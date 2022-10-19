ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callahan County, TX

Prison bus, vehicle collide in Callahan County on Tuesday; drivers injured

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago
A crash between a Texas Department of Corrections bus and a motorist on State Highway 36 in Callahan County on Tuesday resulted in non-incapacitating injuries to two motorists, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release Wednesday.

Prisoners were transferred to another bus and were to be evaluated for injuries, DPS said.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. about two miles east of U.S. Highway 283.

A driver operating a 2017 Ford passenger car attempted to pass a 2017 Bluebird passenger bus operated by TDC personnel, DPS said. The bus was traveling west on Highway 36.

The passenger car was not clear to pass and attempted to cut back into the lane, striking the bus, according to reports.

Both the bus and car left the east side of the roadway.

The driver of the passenger car and driver of the bus were transported to an area hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

The TDC bus contained 10 inmates, two guards and the driver. The passenger car contained only the driver, according to reports.

The driver of Ford will be charged with a traffic violation of “cut in after passing," DPS said.

The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

