MedicalXpress
Microbiome: Disruption of gut microbial balance is associated with increased mortality after kidney, liver transplants
Disruptions in the gut microbiome have been linked to lower survival rates for people who have undergone kidney and liver transplants, a finding that highlights the critical importance of the vast and complex microbial communities that dwell within us. Scientists in the Netherlands studied fecal samples from more than 1,000...
MedicalXpress
Study of rare bone disease reaches important milestone
Progress by a UMass Chan Medical School researcher in developing a gene therapy for a rare, crippling bone disease has reached an important milestone with demonstration of proof-of-concept in a humanized mouse model of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) and human FOP patient-derived cells. The research is published in Nature Communications.
MedicalXpress
Biomarkers for Parkinson's disease sought through imaging
More than 10 million people worldwide live with Parkinson's disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects movement, balance and thinking. Severity of the disease is measured through external symptoms, as there are no effective biomarkers that indicate the phase of the illness. A team of engineers, physicians and researchers at...
MedicalXpress
Study: Maternal, paternal exercise affects metabolic health in offspring
A mouse study by Kristin Stanford, a physiology and cell biology researcher with The Ohio State University College of Medicine at the Wexner Medical Center, provides new ways to determine how maternal and paternal exercise improve metabolic health of offspring. Laurie Goodyear of the Joslin Diabetes Center and Harvard Medical...
MedicalXpress
Increased thermogenesis in fat cells during active period of circadian rhythm limits weight gain in mice
A team of researchers at Northwestern University, working with a pair of colleagues from the University of Texas, has found that an increase in thermogenesis in fat cells during active periods of the daily circadian rhythm can limit weight gain in mice. Their paper is published in the journal Science; Damien Lagarde and Lawrence Kazak with the Rosalind and Morris Goodman Cancer Institute at McGill University have published a Perspective piece in the same journal issue outlining the work by the team on this new effort.
MedicalXpress
Opioid prescribing after surgery remains the same for seniors, but doses are lower, study shows
Although there has been no decrease in the number of opioid prescriptions seniors receive after surgery, the doses of those prescriptions are lower, according to a study of more than a quarter million Canadian patients being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "While it's good news that the doses...
MedicalXpress
Regular use of common cholesterol-lowering drug linked to reduction of COVID-19 severity, risk of death
Commonly used cholesterol-lowering statins may reduce the risk of death and severity of COVID-19 disease, suggests a study of more than 38,000 patients being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "While there is no 'magic bullet' to help patients who are very ill with COVID-19, statins decrease inflammation, which...
MedicalXpress
Biomarkers may ID rheumatoid arthritis patients with and without active disease
Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) values may differentiate between rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients with and without active disease, according to a systematic review published online Sept. 24 in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. Angelo Zinellu, Ph.D., from the University of Sassari in Italy, and Arduino A. Mangoni,...
MedicalXpress
Moderna COVID vaccine safe, comparably effective in preschoolers
Two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were safe in children aged six months to five years and triggered similar immune response and protection against infection as that seen in young adults, according to preliminary results from a phase 2/3 clinical trial published yesterday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
MedicalXpress
First medical guideline recommends new prescription medications for weight loss, ranks the most effective drugs
Diet and exercise fail for most adults who try to lose weight in the long-term. Today the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines strongly recommending that these patients with obesity use recently approved medications paired with lifestyle changes. The following medications, paired with healthy eating and regular physical...
MedicalXpress
Mindfulness training provides a natural high, study finds
New research from the University of Utah finds that a mindfulness meditation practice can produce a healthy altered state of consciousness in the treatment of individuals with addictive behaviors. Not unlike what one might experience under the influence of psychedelic drugs—achieving this altered state through mindful meditation has the potential lifesaving benefit of decreasing one's addictive behaviors by promoting healthy changes to the brain. The findings come from the largest neuroscience study to date on mindfulness as a treatment for addiction.
MedicalXpress
Flexible surgical needle offers enhanced precision
Engineers from EPFL and the University of Strasbourg have developed an innovative surgical needle whose trajectory can be corrected on the fly, thanks to a flexible tip controlled with a simple button. Intended for use in image-guided surgery, the needle offers greater precision in surgeon's movements and reduces the risk for patients.
MedicalXpress
Head and neck cancer researchers demonstrate the capability of a deep learning algorithm in the post-surgery setting
Artificial intelligence can augment current methods to predict the risk that head and neck cancer will spread outside the borders of neck lymph nodes, according to researchers with the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN). A customized deep learning algorithm using standard computed tomography (CT) scan images and associated data contributed by patients who participated in the E3311 phase 2 trial shows promise, especially for patients with a new diagnosis of human papillomavirus (HPV)-related head and neck cancer. The E3311 validated dataset carries the potential to contribute to the more accurate staging of disease and prediction of risk.
MedicalXpress
How close are we to developing pig-to-human organ transplants?
In a new article published Oct. 13 in the journal Science, Megan Sykes, the Michael J. Friedlander Professor of Medicine and professor of microbiology and immunology and surgical sciences (in surgery) and director of Columbia's Center for Translational Immunology, describes the rapid advance of pig-to-human transplants, a promising solution for the ongoing problem of transplant organ shortages.
MedicalXpress
New treatment for urinary tract cancer could prevent kidney dialysis, transplant
UC San Diego Health is now offering a new treatment for patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (LG-UTUC) that could safely avoid removal of the entire kidney, which may prevent the need for dialysis or kidney transplant in the future. UC San Diego Health administered the first dose of...
MedicalXpress
Discovery gives insight into brain function, breakdowns
Scientists at Oregon Health & Science University have identified a long-sought gene-encoded protein that enables the brain to communicate a broad range of signals across gaps between neurons, known as synapses. The discovery published today in the journal Nature. Known as synaptotagmin-3, or SYT3, the protein helps to replenish the...
MedicalXpress
Study points toward new ways to prevent liver cancer
Almost all liver cancers develop after decades of chronic liver disease, but a new discovery by Columbia researchers may lead to treatments that could break the link. The new research shows that during chronic liver disease a shift in the balance of quiescent and activated stellate liver cells not only promotes fibrosis but also sets the stage for the most common type of primary liver cancer, called hepatocellular carcinoma.
MedicalXpress
Researchers find that different stem cells are responsible for the repair of different kinds of bone injuries
New research from Children's Medical Center Research Institute at UT Southwestern (CRI) found that different skeletal stem cell (SSC) populations contribute to repair of different kinds of bone injuries. In the study, published in Cell Stem Cell, researchers identified distinct cell markers that allowed them to track SSCs in the...
MedicalXpress
A new environment boosts your memory (but not for everyone)
However tempting it may be, as a student, to lock yourself in your room or in favorite library nook in the days running up to an important exam, it's not a very wise choice, stresses neuroscientist Judith Schomaker. Her most recent research, done with Marit Ruitenberg and Valentin Baumann and...
MedicalXpress
A neuronet helps diagnose weakened connections between different parts of the brain
Together with colleagues from Innopolis University, scientists from Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University used machine learning methods to study the changing connection and coordination of different parts of the brain with age. It turned out that elderly people use neurons responsible for planning and learning when performing simple familiar movements....
