3 dead after head-on crash in Minquadale Tuesday morning, victims identified by police

Three people were killed in a head-on crash in Minquadale Tuesday morning, according to the New Castle County Police Department.

Police said that 56-year-old Barbara Temple was driving with 57-year-old Levern Laws Jr. in the passenger seat in a 2009 black Kia Sorento on the unit block of Memorial Drive at 9:30 a.m. Temple drove across the raised median in the center of the road twice, according to police. The first time, the car returned to its original lane. But the second time the Sorento crossed the median, it hit a red Ford Escape driven by 57-year-old Angela Weeks head-on, according to police.

Weeks was taken to Christiana Medical Center in critical condition, according to police, where she later died. Both people in the Sorrento were declared dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kevin Maloney at Kevin.Maloney@newcastlede.gov Kevin.Maloney@newcastlede.gov or call the police department's non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on Twitter at @h_edelman.