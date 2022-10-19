ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

New Swedish prime minister presents a 3-party center-right government

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Incoming Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson vowed Tuesday to set the country on a new course on immigration, criminal justice and energy policy as he presented a center-right coalition government led by his conservative Moderate Party. The new Cabinet consists of 24 ministers — 13 men...
PBS NewsHour

Who’s behind Haiti’s powerful gang alliance?

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution that imposes sanctions on Jimmy Chérizier, leader of a powerful gang federation in Haiti, who is accused of threatening the country’s peace, security or stability. It also places a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo on Chérizier and would establish a committee to designate others to be put on a sanctions list.
PBS NewsHour

India and United Nations launch environmental lifestyle program ‘Mission Life’

BENGALURU, India (AP) — The Indian government’s flagship program to encourage individual and collective action on climate was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United Nations Secretary-General on Thursday. Mission Life, where “life” is an acronym for “lifestyle for environment,” is designed to encourage individual behaviors...
PBS NewsHour

Thousands relocated as Ukrainian forces pile pressure on Russian-held Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces bombarded Russian positions in the occupied and illegally annexed southern Kherson region, targeting resupply routes across a major river while inching closer Friday to a full assault on one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country. Russian-installed officials were...
PBS NewsHour

U.S. awards $2.8 billion in grants for electric vehicle batteries in 12 states

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday awarded $2.8 billion in grants to build and expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles in 12 states. A total of 20 companies will receive grants for projects to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components and strengthen U.S. supply of critical minerals, officials said.
GEORGIA STATE
PBS NewsHour

What is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve?

DALLAS (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to release 15 million barrels of oil or more from the U.S. strategic reserves in an effort to stop gasoline prices from rising now that OPEC and its allies plan to cut production. The administration hopes that tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
PBS NewsHour

A U.S. Marine used political connections to adopt an Afghan baby, her family says. Now they’re suing to get her back.

The young Afghan couple raced to the airport in Kabul, clutching their baby girl close amid the chaotic withdrawal of American troops last year. The baby had been rescued two years earlier from the rubble of a U.S. Special Forces raid that killed her parents and five siblings. After months in a U.S. military hospital, she had gone to live with her cousin and his wife, this newlywed couple. Now, the family was bound for the United States for further medical treatment, with the aid of U.S. Marine Corps attorney Joshua Mast.
VIRGINIA STATE
PBS NewsHour

European Union leaders head into energy summit with divisive views

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders were heading into a two-day summit Thursday with opposing views on whether, and how, the bloc could impose a gas price cap to contain the energy crisis fueled by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and his strategy to choke off gas supplies to the bloc at will.
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

