Hagerstown Police investigating fatal shooting on Murph Avenue

Hagerstown Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that left a city man dead.

Sharron Akraim Clark, 45, was pronounced deceased after being taken to Meritus Medical Center, according to a police news release.

Officers were in the Jonathan Street area around 8 p.m. when they heard gunshots, the release states. While they were trying to figure out where the sound came from, the Washington County 911 dispatch center took a call about a gunshot victim in front of a home in the first block of Murph Avenue, the release states.

Murph Avenue is a short street off the east side of Jonathan Street.

"Within moments," the officers found Clark with multiple gunshot wounds and began first aid, the release states.

They continued life-saving efforts until emergency medical services got there. Then Clark was taken to the hospital east of the city, the release states.

Criminal investigators and Western Maryland Regional Crime Lab officials went to the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting may contact Detective S. Weaver at sweaver@hagerstownpd.org or call 240-313-4345.

Police were not releasing more information early Wednesday about what they referred to in the news release as an "active investigation."