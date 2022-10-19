ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Teen fatally stabbed in Oceanside park

By Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed in the parking lot of a park in Oceanside Tuesday night died from his injuries a couple hours later, police said.

Police were called around 5 p.m. by someone reporting a stabbing in the west parking lot of Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Mesa Drive.

An acquaintance of the teen drove him a short distance to Mesa Drive near Cinnamon Way, where police found him. The boy had suffered stab wounds to his chest.

He was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he died around 11 p.m., police said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information was immediately released.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

