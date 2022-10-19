ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed robbery at store on Woodmen Road

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 18.

At around 10:20 a.m., officers were called to the 5600 block of East Woodmen Road near North Powers Boulevard about an armed robbery.

CSPD said their investigation revealed that the alleged suspect, described as a white man wearing a black ski mask entered a store, pulled out a handgun, and demanded money. The employee complied and the alleged suspect left the store heading westbound.

Comments / 11

Shelly Bell
3d ago

Why do we always have to guess the store?

Reply(5)
10
Ruth Lopez
3d ago

If you cannot tell it all, then don't tell any of it🤔

Reply
8
 

KXRM

Home shooting leaves woman dead in Pueblo County

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting at a home in rural southwest Pueblo County that occurred Friday night on Oct. 21. At around 7 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 4700 block of Bergemann Road on reports of possible shots fired. When deputies arrived they […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Manitou police seek suspects in storage unit burglaries

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is requesting the public’s help in identifying suspects in a series of burglaries at a storage unit on Sunday, Oct. 16. MSPD said the storage unit is located near the Serpentine Drive and US-24 intersection. The suspects allegedly burglarized more than 10 storage units in […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD arrests two after store clerk menaced with gun

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they have arrested two people after a man allegedly pointed a gun at a store clerk and a customer, in the early morning of Friday, Oct. 21. According to CSPD at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, officers were called downtown to a convenience store on […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

5-vehicle crash investigation on East Platte Avenue

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a five-vehicle traffic crash that occurred after a CSPD cruiser collided with another vehicle Saturday morning on Oct. 22. At approximately 9:42 a.m., CSPD was responding to an assault in progress near the corner of E. Platte and Iowa Avenue. Officers had activated emergency […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Police activity at a mobile home community in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating reports of multiple people, allegedly armed with weapons, entering a home in southeast Colorado Springs on Friday. As of 5:30 p.m., police had not confirmed if the reports were true. They received the call at about 4:30 p.m. for an area inside the Lamplighter Mobile Home Park at 3280 S. Academy Boulevard, just north of Drennan Road.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man arrested after officers respond to disturbance at home

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested for a felony warrant after officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a disturbance early Friday morning on Oct. 21. Shortly before 7:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to an ‘unknown call for service,’ at an apartment complex near Underwood Point and Braeswood Point. Police records […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crash closes part of roadway at Platte and Circle in Colorado Springs, police cruiser involved

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash closed eastbound Platte at Circle and southbound Circle at Platte Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. (KRDO) The crash involves multiple cars including a Colorado Springs Police cruiser. Police asked drivers to avoid the area if possible. The post Crash closes part of roadway at Platte and Circle in Colorado Springs, police cruiser involved appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Suspect sought in two separate fires at 8th St. Walmart

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to two separate suspicious fires inside the Walmart on South 8th Street on Thursday, Oct. 20, and Friday, Oct. 21, and a suspect is sought in both incidents. According to Captain Mike Smaldino with CSFD, the first fire on Thursday was reported at around 1:30 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Oct. 21 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. 23-year-old Javarrea Doage is described as a black man, 5’6″, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Doage has ten warrants, with one being a no-bond warrant for Failure to Comply which includes: Possession of a […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Deputies looking for Pueblo West shoplifter

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for an alleged shoplifter who stole items from a Big R in Pueblo West. PCSO tweeted photos of the alleged suspect. If you know them or anything about the crime, contact PCSO at (719) 583-625 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KKTV

Deputies locate teen missing from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The El Paso Sheriff’s Office announced that a reported missing teen was found Friday morning. Deputies tweeted asking for help finding the Reagan Tevis, 13, at around 8:20 a.m. on Friday. They announced she was found a little over an hour later. PREVIOUSLY:...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Wrong way driver arrested on I-25, police say

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a man after he allegedly drove south in the northbound lanes of I-25 late Thursday, Oct. 20. According to CSPD, at around 11:15 p.m. officers were called to the area of I-25 and East Woodmen Road on reports of a sedan driving southbound in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Suspicious device investigated in Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bomb squad swarmed a southwest Springs neighborhood Wednesday morning after a resident found a possible explosive device in their front yard. Police were called to the intersection of Maroonglen Court and Chaseglen Drive in the Broadmoor Bluffs area just after 8 a.m. to investigate...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Officers find mysterious device in home’s front yard

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they found what appears to be a device used for stealing fuel in front of a home in a neighborhood near Colorado-115 and South Academy Boulevard Wednesday morning. According to CSPD, around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers were called to investigate a suspicious […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Arrest made after crash, alcohol considered factor

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that alcohol is considered a factor in a crash between a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Hyundai SUV, that happened on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 19. According to CSPD, at around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the area of Hancock Expressway […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man pulls knife and gun on trash service workers after conflict escalates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court documents obtained by KRDO reveal what led up to a Colorado Springs man reportedly pulling a knife and threatening trash service workers with a gun. Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department arrested Richard Boccardi, 52. He's facing charges of felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous The post Colorado Springs man pulls knife and gun on trash service workers after conflict escalates appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Walmart fires appear suspicious, CSFD says

UPDATE: FRIDAY 10/21/22 12:19 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) confirmed to FOX21 News that there were two separate fires inside a Walmart in southwest Colorado Springs. CSFD said the first fire at the Walmart in the 700 block of South 8th Street, happened on Thursday, Oct. 20, and the second […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

