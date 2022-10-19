ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
mcnewstn.com

Whitwell balances opportunities with challenges in October meeting

Whitwell, Tenn. – After an anguishing moment shortly before the meeting determining if they would be able to convene a quorum, the Whitwell city legislative board met to discuss items facing the city. Given the meeting fell during the school district’s Fall Break, the meeting drew fewer than normal participants and much fewer audience members.
WHITWELL, TN
mymix1041.com

Tesla Test Drive Day at Easy Auto in Cleveland, Tn

We were joined in the studio Ben Chandler with Easy Auto. They will be hosting a test drive event for the community that will feature Teslas. This is no pressure test drive for anyone interested. Learn more about Easy Auto online and shop their inventory at https://www.easyautoonline.com/www. Follow the Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

More Than 30 East Ridge Business and Community Leaders Come Together to Launch Pioneering Tomorrow Initiative

Pioneering Tomorrow wants to foster better collaboration between city government. and the business community on key issues affecting the community and its residents. More than 30 civic and business leaders in East Ridge have come together to launch a new initiative focused on fostering community discussions on ideas that will drive future opportunities for the city of East Ridge and help position the City as the best place to live, work, play and retire in Hamilton County.
EAST RIDGE, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Fashion Expo Announces It’s 2022 Lineup, Special Guests

Chattanooga Fashion Expo is a four day fashion extravaganza in its second year whose purpose is to showcase, educate, and mentor emerging and established creatives toward a professional career in fashion design. Their runways present the work of fashion artists from the southeast and beyond, rarely seen in museums or...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Time Capsule From 1937 Opened At Chambliss Center For Children

Supporters of Chambliss Center for Children gathered on Tuesday morning to reveal the contents of a time capsule first placed in the agency’s cornerstone on December 7, 1937. As part of the organization’s 150th Anniversary Celebration, Board members, Sustaining Board members, and friends of the agency were invited to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Golden Apple: Ashley Frogg, Rossville Elementary

ROSSVILLE, GA (WDEF) – Ashley Frogg has a gift for connecting with some of youngest students at Rossville Elementary. She lays the foundation for a life-long love of learning. That lesson is not lost on the parents of even her newest students. Courtney Gadd is the principal at Rossville...
ROSSVILLE, GA
WBIR

TN state treasurer returns unclaimed property to East Tennessee county governments

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee state Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. returned a total of $33,849 in unclaimed property to four county governments in East Tennessee. Unclaimed property checks were presented this week to county officials in:. Cocke County: $9,414.39. Greene County: $3,189.40. Loudon County: $15,582.33. Sevier County: $5,663.32.
thecentersquare.com

Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants

(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
High School Football PRO

Cleveland, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Upperman High School football team will have a game with Walker Valley High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CLEVELAND, TN
mymix1041.com

Homecoming Week at Lee University

We were joined by Dr. Paul Conn and Dr. Brad Mofet to talk about Homecoming Week at Lee University. Homecoming Week involves many events including a Golf Tournament, Traditions of Lee Celebration, Deke Day, Dorm Wars, Alumni Homerun Derby, Volley for the Cure, and many more festivities taking place. The homecoming parade will take place Saturday Morning at the ped mall.
CLEVELAND, TN
wutc.org

One-On-One With Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly

Live here on WUTC, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly joined us for our monthly conversation. We started with homelessness - and a proposal to convert the blighted Airport Inn on Lee Highway into 70 units of permanent supportive housing.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Scenic City Wings at the Chattanooga Market

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Scenic City Wings promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun! Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings from area restaurants in this blazing annual competition and cast their vote for bragging rights to the Scenic City’s Best Wings of 2022.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
High School Football PRO

Calhoun, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dalton High School football team will have a game with Calhoun High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
DALTON, GA
tntechoracle.com

Upper Cumberland cities sued for violations of Clean Water Act

The cities of Cookeville and Sparta have been named in a federal lawsuit alleging violations of the Clean Water Act. The complaints, filed in the U.S. District Court by Tennessee Riverkeepers, Inc. claims Cookeville and Sparta are in violation of provisions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit by discharging pollutants into waterways to “avoid overflows.”
SPARTA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Gratefull Is Back: Citywide Thanksgiving Luncheon Will Be Held On November 17

Gratefull, formerly known as One Table created by Causeway, is back!. On Thursday, November 17 residents of the Greater Chattanooga area are invited to a free Thanksgiving Luncheon held from 11:30am until 1:30pm in the middle of the 200-block of E. Martin Luther King Boulevard in front of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. This community-wide Thanksgiving Luncheon was postponed for the past two years due to the pandemic.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

The East Ridge Festival

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Shawna Skiles and Cameron McAllister talk about the East Ridge Festival will have free giveaways throughout the day, such as pumpkin painting, face painting for kids, candy corn bowling, and a raffle. Stay connected with East Ridge Fall Festival. (423) 260-9190. ______________. Follow This N...
EAST RIDGE, TN
mymix1041.com

CHS Volleyball Wins State Championship

Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. The Cleveland High School Lady Raiders made history Friday night when they won the TSSAA D1 AAA State Title in Volleyball. This is the school’s first-ever Volleyball State Championship. “It’s just awesome. I’m just so happy for these girls,” said a very happy...
CLEVELAND, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy