Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
White House defends Biden's quiet campaign strategy after he gives 'closing argument' speech to DNC staffers
The White House promised President Joe Biden would be spending more time on the campaign trail ahead of next month's midterm elections following a speech in which he delivered his "closing argument" to a room full of Democratic staffers in Washington. After being asked by CNN's Jeremy Diamond whether Biden...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden gets updated Covid booster shot as he issues warnings over winter case surge and lack of funding
President Joe Biden rolled up his sleeve and received his updated Covid-19 booster vaccine in front of cameras on Tuesday, urging all eligible Americans to do the same and pressing Congress to provide more pandemic response funding as the nation heads toward a potential winter case surge. Flanked at the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden administration argues it should be allowed to carry out student debt relief plan as appeal plays out
The Justice Department told an appeals court Monday that the Biden administration should be allowed to carry out its student debt relief program while litigation over the policy plays out. In a new brief filed with the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which is considering a challenge to the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
GM earnings soar on improved supply chain issues
General Motors says its supply chain issues are improving. That allowed the company to post better-than-expected earnings despite falling short of revenue forecasts. America's largest automaker said that by the end of June, it had been able to clear out of inventory about 75% of the roughly 90,000 vehicles it had not been able to complete because of missing parts.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
CNN Polls show Democrats are ahead in races for governor in Michigan and Pennsylvania, with no clear leader in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin race for governor has no clear leader, while Democratic gubernatorial candidates hold the edge in Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to new CNN polls conducted by SSRS in the three key states. Wisconsin's incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has the support of 50% of likely voters, while Republican Tim...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden warns Russia not to use a tactical nuclear weapon
President Joe Biden said Russia would be making a "serious, serious mistake" should it deploy a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, his latest warning to President Vladimir Putin against escalating the months-long conflict. Top administration officials are working to decipher Moscow's claims that Kyiv is preparing to use a dirty...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Voters' top concern is the economy as Democrats seek a 'closing message' to draw contrasts with GOP on combating inflation
Fifteen days from the midterm elections, new CNN polls in battleground states show that the issue at the front of voters' minds is the economy and inflation -- a reality that could tilt the outcome of key races with Democrats' narrow House and Senate majorities in the balance. A similar...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Six takeaways from the Pennsylvania Senate debate between Fetterman and Oz
The first and only debate between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz quickly devolved into a series of personal and biting attacks in what has become the highest stakes Senate race in the country. Throughout the night, Fetterman's delivery was at times halting and repetitive, with the Democrat --...
John Fetterman Struggles To Defend Himself In Debate With Mehmet Oz
The Democrat's difficulty recovering from a nearly fatal stroke was apparent in the Senate candidates’ first and only head-to-head matchup in Pennsylvania.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Saudi ambassador welcomes review of US ties at time when relationship is at 'point of disagreement'
Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States affirmed to CNN that, although Riyadh's relationship with Washington is at a "point of disagreement" in light of OPEC+'s decision to slash oil production, the ties between the two longtime allies remain strong. Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, in her first televised...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Ash Carter, former defense secretary under Obama, dies at 68
Ashton Carter, who served as President Barack Obama's final defense secretary, has died, his family said. He was 68. Carter, who led the Defense Department from February 2015 to January 2017, suffered a "sudden cardiac event" on Monday night in Boston, his family said in a statement. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and his children, Ava and Will.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'It was tough': Fetterman supporters voice concern that debate performance will sway undecided voters
Democrat John Fetterman's debate performance has intensified the focus on his recovery from a stroke, leading some supporters to worry that his current post-stroke limitations could affect his narrow lead in the critical Pennsylvania Senate race against Republican Mehmet Oz. If Fetterman's showing changes the trajectory of the race, the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
America's top bankers are more worried about the state of the world than recession
Some of the top names on Wall Street think a US recession is now likely, if not inevitable. But they have bigger worries on their minds. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Tuesday he is more concerned about global geopolitics than he is about slowing economic growth in the United States.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Fetterman and Oz to face off Tuesday in only debate of marquee Pennsylvania Senate race
When Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz debate in Harrisburg on Tuesday, it will be the first time the candidates in the highest profile Senate race of the year have ever met. Their one and only debate is the marquee event on a Tuesday that includes three other debates...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Alleged Chinese spies charged with trying to recruit assets, obstruct US Huawei investigation
The Justice Department announced charges Monday against six Chinese citizens, including five alleged spies, accused of working on behalf of the Chinese government to recruit US citizens as sources and undermine the federal prosecution against a major Chinese company. According to charging documents, the Chinese telecommunications company was facing federal...
Comments / 1