Spokane, WA

Air quality dips into unhealthy range for much of the Inland Northwest

By Erin Robinson
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Air quality has dropped into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range for much of the Inland Northwest.

It is even worse in some areas, especially around Spokane’s city center and north up into Boundary and Bonner Counties.

Spokane Clear Air says the smoke is coming from wildfires and prescribed fires across the region.

People who are sensitive to smoke should limit their time outdoors.

