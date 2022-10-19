ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimes, IA

DCG football heads into season finale, Janssen named to academic all-state volleyball team

By Sean Cordy
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
Dallas Center-Grimes enters the home stretch of the season after the final week of the regular season. (Note: Events covered Oct. 11-17.)

Football (3-6)

After putting the hurt on their last two opponents, the Mustangs had their hands full in their home game finale Friday against Lewis Central (8-0.)

With a defense showing every bit of why the Titans are eyeing a state title, Lewis Central walked out of the cold night with a 41-0 win in tow, shutting down the Mustang passing game like few can.

While a passing title is not out of the question with one more regular season game left on the schedule, Ty Mikkelsen has some ground to make up after being held to just 96 yards while completing 10-of-30 passes on the night.

With 1,811 yards to his name, he now ranks fourth among Class 4A players. Only 129 yards separate him from first place — Norwalk’s Landon Hochstein — at the moment.

But he’ll also have to contend with Glenwood’s Kayden Anderson whose 1,722 yards rank fifth among the class. The two will go head-to-head on Friday for the regular season finale. Anderson also happens to have the class’ leading receiver, Drew Kingery who’s likely to cross a thousand yards for the year.

Back to Friday night’s game with the Titans, the Mustangs were able to hold the game in check for a time after Dayne Mauk and Brandon Bailiff both landed on Titan fumbles. But with the DCG offense matching the near-freezing temperature, those turnovers only delayed the inevitable scores from Lewis Central.

Ultimately, the Mustangs did at least find some progress on the ground after adding in some looks previously not seen this year. Eli Carpenter rushed for 53 yards on 11 carries for his best performance of the year after dealing with an injury throughout the season.

Volleyball (19-6)

The Mustangs were on the cusp of the conference title game after breezing through the first two rounds against Pella (16-11) and Grinnell (10-19.)

That brought Indianola (34-6) back into DCG’s life, and the Indians sure seemed to have revenge on their mind after losing to the Mustangs 3-2 back in early September. Winning 21-18 and 21-14, the Indians were able to get past the Mustangs despite some prime performances like Maliya Carlson stepping up for six kills and two blocks. The Indians would then go on to defeat Oskaloosa for the championship (a team DCG lost to last week).

Over the consolation bracket against Pella Christian (21-12), the Mustangs turned in a top-notch fight that required extra points in two of three sets. Helping keep those games so close, Sydney Meints was a menace with four blocks while Addy Janssen had an all-star defensive performance with 18 digs.

Despite the big solo performances that helped compete with the top-flight front line play from Pella, it was the Eagles that held the ultimate advantage with wins of 25-23 and 19-17, pushing the Mustangs down to fourth place.

DCG’s next opponent Ballard (17-13) comes to town on Thursday for the first round of regional action. The Mustangs previously beat the Bombers by scores of 21-16 and 21-14 this season.

Individually, Jill Janssen was selected on Sunday as one of 55 players to the academic all-state team by the coaches association. Newton was the only other team in the conference to have an honored player.

Cross Country

The Mustangs are set to make the long haul to Council Bluffs for Wednesday’s state qualifying meet.

The Des Moines Register

