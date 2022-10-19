The Houston Astros are close to finishing off the lifeless New York Yankees following their Game 3 win in the ALCS. The Houston Astros fought a hard battle against the Seattle Mariners, sweeping them in the ALDS. It was not an easy sweep either, they needed to win in the bottom of the ninth in Game 1 and in 18 innings in Game 3. As it turns out, that series was way tougher than their tilt against the New York Yankees.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO