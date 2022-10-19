Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Stone Island Launches New Retail Concept in Chicago
In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the brand, Stone Island has partnered with Rem Koolhaas‘ OMA/AMO to develop a new concept store in Chicago. According to Stone Island, the new location looks to transcend a store solely made for transactional activities, intended as a place for new points of reference, a hub for its communities, and a venue for the brand to share experiences and put the full wealth of its research and experimentation on display.
hypebeast.com
Nike Presents Exotic New Animal Prints on Classic Sneakers
This fall, is set to introduce a new animal print-themed footwear collection named “Animal Instinct.” While the Swoosh is no stranger to presenting animal-inspired looks, this batch of sneakers is sure to stand out. Beginning with the Air Max 90, various materials and prints grace the upper. Mesh,...
hypebeast.com
Nike SFB 6" Boots Return With a Versatile "Black/Light Taupe" Arrangement
As the weather temperatures descend and the leaves start to morph into their warm red, yellow and orange ensembles, street fashion also start to make a transition. For the fall and winter seasons, boots tend to make more consistent appearances, so Nike has elected to bring back its SFB 6” silhouette in a brand new “Black/Light Taupe” colorway.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 "Craft"
Has a wide collection of sneakers that don’t tend to miss a beat. When looking at some of the Swooshes’ most poplar silhouettes — such as the Jordan 1 and Dunk Low — new color schemes and designs are constantly presented to keep Nike fans engaged. And while the latter seems to be dominating the headlines as of late, one silhouette that is currently going under the radar and having a successful year is the Air Jordan 2. Collaborations atop the retro Jordan model are being presented at a rapid rate — such as the recently-presented Shelflife link-up — but Jordan Brand is now diverting our attention away from its team-ups by unveiling its upcoming Air Jordan 2 “Craft” release.
hypebeast.com
Social Status Announces Release of Second Nike Air Max Penny 2 "Playground" Colorway
Has continued to provide Social Status the opportunity to utilize its great storytelling abilities with the release of several sneakers throughout 2022. Focusing especially on the Air Max Penny 1 and 2, the duo has brought new life to the old school silhouette. Now, following the first Air Max Penny 2 “Playground” release, the “White/Blue” colorway is on its way.
hypebeast.com
Norse Projects' Second FW22 Delivery Explores Its Nordic Roots
Making its debut earlier this year, Danish design studio Norse Projects’ Fall/Winter 2022 collection melds classic Americana styles with a dash of Nordic flair. The brand headed to the mountaintops for its first seasonal delivery, parting ways to Scotland’s northern coastline for its second drop. Entitled “On Northern...
hypebeast.com
Nike Terminator High Gets Fitted With "Noble Green" Uppers
Much like other brands in the sportswear world today, will often supplement its collaborative releases with a flurry of general release colorways to keep the momentum of its silhouettes going strong. Earlier this year, the brand previewed a new Nike Terminator High capsule alongside COMME des GARÇONS Homme, and it has since been gradually unveiling inline colorways in the latter half of the year. And now its repertoire is getting further expanded with a brand new “Noble Green” colorway that has just emerged by way of official imagery.
hypebeast.com
Nike’s Air Force 1 Low Retro Comes Dressed in "Light Smoke Grey"
Loves to take familiar and classic color schemes and rework them with various materials or constructions to generate revitalized footwear iterations. One example of that is the Air Force 1 Low. The Swoosh is currently working with its “color of the month” and for October, it’s “Light Smoke Grey.”
hypebeast.com
Union Osaka and SUPERVSN Launch New Capsule Collab
Already having a strong relationship as two brands that have partnered before, Union Tokyo and Gavin Mathieu’s Supervsn Studios have teamed up again to celebrate the opening of Union’s new Osaka store. The two brands have launched a new capsule collection that ties back to Supervsn’s previous cultural...
hypebeast.com
Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike Ready Boisterous, Bootleg-Inspired Apparel Collection
Cactus Plant Flea Market and have established a strongly-defined visual language for their apparel collections: big logos, bold colors, boisterous details, baggy cuts and bootleg inspirations. Since their first co-created clothing drop in 2019, they’ve honed in the ethos even further and their latest collection, just revealed on Nike SNKRS is proof of concept for their signature look, spotlighted in a lookbook that stars Dexter Navy and was shot in Egypt.
hypebeast.com
Cartier Unveils New Pebble-Shaped Watch
From the Santos to the Tank, Cartier’s watches are known for their precise attention to unparalleled luxury. In that same vein, the luxury house has now revealed a new Pebble-Shaped Watch. In bringing about the new timepiece, the watch channels the same design and functionality as the original 1972...
hypebeast.com
Perrotin and Meta Will Host an Artist Talk Spotlighting Digital Technologies
The panel will commence on October 26 at the gallery’s Paris flagship. As Art Basel descends on Paris for its inaugural fair, Perrotin is working with Meta on a series of talks that will help bridge the gap between curators and the next generation of artists. Taking place at the gallery’s Rue de Turenne location, the event aims to spotlight emerging technologies and how they are being used by creatives to break barriers and open new channels of expression.
hypebeast.com
Nilufar Gallery Blends Design with Fashion Inside MODES
Nilufar Gallery has a unique ability to pair some of the most futuristic-looking designs with pieces that are drenched in a sense of nostalgia. From cabinets by Bethan Laura Wood, to vases by Audrey Lange – Nina Yashar and her team have established themselves as the go-to for a very particular aesthetic.
hypebeast.com
Nike Officially Announces Its Día de Muertos “Somos Familia” Footwear Collection
One admirable tradition of is that it never overlooks cultural celebrations. With the start of November coming up, the brand has taken the initiative to highlight the forthcoming Día de Muertos festivities by revealing a special collection that celebrates the annual Mexican commemoration. Four silhouettes alongside matching apparel items are integrated into this capsule, all of which lean into the “Somos Familia” motif which describes the unbreakable bond of families and memories.
hypebeast.com
Snow Peak Opens New Retail Store in Brooklyn
Japanese outdoor lifestyle brand, Snow Peak will be opening its new Brooklyn retail location this week. Relocating from its Soho retail location, the new Brooklyn store will be embracing the neighborhood’s access to green spaces, outdoor community, and thriving business environment. “Our expanded footprint will bring the brand to...
hypebeast.com
Reebok’s DMX Trail Shadow Gets a "Pure Grey/Core Black" Makeover
Reebok has uncovered a new entry of its DMX Trail Shadow model which has been re-conceptualized with retro hiker sensibilities. The silhouette has been popular with Reebok fans — more specifically when the British-born label unveiled its collaboration with Packer for a two-tone edition of the shoe. However, this...
hypebeast.com
Early Glimpse of the Air Jordan 2 Low "Craft"
2022 has been all about collaborations for Jordan Brand, especially the Air Jordan 2 as the silhouette has been reimagined by various parties such as J Balvin, TITAN, A Ma Maniére and others. And now the model doesn’t look like it will be slowing down its momentum anytime soon as more colorways continue to pop up on our radar, the latest of which is this Air Jordan 2 Low Craft iteration.
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton Unveils Leather Goods Capsule for Fifa World Cup Qatar
With the World Cup only a month away, has unveiled an exclusive capsule designed especially for the highly-anticipated quadrennial footballing event. Since 2010, Louis Vuitton has provided the travel trunk for the FIFA World Cup Trophy, and unveiled its first leather goods collection in celebration of the last tournament in 2o18.
hypebeast.com
Valentino Looks Back to the Future With Its New VLogo Toile Iconographe
Pierpaolo Piccioli continues to take Valentino to new heights, doubling down on his maximally minimalistic “Unboxing Valentino” SS23 runway show as the Creative Director officially reveals the house’s new VLogo — a new Toile Iconographe. Seen dominantly throughout the aforementioned runway show — growing not just...
hypebeast.com
adidas Japan Launches National Football Team Collection Designed by NIGO
Just less than a month away from the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup ,. unveils the Japan National Football Team special collection, designed by NIGO. For this collection, NIGO adopted a minimalist color palette of soft pink and green, thus incorporating it into classic sportswear silhouettes. The designer drew inspiration from cherry blossoms, Japan’s national flower, as well as the traditional confection sakura mochi to convey the nation’s cultural and historic values.
