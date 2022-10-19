Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Trump's yearslong crusade against Ukraine has finally come home to roost as Republicans call for abandoning Kyiv
A far-right GOP faction is urging sharp cuts to US aid to Ukraine, which would cut the legs out from under Ukraine's efforts to retake its territory.
U.S. announces sanctions, criminal charges against network providing technology to Russian military
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine,...
WATCH: State Department says U.S. will back sanctions against Iran over drone sales
The Biden administration is backing the European Union as it gathers evidence that Iran is supplying drones to Russia for use its war in Ukraine. The EU is drawing up a list of sanctions in retaliation, officials and diplomats said Wednesday. Watch the briefing in the player above. Russia is...
As Xi prepares for third term as China’s head, fellow leaders still to be revealed
BEIJING (AP) — While Xi Jinping is primed to receive a third term as head of China’s ruling Communist Party on Sunday, it is unknown who will join him for the next five years on the party’s leading bodies, the Central Committee and the Politburo. Analysts will...
China reaffirms President Xi Jinping’s dominance, removes Premier Li Keqiang
BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party reaffirmed President Xi Jinping’s continued dominance in running the nation Saturday, one day ahead of giving him a widely expected third five-year term as leader. A party congress effectively removed Premier Li Keqiang from senior leadership. Li, the nation’s No....
U.S. military suicides drop as leaders push mental health programs
WASHINGTON (AP) — Suicides across the active duty U.S. military decreased over the past 18 months, driven by sharp drops in the Air Force and Marine Corps last year and a similar decline among Army soldiers during the first six months of this year, according to a new Pentagon report and preliminary data for 2022.
French cement firm pleads guilty to sending payments to the Islamic State
NEW YORK (AP) — French cement company Lafarge pleaded guilty Tuesday to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State group to keep a plant operational in Syria — at a time when the militant group was engaged in torturing kidnapped Westerners — and agreed to pay roughly $778 million in penalties.
New Swedish prime minister presents a 3-party center-right government
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Incoming Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson vowed Tuesday to set the country on a new course on immigration, criminal justice and energy policy as he presented a center-right coalition government led by his conservative Moderate Party. The new Cabinet consists of 24 ministers — 13 men...
Who’s behind Haiti’s powerful gang alliance?
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution that imposes sanctions on Jimmy Chérizier, leader of a powerful gang federation in Haiti, who is accused of threatening the country’s peace, security or stability. It also places a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo on Chérizier and would establish a committee to designate others to be put on a sanctions list.
Floods in West and Central Africa destroy crops, worsening hunger outlook
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Ocheiga Enoch isn’t expecting much of a rice harvest from north-central Nigeria after floodwaters submerged his fields and those of so many other farmers this season. Many in Benue state — known as the country’s “food basket” — now find themselves in the unusual...
India and United Nations launch environmental lifestyle program ‘Mission Life’
BENGALURU, India (AP) — The Indian government’s flagship program to encourage individual and collective action on climate was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United Nations Secretary-General on Thursday. Mission Life, where “life” is an acronym for “lifestyle for environment,” is designed to encourage individual behaviors...
Thousands relocated as Ukrainian forces pile pressure on Russian-held Kherson
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces bombarded Russian positions in the occupied and illegally annexed southern Kherson region, targeting resupply routes across a major river while inching closer Friday to a full assault on one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country. Russian-installed officials were...
U.S. awards $2.8 billion in grants for electric vehicle batteries in 12 states
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday awarded $2.8 billion in grants to build and expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles in 12 states. A total of 20 companies will receive grants for projects to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components and strengthen U.S. supply of critical minerals, officials said.
What is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve?
DALLAS (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to release 15 million barrels of oil or more from the U.S. strategic reserves in an effort to stop gasoline prices from rising now that OPEC and its allies plan to cut production. The administration hopes that tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve,...
Donald Trump’s 3-year probe into 2016 ‘deep state’ conspiracy reveals little evidence
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump once predicted that a special prosecutor appointed during his administration would uncover “the crime of the century” — a conspiracy to sink his 2016 campaign. Yet here are the results of the three-year probe by prosecutor John Durham: two...
A U.S. Marine used political connections to adopt an Afghan baby, her family says. Now they’re suing to get her back.
The young Afghan couple raced to the airport in Kabul, clutching their baby girl close amid the chaotic withdrawal of American troops last year. The baby had been rescued two years earlier from the rubble of a U.S. Special Forces raid that killed her parents and five siblings. After months in a U.S. military hospital, she had gone to live with her cousin and his wife, this newlywed couple. Now, the family was bound for the United States for further medical treatment, with the aid of U.S. Marine Corps attorney Joshua Mast.
European Union leaders head into energy summit with divisive views
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders were heading into a two-day summit Thursday with opposing views on whether, and how, the bloc could impose a gas price cap to contain the energy crisis fueled by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and his strategy to choke off gas supplies to the bloc at will.
