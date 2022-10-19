Kansas women’s basketball’s confidence is evident in what it is, and isn’t, doing

KANSAS CITY — Brandon Schneider hasn’t felt the need to set anything on fire ahead of Kansas women’s basketball’s upcoming season.

Last year, Schneider did. After the Jayhawks were picked to finish last in the Big 12 Conference, their head coach gathered the team and burned different paper copies of the preseason coaches poll. But after far exceeding that expectation and reaching the NCAA tournament, Schneider doesn’t see any reason to think about calling the fire department.

Because coming off that NCAA tournament appearance, Schneider explained Tuesday at the Big 12 Conference’s media days for women’s and men’s basketball he doesn’t think a tactic like that is necessary. He believes his players, this year projected to finish fifth in the Big 12, are well aware of what the coaching staff feels they are capable of. As Schneider told the crowd at the team’s annual Late Night in the Phog event, they’re confident they can be a top 20 program, compete for a Big 12 title and make noise in the NCAA tournament.

“I think this year it just wasn’t really necessary,” said senior guard Holly Kersgieter, referring to the fire tactic. “Like, we proved that that stuff doesn’t matter and if we don’t let it affect us, it won’t. So, we came out this year. We looked at it. We moved on. So, I’ve gotten past that and I think we’re not worried as much about other people’s expectations. Worry about ours.”

Schneider revealing the team’s goals to the fan base, from a player perspective, was about putting everyone on notice. Kersgieter figured Schneider might do something like that. Senior center Taiyanna Jackson expected Schneider to do it.

The expectations Kansas had for itself were more so kept internal last season, Kersgieter explained, because not many outside of the program expected the Jayhawks to do much of anything. The 2021-22 season was a statement. Now they can be more open about their confidence.

Schneider said it’ll take games this season, not just practices, to be able to evaluate how well the team is handling its greater expectations. But with as much experience as is back from last season’s team, he can already tell how much further along their on-court chemistry is. And it may just propel them to the better seed in the NCAA tournament that they are looking for.

“I mean, we try not to be too specific with numbers and, like, limit it to one goal,” said Kersgieter, whose team was an 8-seed in this past season’s NCAA tournament. “We just know that we are capable of more. And I think hosting is a really good start. Because we were close. We were close. And we know that we can do more of what it takes to get there.”

Another reason Schneider wanted to tell a packed Allen Fieldhouse about his team’s goals at Late Night in the Phog was the desire to capture that moment. For Kansas to reach the heights it’s aiming for, he thinks they’ll need the help of that fan base. He envisions there being key moments over the course of this season where those fans will be able to shift the tide of a game.

That may not be as significant of a need early, but once Big 12 Conference play begins in a little more than two months it could be. Fans saw Jackson, a junior college transfer, establish her defensive presence last season in her first year at Kansas as a sort of missing piece. Eyes should similarly be on the scoring and athletic presence junior guard Wyvette Mayberry, a transfer from Tulsa, might provide this season.

