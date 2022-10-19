ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankee fans chant 'We want Houston' in rowdy postgame scene outside stadium

By Ryan Chichester
 3 days ago

Yankees fans are ready for the Astros after taking care of the Guardians in a must-win game five on Tuesday in the Bronx.

The “We want Houston” chants started in the stadium in the ninth inning, with the game well in hand, and continued outside as fans flooded 161 st street and proclaiming their readiness for a rematch with the top-seeded Astros.

Of course, many believe fans will regret wanting another crack at a Houston team that outplayed the Yanks in the regular season and has bounced them from half of their playoff appearances over the last six years, but the Bronx faithful on Tuesday night made it clear that they want revenge.

The quest for revenge begins Wednesday night in Houston, and will return to the Bronx on Saturday.

