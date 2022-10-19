‘Beautiful Person Inside & Out:’ Recent Hanford High grad, 18, killed in shooting

PASCO, Wash. – 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia, who graduated from Hanford High School in June and recently enrolled at Columbia Basin College for the Spring semester, was shot and killed on the east side of Kennewick.

Benton County deputies responded to reports of a shooting on WA-397 near the Cable Bridge in Kennewick on October 15 at 11:42 p.m. Moments later, someone called to report a gunshot victim, who was later revealed to be Sarabia.

Medics and police rushed to meet them at W 1st Ave & S Benton St in Downtown Kennewick, where she succumbed to her wounds and passed away. Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating this fatal shooting.

In a GoFundMe campaign organized by her cousin, Jamie Harbert, the victim was described as “a beautiful person inside and out” and “the big sister in the house.” Sarabia was an essential member of the family, helping to keep everyone organized and on track with her intellect.

Also described as “the pride of her family,” Sarabia worked diligently to graduate from Hanford High School in June 2022. She debated studying cosmetology to follow her passion for doing makeup, hair and lashes, but instead decided that becoming a radiology technician was the better decision for her future. She was set to begin at Columbia Basin College in January.

Funds raised by the campaign will go toward giving her a proper funeral and burial, allowing her family to properly grieve the loss of this young woman and integral member of her family.

