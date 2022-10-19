Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Osceola man accused of murdering wife found guilty
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Osceola man accused of killing his wife back in 2016 has been found guilty. According to State Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, a jury found 62-year-old Charles Devine guilty of second-degree murder on Thursday, Oct. 20. Devine was arrested in July 2019 in connection to...
neareport.com
Man found guilty of second-degree murder
Jonesboro, Ark. – Martin Lilly and Charlene Davidson—deputy prosecuting attorneys—prosecuted 62-year-old Charles Antles Devine for the 2016 strangulation death of Stacey Devine. Thursday evening, a Craighead County jury found Devine guilty of second-degree murder. And the circuit court followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Devine to the maximum 30 years imprisonment.
Kait 8
Blytheville police issue warrant for murder suspect
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A warrant has been issued for a Blytheville woman who police say shot and killed a family member over the weekend. According to Blytheville Police Captain Jeremy Ward, they are looking for 20-year-old Harilyah Walker in connection to the murder of 30-year-old Kenneth Reed on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Kait 8
“She is my hero”: Mother speaks out after near-death experience
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - What started as a normal afternoon for Brenda Davis and her daughter changed in the blink of an eye when she was held at gunpoint. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Paragould police responded to the 400-block of North 5th Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. This was the third violent incident that day.
neareport.com
Three serious incidents for Paragould authorities in one day
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING – S. ROCKINGCHAIR RD. At approximately 7:14 a.m. this morning, Paragould Emergency Services received a call for service regarding an unwanted person at a residence in the 100 block of S. Rockingchair Rd. Upon officers’ arrival, contact was made with a male subject that opened fire on the responding officers. Gunfire was exchanged, and one of our officers was struck, as well as another resident of the home. The suspect in this incident was found deceased.
Kait 8
ASP investigating officer-involved shooting in Paragould, suspect dead
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Paragould that left one man dead and sent an officer to a Memphis hospital. Captain Brad Snyder with the Paragould Police Department said officers were called to a home in the 100-block of South Rockingchair Road around 7:14 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, regarding an unwanted person.
Kait 8
‘This is the third time in a week’: Items reported stolen from non-profit
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A non-profit in Jonesboro posted footage of a group of individuals it said stole items from it for the third time in a week. Abilities Unlimited is a non-profit dedicated to bettering the lives of people with disabilities. The non-profit has three retail locations that sell...
magnoliareporter.com
Two dead, Paragould officer shot Tuesday morning
Paragould Police are investigating the apparent shooting deaths of two men, and the wounding of a Paragould Police Department officer. The body of one man was found at 116 S. Rockingchair Road, south of West King’s Highway on the west side of Paragould. The Paragould officer was shot about 7 a.m. at the Rockingchair Road home and was airlifted to a Memphis hospital for treatment.
Kait 8
Man pleads guilty to knocking out woman, raping her
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man will spend 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape. Judge Melissa Richardson sentenced 27-year-old Chance Helms to 144 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after he entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count of rape and one count of second-degree domestic battering.
actionnews5.com
Road closed off after pedestrian hit near Munford High
MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - The Munford Police Department announced Thursday night that Mclaughlin Drive will be closed off to traffic for several hours following a crash involving a pedestrian near Munford High School. Mclaughlin Drive will be closed from North Gretna Green Drive to Doctors Drive, police say. The pedestrian’s...
Kait 8
Jonesboro Christmas Parade returns for 75th year
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Foundation of Arts for Northeast Arkansas has announced the return of the 75th Annual Jonesboro Christmas Parade. The fate of the parade was unclear after the Jonesboro Jaycees disbanded on April 30 after 70 years of service to the community. This year, however, the Foundation...
Kait 8
New Paragould restaurant flies into business
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No! It’s a new Paragould restaurant, now up and running. The Twisted Goose announced through a news release that Wednesday, Oct. 19 was their first day of operation. According to their social media, Twisted Goose, located at...
Kait 8
VFW offering women’s self-defense class
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A group of Arkansas veterans, who have been trained to protect themselves and their country, are sharing their knowledge by training women how to protect themselves. According to a news release shared by the Harrisburg Chamber of Commerce, the local Veterans of Foreign Wars will host...
Kait 8
Harvest Festival coming soon to Clay County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a festival week for a Northeast Arkansas city; come Saturday, there will be a day of fun for all ages. The Corning Harvest Festival will take place on Oct. 22 at Wynn Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to the media release...
Low water levels reveal tires, couches in West Memphis bayous
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — A lack of rain in recent weeks is making it a lot easier for the city of West Memphis to do a major cleanup of its 10-mile bayou drainage system. Thursday, the city released drone footage of ‘Operation Clean up, Clear out.’ Mayor Marco McClendon said utility tree trimming and […]
Kait 8
RSV makes early entrance in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A common virus for kids is not only already seeing cases in Arkansas, but it’s coming earlier than expected. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a respiratory illness that typically sees its peaks during the winter. With the pandemic, RSV saw a change in seasonality. Meaning we are seeing more cases earlier here at home, especially with children.
Kait 8
Oct. 21: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. South-westerly winds continue to help warm us up today and we’ll only get warmer through the weekend. No more nights of 30° temperatures for the next week. Highs start to reach the...
Kait 8
VOCAL MYSTERY: Locals compete in Celebrity Masked Singer
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For fans of the FOX show The Masked Singer, the city of Jonesboro had its own version, but with a twist!. On Thursday, Oct.. 20, local celebrities joined together in Centennial Hall at Arkansas State University for Celebrity Masked Singer. Much like the actual show,...
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas centenarian’s advice: ‘Stay happy, don’t worry about everything’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas woman is reflecting on her past as she has hit a rare milestone. Friends and family gathered Wednesday, Oct. 19, to celebrate the centennial birthday of Bessie McEntire, a resident of Ridgecrest Health and Rehabilitation. McEntire is a Walnut Ridge native and has...
localmemphis.com
What would recreational marijuana mean for West Memphis dispensaries?
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — With 900,000 people living across the river from West Memphis in Shelby County, medical marijuana dispensaries are bracing for a boom in business. If Issue 4 passes, then dispensaries across Arkansas, like Greenlight in West Memphis, will see an uptick in sales. General Manager Tim Moore said they're ready.
