Marvin Fudpucker
2d ago

I'm tired of this being the face of Ukraine. Go fight for your country and stop with the nickel and dime interviews

TRUTH4U
2d ago

"The greatest purveyor of violence in the world today is neither China nor Russia, it is the American government"....... Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Franklin Loll
2d ago

hilarious. all I've seen for 6months is globalist Ukraine using drones on Russian troops.

