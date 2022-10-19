Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Clay County holding Opioid Overdose Awareness Seminar, free to the publicZoey FieldsClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
FHP: Truck driver falls asleep, hits parked semi, sparking fiery crash that closes Buckman Bridge for hours
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The northbound side of the Buckman Bridge was shut down for hours during Friday morning’s rush hour because of a fiery crash involving two tractor-trailers and a box truck. The box truck was carrying industrial cleaners, and because firefighters used water to douse the blaze,...
INVESTIGATES: Decision that could have prevented fiery crash that shut down Buckman Bridge for hours
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Investigates what led to a fiery crash on Interstate 295 that shut down the Buckman Bridge for hours on Friday morning. Action News Jax Investigator Emily Turner found one decision could have prevented the whole thing. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: All northbound lanes reopen on Buckman Bridge following truck fire
Jacksonville, Fl — UPDATE 11:30 AM: All lanes are reopened on the Northbound side of the Buckman bridge following a semi-truck fire. UPDATE 9:17 a.m.: Truck reignites upon movement due to materials inside. JFRD back enroute. ORIGINAL STORY:. Two semi trucks involved in a fiery crash early Friday morning...
TIMELINE: Here’s what led to a fiery crash that closed the Buckman Bridge for hours
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trucks involved in a fiery crash early Friday morning shut down the Buckman Bridge for hours. Northbound lanes reopened just before 11:30 a.m. An initial crash happened a little after midnight, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. A semi-truck from Rives Transport Incorporated, which is...
Woman arrested after crashing into construction site, injuring worker, Neptune Beach police say
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The Neptune Beach Police Department is investigating after a drunk driver crashed into construction equipment and injured a worker. According to detectives, early on Friday morning, a driver was arrested for a DUI after a single vehicle crash occurred on 3rd Street. The driver, Lily Lewis of Jacksonville, was arrested after her car ran into a piece of heavy equipment, injuring a construction worker.
click orlando
63-year-old man hit, killed by vehicle in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Ocala around 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said for unknown reasons, the man was standing in the eastbound lane of Juniper Road when a vehicle approaching Juniper Pass Drive struck and killed him.
WCJB
Box truck fire blocks I-75 near High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - All lanes of Interstate 75 Southbound were blocked after a box truck burst into flames. High Springs Fire Department and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire on I-75 at the County Road 235A overpass. Since the incident began, one lane southbound was...
mycbs4.com
63-year-old man hit and killed after standing in Marion County road
Marion County — a 63-year-old Ocala man was hit and killed Thursday morning in Marion County, Florida Highway Patrol reported. FHP says the man was standing in the road, as a car hit him at about 7:15 AM. FHP says this happened at Juniper Road and Juniper Pass Drive.
News4Jax.com
FHP: 3-year-old dies after stepping out into traffic while mother assessed damaged vehicle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 3-year-old was hit and killed after stepping into traffic on J. Turner Butler Boulevard Wednesday night, as her mother checked on their disabled SUV. State troopers are releasing new details about the horrific crash, which happened just before 8 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of JTB between Kernan and Hodges Boulevards.
JFRD: 8 patients under age 18 taken to hospital after crash on Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash on the Westside that left 8 patients under the age of 18 hospitalized. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that at around 2:15 p.m. a Duval County School bus was traveling Eastbound on 103rd Street when it attempted to make a left turn onto Ricker Rd during a green light.
Toddler killed by car after walking away from disabled SUV and onto Florida highway
A 3-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a car while walking on a busy Florida highway on Wednesday night.
mycbs4.com
41-year-old Ocala man dies in single car crash in Marion County
Marion County — Florida Highway Patrol reports a 41-year-old Ocala man died in a single car crash Wednesday morning. FHP says the crash happened around 9:30 AM at NE 134th place in Marion County, when the driver veered off the road, hit a wooden fence, kept going, and then hit a tree.
WCJB
Deadly crash on US 301 in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash blocked all lanes on US 301 in Alachua County. According to FHP troopers, the crash happened a little before 8 this evening. The crash happened just south of Orange Heights near State Road 26. We’ll have more details as they become available.
click orlando
Ocala man dies after truck goes through fence, strikes tree, catches fire, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in a Marion County crash Wednesday after his pickup truck went through a fence, struck a tree and caught fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 9:30 a.m. on NE 134th Place in Ocala. According to...
WCJB
Alachua County Fire Rescue saves burning mobile home in Waldo
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say nobody was hurt in a fire near Waldo. Crews on Friday responded to Northeast CR 1471. The fire started in a shed, and moved into a double-wide mobile home. Firefighters were able to put the flames. TRENIDNG STORY: Family prepares...
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threat
Clay County District Schools police sent out a Community Alert on Thursday afternoon about a threat against Middleburg High School. “Clay County District Schools Police are aware that an individual is sharing through AirDrop on Apple's iOS a threat against Middleburg High School. We are investigating this incident and take every threat seriously and have zero tolerance for this behavior,” the community alert on the police department Facebook page said.
Mother, two kids killed in Nassau County house fire
Jacksonville, Fl — A mother and two children died in a morning house fire in western Nassau County. Investigators responded to a home on Jane Lane in Hilliard early today. They later discovered that three victims had died in the fire. The children were ages 7 and 11, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.
News4Jax.com
Man says he saw his ‘life flash’ when he was hit by 17-year-old driver fleeing police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX learned that two more motorists were also hit during last Thursday’s police chase on the Westside that sent a woman to the hospital after a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office squad car crashed into her vehicle. Police did not mention the two other cars that...
WCJB
Deadly crash on NE 47th avenue
ANTHONY, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Marion County. A vehicle crashed into a fence and caught on fire this morning. This was at near NE 47th avenue in Anthony. The driver was inside the vehicle and they died in the wreck.
UPDATE: Forest High School lockdown ends after firearm found in bathroom, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Forest High School in Ocala is back to normal operations after a lockdown was put in place Friday morning. Marion County deputies confirmed that the lockdown that was placed at Forest High School has been cleared. Deputies said the school is back to normal operations...
