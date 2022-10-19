ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments

WBIR

TN state treasurer returns unclaimed property to East Tennessee county governments

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee state Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. returned a total of $33,849 in unclaimed property to four county governments in East Tennessee. Unclaimed property checks were presented this week to county officials in:. Cocke County: $9,414.39. Greene County: $3,189.40. Loudon County: $15,582.33. Sevier County: $5,663.32.
thecentersquare.com

Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants

(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Why two state lawmakers say Tennessee Department of Children's Services is in crisis mode

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Tennessee state lawmakers say the Department of Children's Services is in crisis. Representative Gloria Johnson and Senator Heidi Campbell told reporters Tuesday they have been talking to DCS workers. They said the workers claim the staffing crisis has reached a point where there are not enough employees to investigate all the cases of child abuse being referred to child protective services.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Anything can happen in the newly formed District 90

“In East Tennessee, anything can happen,” said Gloria Johnson, an incumbent Democrat running in the brand-new Tennessee House of Representatives District 90 in Knox County. Johnson, a retired Knox County teacher, had been serving in District 13, but the Republicans’ recent redistricting plan cut her home out of the district. So she moved.  Anything can […] The post Anything can happen in the newly formed District 90 appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
John M. Dabbs

Will Tennessee Farms Survive As Land Becomes More Profitable and Work Is Not Appreciated

Working farms are a dying breed in Tennessee. We are seeing many families who have lost the desire to continue the hard work put forth by their parents and grandparents to make the family farm work and produce for others. Farming life is a demanding but rewarding life. The profits are much less in recent times than the value of the line in the short term. We are seeing many families selling off farms for development.
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Tennessee allows private gun sales with no background check

GRAY — When it comes to firearm sales in Tennessee, the so-called "gun show exemption" is alive and well. The loophole is that if you buy a weapon from an individual, not a dealer, no background check has to be performed, nor is a check done to see if the weapon has been reported stolen or lost.
TENNESSEE STATE
wmot.org

Codefendant in Tennessee campaign fraud case pleads guilty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville social club owner has pleaded guilty to a campaign finance scheme that also involves a Tennessee state senator's failed 2016 congressional campaign. Joshua Smith pleaded guilty on Wednesday to aiding and abetting the solicitation and spending of at least $25,000 of so-called “soft...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Middle Tennessee doctor violates federal HIPAA law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When we all go to the doctor, we trust that our personal information is kept safe, and under the federal law known as HIPAA, it’s supposed to be. You can only imagine the shock a Middle Tennessee woman had when she found out her father’s personal information was shared on social media.
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville Scene

State Commission Reverses Three Nashville Charter Decisions

The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission wrapped its final scheduled meeting of the year on Tuesday. The commission, which was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee and inherited charter appeal and authorization responsibilities from the Tennessee State Board of Education in 2021, heard 13 new start appeals this year, four of which were slated for Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN

