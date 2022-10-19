Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Aaron Judge interaction with Josh Reddick has Yankees fans asking questions
Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros was a bummer for the New York Yankees. With a chance to keep it tied in the later innings, Aaron Boone’s bullpen decision tree once again directly resulted in a loss. The Astros weren’t hitting. Neither were the Yankees, but...
Astros push Yankees to the brink: Best memes and tweets
The Houston Astros are close to finishing off the lifeless New York Yankees following their Game 3 win in the ALCS. The Houston Astros fought a hard battle against the Seattle Mariners, sweeping them in the ALDS. It was not an easy sweep either, they needed to win in the bottom of the ninth in Game 1 and in 18 innings in Game 3. As it turns out, that series was way tougher than their tilt against the New York Yankees.
Watch Manny Machado taunt Phillies crowd from all angles (Video)
Take a look at San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado taunt Philadelphia Phillies fans after his first inning home run in Game 4 of the NLCS. The San Diego Padres entered Saturday night down 2-1 in the National League Championship Series to the Philadelphia Phillies. The night prior, the Padres’ comeback attempt ended in the ninth inning, losing 4-2 in Game 3. But the Padres got off to a strong start to Game 4.
Aaron Boone on Yankees' offensive struggles: 'It's a really good pitching staff, but we've got to find a way'
Aaron Boone didn’t have much of an answer for whether the Astros pitchers are just that good or the Yankee bats have been that bad, but said the team simply needs to “find a way.”
3 Yankees most to blame for insurmountable 0-3 ALCS hole
The New York Yankees fell to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, and now face an 0-3 deficit. Fans are already thinking about next year, and rightly so. A return home was supposed to inspire an ALCS comeback, but it instead brought more tribulations for the Yankees against the Houston Astros — a foe they just can’t seem to leapfrog.
3 most likely Atlanta Braves replacements for Dansby Swanson
The Atlanta Braves have some serious offseason questions, but none is bigger than if they plan to bring back shortstop Dansby Swanson. Dansby Swanson made a major leap in his walk year, earning a spot on the NL All-Star team and slashing .277/.329/.447 with 25 home runs and a career-high 96 RBIs. He’s one of the best shortstops available in a market which emphasizes that position.
Astros, Chas McCormick make Yankees open roof comment look dumb
Don’t dish out the heat if you can’t take it, too. The Yankees complained about Minute Maid Park. Yet, even at Yankee Stadium, the Astros took full advantage of the dimensions. Yankee Stadium is well-known for its short porch. Upon its construction in 2009, the dimensions in right...
5 Impact free agents the Atlanta Falcons should sign in week 7
The Atlanta Falcons still have over $9-million in cap space allowing them the chance to make an impact move in the trade market or free agency. Free agency would be the easiest way to improve and avoid spending assets. The Atlanta Falcons are still well in the division and playoff...
