Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Rebels’ Jared Ivey Takes Home SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week Award

By Adam Rapier
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

Ole Miss Rebels’ Jared Ivey discusses his play versus Auburn and his excitement to play in Death Valley.

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebel came out on top 48-34 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium versus Auburn this past Saturday, laying claim to the No. 1 spot in the SEC West for the time being.

The Rebels had a shaky start to season. Despite not losing a game, sometimes they played down to their competition, and other times their ground game was the only consistent part of the team. After shaking up the majority of their roster, this was to be expected, but now, the team seems to be putting everything together.

Junior defensive lineman Jared Ivey transferred from Georgia Tech to the Rebels this season and already has two more sacks through six games then he did in in two seasons with his previous squad. Ivey had the game winning strip sack in the Rebels' 22-19 win over Kentucky and has two sacks in his last three games. Not only are the Rebels beginning to mesh as a team, but several of the transfer players are coming alive.

Ivey has put together several solid games, and he looks to capitalize off his most recent performance that saw him take home the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week Award. He forced another fumble against Auburn, but according to his teammate, defensive lineman Tavius Robinson, he did not.

“We have been fighting over it,” Ivey said. “Tavius loosened it, and I feel like I drove through and forced it out, but he sees it completely differently. At the end of the day, we both got to the quarterback.”

If everything goes as planned, a similar dispute could arise during the Rebels' game this weekend.

“I am excited for Death Valley,” Ivey said. “It is going to be crazy. We just need to execute and get the job done.”

But it is easier said than done as the Rebels’ run defense has struggled recently, especially last week when it surrendered over 300 yards to Auburn.

“We just have to play more physical, make our reads, and play more violently,” Ivey said. “If we do that, we will have a better game.”

And this should be achievable as the Rebels have enough depth to help keep guys fresh throughout the entire game.

“We have so many guys that we can rotate,” Ivey said. “It sucked for Auburn, and unfortunately for them there are certain matchup’s that do not allow them to rotate guys like we can. It helps us stay fresh for the whole game.”

hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Esports to Face Off Against Mississippi State

More than 100 players from the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University will compete in the fifth-annual Esports Egg Bowl on Saturday (Oct. 29) at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. The Pavilion opens at 10 a.m. with a line of computer screens and CPUs across...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Would Lane Kiffin leave Ole Miss for Auburn? Paul Finebaum weighs in

ESPN/SEC Network analyst/personality Paul Finebaum was a guest on the Saturday Down South podcast and had some very interesting things to see about the soon-to-be-open Auburn job. When asked if he believes that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin would be interested in a move to Auburn, Finebaum said he...
OXFORD, MS
NOLA.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's SEC game vs. Ole Miss on Saturday

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with unbeaten Ole Miss on Saturday in Tiger Stadium:. There's certainly more reason to feel confident in LSU after the offense clicked last week, but now the run defense looks shaky. The Tigers allowed more than 200 yards rushing and multiple explosive plays in two straight games, and Ole Miss just rushed for 448 yards. While LSU can win if the offense plays well again, Ole Miss has an edge in a high-scoring game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Ole Miss

It’s going to be an exciting Saturday in Tiger Stadium as LSU welcomes the SEC West’s last undefeated team to town. Here to explain to us what exactly is happening at Ole Miss is Red Cup Rebellion’s One Man To Beat. This Q&A isn’t for X’s and O’s, it’s for having real fun.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Friday sports: South Panola blitzes past Jaguars

Photo: Players gather for the postgame handshake after South Panola’s 35-0 victory at DeSoto Central Friday night. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The South Panola football Tigers dominated the DeSoto Central Jaguars 35-0 Friday night at DeSoto Central, a game the Tigers had control of from the very start. DeSoto Central dropped...
BATESVILLE, MS
The Grove Report

