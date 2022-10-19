Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Governor Lee assures Tennesseans the state will not require COVID-19 vaccine in schools
Knoxville is now home to a professional soccer team. Black bear hit, killed by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. On average, there are 11 bears killed by motorists in the park each year. CATCH UP QUICK. Updated: 9 hours ago. Your headlines from 10/21 in 8 minutes or...
crossvillenews1st.com
TENNESSEE WILL NOT ADD COVID-19 TO LIST OF RECOMMENDED VACCINES TO ATTEND SCHOOL SAYS GOV. LEE
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A CDC advisory committee is officially recommending all states to add COVID-19 to the list of recommended vaccines for children going to school, but it doesn’t look like Tennessee is going to follow that advice. The move would put the COVID-19 shot on the...
WBIR
TN state treasurer returns unclaimed property to East Tennessee county governments
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee state Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. returned a total of $33,849 in unclaimed property to four county governments in East Tennessee. Unclaimed property checks were presented this week to county officials in:. Cocke County: $9,414.39. Greene County: $3,189.40. Loudon County: $15,582.33. Sevier County: $5,663.32.
Kids are sleeping in the Knox County DCS office while it struggles to find homes, state leaders say
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Children forced to spend the night on the floor of state offices have lawmakers raising the alarm over a crisis in the state. Lawmakers point to new numbers showing children awaiting placement in foster care homes had to spend more than 1,000 nights in offices just since April.
thecentersquare.com
Group vows to push for legislation to end fees in Tennessee justice system
(The Center Square) — Ever since court fines and fees rose in popularity as a funding mechanism for local criminal justice systems in the 1980s, the advocates for their removal have been scarce. But, of late, more advocates have risen to propose cutting those fines and fees across the...
thecentersquare.com
Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants
(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
localmemphis.com
Why two state lawmakers say Tennessee Department of Children's Services is in crisis mode
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Tennessee state lawmakers say the Department of Children's Services is in crisis. Representative Gloria Johnson and Senator Heidi Campbell told reporters Tuesday they have been talking to DCS workers. They said the workers claim the staffing crisis has reached a point where there are not enough employees to investigate all the cases of child abuse being referred to child protective services.
Anything can happen in the newly formed District 90
“In East Tennessee, anything can happen,” said Gloria Johnson, an incumbent Democrat running in the brand-new Tennessee House of Representatives District 90 in Knox County. Johnson, a retired Knox County teacher, had been serving in District 13, but the Republicans’ recent redistricting plan cut her home out of the district. So she moved. Anything can […] The post Anything can happen in the newly formed District 90 appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
13abc.com
Family of missing Michigan man found dead in Tennessee seeking justice, reform
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The mother of a Michigan man who went missing in September and was found dead in a field in Tennessee days later is not only seeking justice in her son’s case, but also looking to change laws to help families of missing people file reports sooner.
Will Tennessee Farms Survive As Land Becomes More Profitable and Work Is Not Appreciated
Working farms are a dying breed in Tennessee. We are seeing many families who have lost the desire to continue the hard work put forth by their parents and grandparents to make the family farm work and produce for others. Farming life is a demanding but rewarding life. The profits are much less in recent times than the value of the line in the short term. We are seeing many families selling off farms for development.
‘Calls of desperation’ to fix problems at Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services
Davidson County has just 11 of the 63 positions filled at Child Protective Services, according to Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville).
TWRA proposes new fishing rules, including one limiting how many bass people can catch on Douglas Lake
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Fisheries Division has released its 2023 fishing regulation proposals. One of the proposed changes is looking to establish a limit on the amount of largemouth and smallmouth bass that can be caught per season at Douglas Lake. If approved, the rule...
New Tennessee law allows for distribution of fentanyl testing strips
Earlier this year, Tennessee lawmakers passed a new law that would allow for the widespread use of fentanyl testing strips.
Johnson City Press
Tennessee allows private gun sales with no background check
GRAY — When it comes to firearm sales in Tennessee, the so-called "gun show exemption" is alive and well. The loophole is that if you buy a weapon from an individual, not a dealer, no background check has to be performed, nor is a check done to see if the weapon has been reported stolen or lost.
wmot.org
Codefendant in Tennessee campaign fraud case pleads guilty
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville social club owner has pleaded guilty to a campaign finance scheme that also involves a Tennessee state senator's failed 2016 congressional campaign. Joshua Smith pleaded guilty on Wednesday to aiding and abetting the solicitation and spending of at least $25,000 of so-called “soft...
WSMV
Middle Tennessee doctor violates federal HIPAA law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When we all go to the doctor, we trust that our personal information is kept safe, and under the federal law known as HIPAA, it’s supposed to be. You can only imagine the shock a Middle Tennessee woman had when she found out her father’s personal information was shared on social media.
smithcountyinsider.com
What Tennesseans Need to Know About the Proposed Constitutional Amendments on the Nov. 8 Ballot
Secretary of State Tre Hargett wants voters to know about the four proposed Constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election ballot and the process for amendments to pass in Tennessee. “Our Tennessee Constitution is the foundation of our state government and this November, there will be...
838 acres added to Fall Creek Falls State Park with caves home to bats, miles of streams
The park, which has one of the highest waterfalls in the eastern United States, will be adding an additional 838 acres of land to its site on the Cumberland Plateau.
Fatal Tennessee E. Coli Outbreak Blamed on Petting Farm’s Goats
According to a recent report, one child has passed away, and several others fell ill following a tragic E. coli outbreak over the summer at Tennessee’s largest petting zoo and park. The devastating outbreak at Lucky Ladd Farms was responsible for sending two children to the hospital. Unfortunately, one...
Nashville Scene
State Commission Reverses Three Nashville Charter Decisions
The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission wrapped its final scheduled meeting of the year on Tuesday. The commission, which was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee and inherited charter appeal and authorization responsibilities from the Tennessee State Board of Education in 2021, heard 13 new start appeals this year, four of which were slated for Nashville.
