KFOR
Walk to End Alzheimer’s: Oklahoma couple facing diagnosis head on
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “This is a prize. It’ll go down in infamy. I’m going to have it bronzed,” Roger Mashore said. Roger Mashore is an ironman, and even more impressive, he became one in his fifties. The feat in made up of 140.6 miles of swimming, cycling, and running – a 2.4 mile swim, a 112 mile bike ride, followed by a full marathon of 26.2 miles of running.
It’s the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma
At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in the Sooner State. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
KOCO
Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law
NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
KFOR
Well needed rainfall on the way for Oklahoma!
There’s hope for significant rainfall across Oklahoma late Sunday Night, Monday into very early Tuesday Morning. Here’s a look at weather data guidance showing heaviest rainfall central / eastern Oklahoma with less across northwestern OK and Panhandle. Watching!
This Haunted Oklahoma Restaurant is Known Nationwide for its Food & Frights
This 100-plus-year-old restaurant in Oklahoma is well-known across the Sooner State for its awesome menu of delicious, mouth-watering, homemade country-style cuisine. People come from all over the state, even the Nation to experience these incredible dishes. But it's not just the amazing food that people are interested in!. The Old...
Person of interest in murders of 4 missing Oklahoma men denied bond in Florida court
“Given the total picture which has come to my attention, think at this point in time for public safety and for Mr. Kennedy's situation, I think no bond is appropriate,” Volusia County Circuit Court Judge Bryan Feigenbaum said.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Okmulgee Man May Fight Extradition from Florida to Oklahoma
On Wednesday, we reported that the Okmulgee man who was listed as a “person of interest” in the deaths of four men who were dismembered and left in a river last week had been apprehended by law enforcement in Florida after the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen. Police in Florida were working with the Okmulgee Police Department to arrange transportation for Joseph Lloyd Kennedy, age 67, to be returned to Oklahoma for further questioning but now, that might not happen any time soon.
DHS: Help spread Christmas cheer to foster children in need
The holidays will be here before you know it, but some foster families are already worried about providing for children in their care.
WFAA
Oklahoma woman recovering after falling into hole
Police say the 32-year-old woman was walking when she fell in a hole. She spent hours screaming for help.
Toys R Us revival: Tulsa getting one of just two Oklahoma locations
TULSA, Okla. — Toys R Us is finding new life with in-store locations opening in select Macy’s department stores across the country. The giant toy retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2017, closing all its store locations the next year as a result of declining sales. Macy’s announced its...
News On 6
WATCH: Escaped Cows Invade Kentucky Golf Course
An unusual hazard appeared on a golf course in Kentucky. A group of golfers were interrupted after a herd of cows that refused to get off the green. They escaped from a nearby cattle truck. The cows were on the lamb for several hours while golfers, officers and cowboys worked...
KOCO
Oklahoma pediatricians see huge demand for appointments
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma pediatricians see a huge demand for appointments. If you call your doctor’s office to make an appointment for your children, it may be pretty hard to get them in. "Doctor's offices, PA's offices, and nurse practitioners are just getting overwhelmed with calls and visits,"...
Black vultures attacking Oklahoma’s livestock while alive, costing ranchers
INOLA, Okla. — Kirt Thacker owns Circle T Cattle Company in Inola lost 4 calves and a heifer to black vultures. It was only when he made some noise with his shot gun that scared them away. Black Vultures are migratory birds that are protected by the Migratory Bird...
The Dreadful Haunting of This Oklahoma Forest is Truly Terrifying
It's one of Oklahoma's all-time scariest urban legends and haunted places, the dreaded Parallel Forrest in Lawton, OK. If you've lived in the Sooner State for any amount of time you've probably heard of this frightening forest, and more than likely you've heard a few ghost stories about it as well. There's certainly no shortage of paranormal experiences and creepy tales that people have told throughout the years.
kosu.org
Bird flu found in Oklahoma backyard poultry flocks
State agriculture officials have confirmed a highly contagious viral disease in three noncommercial backyard poultry flocks in east-central Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry held a town hall meeting Thursday to help inform backyard flock owners how to mitigate the spread of the bird flu. Infections have...
poncacitynow.com
Oklahoma Agents Apprehend Key Member of Prison Contraband Ring
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Agents with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Office of the Inspector General have arrested an Oklahoma City woman suspected of involvement in a statewide, warehouse-scale contraband ring tied to a known prison Security Threat Group. 32-year-old Alicia Anderson was arrested on Tuesday following an...
State of Oklahoma executes sixth death row inmate in 2022
On Thursday morning, officials say 57-year-old Benjamin Cole was put to death by lethal injection.
KAKE TV
Missing Kansas man found dead in Oklahoma, sheriff's office says
WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Cowley County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man who was reported missing has been found dead in Oklahoma. Rustin Smith was reported missing on Monday and was last seen driving his maroon 2014 Chevy Silverado. The sheriff's office was notified Tuesday that Smith's pickup was found in some brush in rural Osage County, Oklahoma.
News On 6
FBI & CDC Stats Confirm Oklahoma Violent Crime Rate Higher Than New York & California
The debate between Oklahoma's candidates for governor got heated on Wednesday. Claims made by Democratic candidate, Joy Hofmeister, drew questions of validity not just from Governor Kevin Stitt, but moderators as well. Hofmeister couldn't get through that statement before the Governor's questions began; per data from two separate government sources,...
KFOR
Oklahoma sees early hard freeze, record cold
Thankfully we have already begun a temperature warmup that will eventually have highs 5-7 degrees below record highs! Despite the impending warmup, there is no doubt about it, last night was cold!. Temperatures dropped to a plant killing 28 degrees in OKC with lows to the teens in northeastern Oklahoma....
