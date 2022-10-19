Armed robbery at store on Woodmen Road
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 18.
At around 10:20 a.m., officers were called to the 5600 block of East Woodmen Road near North Powers Boulevard about an armed robbery.
CSPD said their investigation revealed that the alleged suspect, described as a white man wearing a black ski mask entered a store, pulled out a handgun, and demanded money. The employee complied and the alleged suspect left the store heading westbound.
