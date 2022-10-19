Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland Clinic offering free cancer screenings
Cleveland Clinic is offering free cancer screenings this month.
cleveland19.com
North Ridgeville School District ask residents to vote ‘Yes’ on 2 tax levies
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The money from Issue 6 will fund a new high school, new elementary school, a performing arts center and more. This would cost a homeowner $25.23 per month for a $100,000 house. Assistant Superintendent David Pritt is urging residents to say, “Yes.”. “Our elementary is...
Cleveland Jewish News
MetroHealth Behavioral Health Center opens $42M facility
As MetroHealth Behavioral Health Center opened its doors Oct. 21 to its first 40 patients, it becomes the largest freestanding psychiatric hospital in the region and fills a growing demand for beds, according to Beverly Lozar, executive director of the hospital. The $42 million, three-story, 100,000-square-foot hospital’s 112 beds will...
The impact of the health care worker shortage in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — It's no secret there is a serious shortage of health care workers in the U.S. Northeast Ohio hospitals have thousands of openings. But it's not an easy fix. Nursing school enrollment is down nearly 10%, but the opposite is true at medical schools, where they saw an 18% rise in applicants, including historical increases in minority applicants, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.
Smaller Wickliffe City Schools district doing big things thanks to its community
News 5 is checking in with school districts across Northeast Ohio to see how they're doing, and this week, we went to Wickliffe City Schools, a district of about 1,300 students and 200 staff.
Shelter offers ‘name your price’ pet adoption
Pet adoption fees in Summit County can run as high as $140, but right now the Humane Society of Summit County in Twinsburg says people can name their own price.
cleveland19.com
‘Step Forward’ steps up to help families pay their energy bills this winter
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County residents can now apply to the non-profit Step Forward Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program for heat assistance. Applications will be accepted through the end of March 2023. The program helps residents who face disconnection, have been disconnected, or have less than a 25 percent...
3 Northeast Ohio counties take a step back in CDC’s Oct. 20 COVID transmission map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and all other Greater Cleveland counties were designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. It was a step backwards, as last week three Greater Cleveland counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — were designated green,...
Mentor boutique helps provide self-care to those going through difficult time
Books, journals, oils, skincare, puzzles, candles, games, and teddy bears are all things that you can find at the Helicopter Daughter.
Cleveland Clinic now scheduling bivalent COVID-19 boosters for kids aged 5-11
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. One week after the CDC and FDA authorized updated COVID-19 boosters for kids, the Cleveland Clinic has begun scheduling the updated boosters for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old. According...
Garfield Heights teachers, school board reach agreement; strike averted
The Garfield Heights City School District and the Garfield Heights Teachers' Association have reached a tentative agreement, averting a possible strike at the end of the month.
clevelandurbannews.com
Mayor Bibb, Cleveland prosecutor withdraw city's motion filed in court for Cleveland judges to expunge thousands of marijuana criminal records....Read why here....By editor Kathy Wray Coleman of Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com /Clevelandurbannews,com
Pictured from left in the expanded view of this article are Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb, City Council President Blaine Griffin, Cleveland Municipal Court Presiding and Administrative Judge Michelle Earley, Cleveland Law Director Mark Griffin, and Chief City Prosecutor Acqueelah Jordan. CLEVELAND, Ohio-Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb joined Chief Prosecutor...
cleveland19.com
University Hosptials doctor warns of Adderall shortages
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parents, listen up: If your child has ADD or ADHD, their medication is in short supply. The FDA has just declared a nationwide Adderall shortage. “People didn’t know that this was happening or that this was coming so people have been kind of cut off cold turkey from a medicine that they take everyday,” said Dr. Ryan Marino, an emergency physician at University Hospitals.
North Olmsted police ask home-alone seniors to sign up for ‘Are You Ok?’ program
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Seniors in North Olmsted who live alone and are looking for an added level of attentiveness to their well-being in the community are encouraged to participate in the North Olmsted Police Department’s “Are You Ok?” program. “The program is primarily for elderly people...
cleveland19.com
Avon junior on track to receive 3 college degrees before high school graduation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Avon High School started college courses when he was 12 years old. Now, Mason Moreck is on track to earn three college degrees by the time he graduates from high school. Moreck is expected to complete the requirements to obtain two associate degrees...
scriptype.com
U. S. Postal Service drop box break-ins on the rise
Drive-thru U.S. Postal Service mail drop containers have been the target of break-ins across Cuyahoga County in recent months, including occurrences in Broadview Heights. The thefts are being committed through the use of a master postal key, or by forcible entry into mail receptacles located at area post offices. Personal checks are often the target, with perpetrators altering the check amounts and either making mobile deposits or using others to cash the checks. Victims often don’t realize they’ve become the target of a crime until viewing their bank statements.
wqkt.com
Hearing held in Summit County concerning Rittman woman’s bond
A hearing was held Tuesday afternoon in Summit County Common Pleas Court concerning Erica Stefanko, the Rittman woman sentenced to life in prison last year for the role she played in the murder of a 25-year old woman back in 2012, but whose conviction was overturned this past July. Stefanko’s attorney argued that his client’s bond should be lowered as she awaits a new trial. The judge at yesterday’s hearing said she would consider the request, but for now Stefanko’s bond will remain at $200,000. A status hearing for the case has been scheduled for the week after Thanksgiving.
newsnet5
Cleveland Clinic lab technician discovers he has cancer after participating in volunteer research study
CLEVELAND — Early detection saves lives. Health officials and doctors say it over and over when it comes to treating cancer patients. For one Cleveland Clinic lab technician, that early detection came as a total coincidence— while participating in a clinical study. It's something Matt Wolbert has done...
Northeast Ohio woman stuck in Mexico has a warning for travelers
To celebrate her birthday and their anniversary, Michelle Smith of Parma and her husband Mark planned a tropical getaway to Cancún, Mexico, in Early October.CLEVELAND (WJW) — To celebrate her birthday and their anniversary, Michelle Smith of Parma and her husband Mark planned a tropical getaway to Cancún, Mexico, in Early October. Following surgery, Michelle was cleared to travel, but just one day into their trip she started feeling ill.
cleveland19.com
Families who are in need this Christmas can register with a Salvation Army Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Families who need extra support this Christmas season with children 12 years of age and younger are invited to register for assistance at a Cleveland Salvation Army Corps Community Center. The Christmas season brings out the goodness in people. This year, Thomas Applin from the Salvation...
Comments / 0