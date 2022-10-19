ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Will Smith Takes ‘Trips’ With His Ex-Wife, Says Jada Pinkett-Smith

Will Smith‘s first wife, Sheree Zampino, recently joined Jada Pinkett-Smith for an episode of Red Table Talk. The pair reflected on how they’ve managed to foster a healthy relationship even after Zampino and Smith got divorced following three years of marriage from 1992 to 1995. JPS revealed that...
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok

Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
Grandmother Gets The Last Laugh At Her Own Funeral

Gracie Perryman has gotten a lot of attention for a picture she posted to Twitter showing the card everyone was given at her grandmother’s funeral. The card includes a photo of her grandmother sticking her tongue out at the camera and a message that read “Let’s keep in touch!” on the top.
Olivia Wylde's Salad Dressing Recipe

It's the world's most famous salad dressing - the one that figured into the Olivia Wilde/Jason Sudeikis/Harry Styles debacle. To recap: according to former family nanny Erika Genaro, Jason walked in on Olivia making a salad with that "special dressing" for Harry - and ended up lying under the car in an attempt to stop her from leaving the house. And the world wanted to know: what was this incredible dressing?

