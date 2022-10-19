Van Meter volleyball competes in regionals, football wins 10th straight district championship

The Van Meter volleyball team kicked off the postseason by competing in the regional quarterfinals on Oct. 17.

The Bulldogs took on Clarke, defeating the Indians in three straight sets. Van Meter won set one 25-16 before winning sets two and three by a wider margin of 25-11 and 25-10.

Head coach Sara Cook said the Bulldogs came into the match with good energy, which she said was a big focus as the girls wanted to set the tone for the match and the postseason ahead.

“We do have some big goals and we knew that we wanted to kind of come in and show up and show what those goals are right away by us just playing hard and playing to the level that we can consistently play at,” Cook said.

The Bulldogs put on a strong defensive performance, finishing the match with 21 total blocks. Van Meter was led by senior Malia Kelly, who had eight total blocks.

Cook said the girls have been working on shrugging their shoulders over the net to make connections with their blocks, and said the team has some great blockers, adding that Kelly broke the school record for blocks per season.

“She has been just a huge tool for us to use in the front row, getting touches and moving and being able to put up a block on everybody,” Cook said.

She added that Kelly loves to play and has been working with an assistant coach who is a good blocking coach, listening to feedback and putting in reps to get better.

Kelly isn’t the only player to break records this season, as senior Abby Matt broke two school records last week, breaking the record for most career kills and digs.

Cook said Matt has a really good court sense, being able to tell other players what she sees and help them out, which also helps Cook.

“I don’t always see the same things they see while they’re on the court with me being on the sidelines, so it is great to have that extra piece to our puzzle where she can contribute more on the court and help,” Cook said.

Van Meter next plays in the regional semifinals, and with quite a few players returning from last season, Cook said the Bulldogs have a lot of players with experience and who have been in tougher game situations.

She added that this year’s senior class went to state their sophomore year, and since they know what they are fighting for, the seniors are trying to get the energy to the rest of the team.

The Bulldogs were set to take on Clarinda in the regional semifinals on Oct. 19 at Van Meter High School.

Football wins 10th straight district championship

The Van Meter football team won once more when the Bulldogs took on ACGC on Oct. 14.

The Bulldogs defeated the Chargers 54-0 to end the regular season 7-1.

Van Meter’s win gave the Bulldogs their 10th straight district championship. It’s their 15th title since district play began in 1992.

The Bulldogs had a strong game Friday, with the team rushing for five touchdowns and also getting three in the air.

Senior quarterback Ben Gilliland had a solid game, throwing for 113 yards and three touchdowns on 7-of-10 attempts. He also rushed three times for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Junior running back Ben Gordon led the ground game, rushing 11 times for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore Jay Haley had the other rushing touchdown, rushing twice for 60 yards and a score.

Senior Carter Durflinger led the wide receivers, recording two receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore Garrett Cole caught the other passing touchdown off a 26-yard pass.

The defense was led by senior Will Gordon and junior Teddy Sieck, who each had a team-high 5.5 tackles. Senior Michael Banks followed with 4.5 tackles including the lone Bulldog sack.

Van Meter now heads into the postseason where the Bulldogs will first take on Pleasantville in the first round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Van Meter High School.

Cross country competes at conference

The Van Meter boys and girls cross country teams began postseason play by competing in the conference meet on Oct. 13.

The teams finished with differing results. Against nine other teams, the girls finished first overall with a team score of 45. The boys meanwhile, placed seventh with a team score of 199 against 11 total teams.

The girls had three players in the top 10, with senior Clare Kelly leading the Bulldogs in first place. Kelly finished with a time of 19:36.35.

Senior Mary Kelly followed with a third-place finish, finishing with a time of 19:50.84, while sophomore Emma McCoy was also in the top 10, finishing sixth with a time of 20:33.72.

Junior Brooklyn Fryar and freshman Olivia Halfpap also scored for Van Meter, with Fryar placing 14th and Halfpap finishing 22nd.

Leading the boys was sophomore Luka Hulse, who placed 19th with a time of 18:13.94.

Sophomore Cael Reimers followed, placing 30th with a time of 19:42.46 while freshman Kaegan Wigant finished 43rd with a time of 20:37.22.

The teams will next compete at state qualifiers at 4 p.m. Oct. 20 at Shenandoah High School.