Reserve, powering reservation and waitlist features for special events. The feature enables event-specific menus, private dining room bookings, POS integrations and other capabilities....
Walmart Gambles on Africa’s Retail Potential
Dek: Following Walmart’s decision to take full ownership of Massmart, any suggestion that the retailer could back out of its African venture has been effectively shut down, and it’s now apparent that the U.S. retail giant is deeply invested in doing business on the continent. Very few grocery...
Are Tech-Driven Consumers the On-Ramp to Wider Crypto Usage?
Are Tech-Driven Consumers the On-Ramp to Wider Crypto Usage?. Tech-driven consumers are usually the first to buy the latest connected device and the most willing to try cryptocurrency. Although they are just 15% of the overall consumer market, the decisions they make about technology are often a preview of what will define mainstream consumer behavior in the next few years.
Linking Digital Twins to Make an Industrial Metaverse
In this second article in PYMNTS industrial metaverse series about the fledgling use of private enterprise virtual realities, we’ll look at how companies are building “digital twins” up and down their supply chains to create a complete, real-time picture of what’s happening in their business and how they can improve it.
Ionia, Certegy Debut BNPL Merchant Offering
Embedded payments and rewards platform Ionia, has rolled out a new buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering with Certegy to try and make a giant network for merchants who need the installment payment services for their own businesses, a press release said. Certegy works in payments and risk management tech....
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0