Georgia State

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

GM earnings soar on improved supply chain issues

General Motors says its supply chain issues are improving. That allowed the company to post better-than-expected earnings despite falling short of revenue forecasts. America's largest automaker said that by the end of June, it had been able to clear out of inventory about 75% of the roughly 90,000 vehicles it had not been able to complete because of missing parts.
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden warns Russia not to use a tactical nuclear weapon

President Joe Biden said Russia would be making a "serious, serious mistake" should it deploy a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, his latest warning to President Vladimir Putin against escalating the months-long conflict. Top administration officials are working to decipher Moscow's claims that Kyiv is preparing to use a dirty...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Ash Carter, former defense secretary under Obama, dies at 68

Ashton Carter, who served as President Barack Obama's final defense secretary, has died, his family said. He was 68. Carter, who led the Defense Department from February 2015 to January 2017, suffered a "sudden cardiac event" on Monday night in Boston, his family said in a statement. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and his children, Ava and Will.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'It was tough': Fetterman supporters voice concern that debate performance will sway undecided voters

Democrat John Fetterman's debate performance has intensified the focus on his recovery from a stroke, leading some supporters to worry that his current post-stroke limitations could affect his narrow lead in the critical Pennsylvania Senate race against Republican Mehmet Oz. If Fetterman's showing changes the trajectory of the race, the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

America's top bankers are more worried about the state of the world than recession

Some of the top names on Wall Street think a US recession is now likely, if not inevitable. But they have bigger worries on their minds. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Tuesday he is more concerned about global geopolitics than he is about slowing economic growth in the United States.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Alleged Chinese spies charged with trying to recruit assets, obstruct US Huawei investigation

The Justice Department announced charges Monday against six Chinese citizens, including five alleged spies, accused of working on behalf of the Chinese government to recruit US citizens as sources and undermine the federal prosecution against a major Chinese company. According to charging documents, the Chinese telecommunications company was facing federal...
BROOKLYN, NY

