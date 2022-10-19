ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keystone Heights, FL

Action News Jax

Woman arrested after crashing into construction site, injuring worker, Neptune Beach police say

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The Neptune Beach Police Department is investigating after a drunk driver crashed into construction equipment and injured a worker. According to detectives, early on Friday morning, a driver was arrested for a DUI after a single vehicle crash occurred on 3rd Street. The driver, Lily Lewis of Jacksonville, was arrested after her car ran into a piece of heavy equipment, injuring a construction worker.
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
click orlando

63-year-old man hit, killed by vehicle in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Ocala around 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said for unknown reasons, the man was standing in the eastbound lane of Juniper Road when a vehicle approaching Juniper Pass Drive struck and killed him.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Box truck fire blocks I-75 near High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - All lanes of Interstate 75 Southbound were blocked after a box truck burst into flames. High Springs Fire Department and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire on I-75 at the County Road 235A overpass. Since the incident began, one lane southbound was...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD: 8 patients under age 18 taken to hospital after crash on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash on the Westside that left 8 patients under the age of 18 hospitalized. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that at around 2:15 p.m. a Duval County School bus was traveling Eastbound on 103rd Street when it attempted to make a left turn onto Ricker Rd during a green light.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

41-year-old Ocala man dies in single car crash in Marion County

Marion County — Florida Highway Patrol reports a 41-year-old Ocala man died in a single car crash Wednesday morning. FHP says the crash happened around 9:30 AM at NE 134th place in Marion County, when the driver veered off the road, hit a wooden fence, kept going, and then hit a tree.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Deadly crash on US 301 in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash blocked all lanes on US 301 in Alachua County. According to FHP troopers, the crash happened a little before 8 this evening. The crash happened just south of Orange Heights near State Road 26. We’ll have more details as they become available.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Fire Rescue saves burning mobile home in Waldo

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say nobody was hurt in a fire near Waldo. Crews on Friday responded to Northeast CR 1471. The fire started in a shed, and moved into a double-wide mobile home. Firefighters were able to put the flames. TRENIDNG STORY: Family prepares...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Don Johnson

Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threat

Clay County District Schools police sent out a Community Alert on Thursday afternoon about a threat against Middleburg High School. “Clay County District Schools Police are aware that an individual is sharing through AirDrop on Apple's iOS a threat against Middleburg High School. We are investigating this incident and take every threat seriously and have zero tolerance for this behavior,” the community alert on the police department Facebook page said.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
Action News Jax

Mother, two kids killed in Nassau County house fire

Jacksonville, Fl — A mother and two children died in a morning house fire in western Nassau County. Investigators responded to a home on Jane Lane in Hilliard early today. They later discovered that three victims had died in the fire. The children were ages 7 and 11, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Deadly crash on NE 47th avenue

ANTHONY, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Marion County. A vehicle crashed into a fence and caught on fire this morning. This was at near NE 47th avenue in Anthony. The driver was inside the vehicle and they died in the wreck.
ANTHONY, FL

