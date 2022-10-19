ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

Arrest made in fatal Laurens stabbing incident

By Matthew Causey
 3 days ago

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in connection to a stabbing incident earlier this week.

Deputies responded to a location on Hwy 221 North in Laurens County on Sunday, where an altercation had been reported.

One individual, identified as Benjamin Derick Griffin, was found with at least one stab wound, and he later died from his injuries.

After an investigation, deputies found Marcus Tyrone Grant, alongside Griffin, got into an altercation with another individual, who deputies say then "defended himself."

Grant was arrested Tuesday and charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature.

No charges were filed against the unnamed victim.

