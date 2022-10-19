ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros push Yankees to the brink: Best memes and tweets

The Houston Astros are close to finishing off the lifeless New York Yankees following their Game 3 win in the ALCS. The Houston Astros fought a hard battle against the Seattle Mariners, sweeping them in the ALDS. It was not an easy sweep either, they needed to win in the bottom of the ninth in Game 1 and in 18 innings in Game 3. As it turns out, that series was way tougher than their tilt against the New York Yankees.
Watch Manny Machado taunt Phillies crowd from all angles (Video)

Take a look at San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado taunt Philadelphia Phillies fans after his first inning home run in Game 4 of the NLCS. The San Diego Padres entered Saturday night down 2-1 in the National League Championship Series to the Philadelphia Phillies. The night prior, the Padres’ comeback attempt ended in the ninth inning, losing 4-2 in Game 3. But the Padres got off to a strong start to Game 4.
3 Yankees most to blame for insurmountable 0-3 ALCS hole

The New York Yankees fell to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, and now face an 0-3 deficit. Fans are already thinking about next year, and rightly so. A return home was supposed to inspire an ALCS comeback, but it instead brought more tribulations for the Yankees against the Houston Astros — a foe they just can’t seem to leapfrog.
3 most likely Atlanta Braves replacements for Dansby Swanson

The Atlanta Braves have some serious offseason questions, but none is bigger than if they plan to bring back shortstop Dansby Swanson. Dansby Swanson made a major leap in his walk year, earning a spot on the NL All-Star team and slashing .277/.329/.447 with 25 home runs and a career-high 96 RBIs. He’s one of the best shortstops available in a market which emphasizes that position.
