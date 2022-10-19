Read full article on original website
mcnewstn.com
Whitwell balances opportunities with challenges in October meeting
Whitwell, Tenn. – After an anguishing moment shortly before the meeting determining if they would be able to convene a quorum, the Whitwell city legislative board met to discuss items facing the city. Given the meeting fell during the school district’s Fall Break, the meeting drew fewer than normal participants and much fewer audience members.
mymix1041.com
Tesla Test Drive Day at Easy Auto in Cleveland, Tn
We were joined in the studio Ben Chandler with Easy Auto. They will be hosting a test drive event for the community that will feature Teslas. This is no pressure test drive for anyone interested. Learn more about Easy Auto online and shop their inventory at https://www.easyautoonline.com/www. Follow the Cleveland...
WTVCFOX
"Problem Benches": Chattanoogans react to one part of Mayor's expanded homeless plan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The City of Chattanooga says they are expanding efforts to address homelessness in our area. In fact, at 8th and Market Street, the city says they have already removed what they are calling problem benches. City officials say they want to add more bike and golf...
eastridgenewsonline.com
More Than 30 East Ridge Business and Community Leaders Come Together to Launch Pioneering Tomorrow Initiative
Pioneering Tomorrow wants to foster better collaboration between city government. and the business community on key issues affecting the community and its residents. More than 30 civic and business leaders in East Ridge have come together to launch a new initiative focused on fostering community discussions on ideas that will drive future opportunities for the city of East Ridge and help position the City as the best place to live, work, play and retire in Hamilton County.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Fashion Expo Announces It’s 2022 Lineup, Special Guests
Chattanooga Fashion Expo is a four day fashion extravaganza in its second year whose purpose is to showcase, educate, and mentor emerging and established creatives toward a professional career in fashion design. Their runways present the work of fashion artists from the southeast and beyond, rarely seen in museums or...
chattanoogapulse.com
Time Capsule From 1937 Opened At Chambliss Center For Children
Supporters of Chambliss Center for Children gathered on Tuesday morning to reveal the contents of a time capsule first placed in the agency’s cornerstone on December 7, 1937. As part of the organization’s 150th Anniversary Celebration, Board members, Sustaining Board members, and friends of the agency were invited to...
WDEF
Golden Apple: Ashley Frogg, Rossville Elementary
ROSSVILLE, GA (WDEF) – Ashley Frogg has a gift for connecting with some of youngest students at Rossville Elementary. She lays the foundation for a life-long love of learning. That lesson is not lost on the parents of even her newest students. Courtney Gadd is the principal at Rossville...
WBIR
TN state treasurer returns unclaimed property to East Tennessee county governments
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee state Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. returned a total of $33,849 in unclaimed property to four county governments in East Tennessee. Unclaimed property checks were presented this week to county officials in:. Cocke County: $9,414.39. Greene County: $3,189.40. Loudon County: $15,582.33. Sevier County: $5,663.32.
thecentersquare.com
Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants
(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
Cleveland, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Upperman High School football team will have a game with Walker Valley High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
mymix1041.com
Homecoming Week at Lee University
We were joined by Dr. Paul Conn and Dr. Brad Mofet to talk about Homecoming Week at Lee University. Homecoming Week involves many events including a Golf Tournament, Traditions of Lee Celebration, Deke Day, Dorm Wars, Alumni Homerun Derby, Volley for the Cure, and many more festivities taking place. The homecoming parade will take place Saturday Morning at the ped mall.
wutc.org
One-On-One With Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly
Live here on WUTC, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly joined us for our monthly conversation. We started with homelessness - and a proposal to convert the blighted Airport Inn on Lee Highway into 70 units of permanent supportive housing.
WTVC
Scenic City Wings at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Scenic City Wings promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun! Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings from area restaurants in this blazing annual competition and cast their vote for bragging rights to the Scenic City’s Best Wings of 2022.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Tennessee Rebel BBQ to Bring a Different Spin on BBQ at The First Annual East Ridge Fall Festival
Lets face it, us Tennesseans are as proud of our BBQ as we are of our football team. (GO VOLS!) Here in the south BBQ is serious business. Our journey to the best BBQ all started with a small smoker and a desire to create the best Tennessee BBQ in the Southeast.
Calhoun, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Dalton High School football team will have a game with Calhoun High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
tntechoracle.com
Upper Cumberland cities sued for violations of Clean Water Act
The cities of Cookeville and Sparta have been named in a federal lawsuit alleging violations of the Clean Water Act. The complaints, filed in the U.S. District Court by Tennessee Riverkeepers, Inc. claims Cookeville and Sparta are in violation of provisions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit by discharging pollutants into waterways to “avoid overflows.”
chattanoogapulse.com
Gratefull Is Back: Citywide Thanksgiving Luncheon Will Be Held On November 17
Gratefull, formerly known as One Table created by Causeway, is back!. On Thursday, November 17 residents of the Greater Chattanooga area are invited to a free Thanksgiving Luncheon held from 11:30am until 1:30pm in the middle of the 200-block of E. Martin Luther King Boulevard in front of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. This community-wide Thanksgiving Luncheon was postponed for the past two years due to the pandemic.
WTVC
Chattanooga doctor sends pregnant patient to North Carolina for abortion
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The overturning of Roe versus Wade is already impacting patients in Chattanooga. A report from the Wall Street Journal says one local doctor, Leilah Zahedi-Spung, made a critical choice for her patient. She says she sent her on a six-hour ambulance ride to North Carolina to...
WTVC
The East Ridge Festival
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Shawna Skiles and Cameron McAllister talk about the East Ridge Festival will have free giveaways throughout the day, such as pumpkin painting, face painting for kids, candy corn bowling, and a raffle. Stay connected with East Ridge Fall Festival. (423) 260-9190. ______________. Follow This N...
mymix1041.com
CHS Volleyball Wins State Championship
Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. The Cleveland High School Lady Raiders made history Friday night when they won the TSSAA D1 AAA State Title in Volleyball. This is the school’s first-ever Volleyball State Championship. “It’s just awesome. I’m just so happy for these girls,” said a very happy...
