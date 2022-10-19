Read full article on original website
1st day early voting data, voter registration down compared to recent elections
More than half of the people who voted on the first day of early voting in Tennessee went to the polls this year compared to the last midterm election, according to data from the Secretary of State's office.
Voter Turnout Update: More than 728,000 people have voted in Georgia’s midterm election so far
Georgia voters continued to hit record breaking turnout on day five of early voting. As of Saturday morning, about 660,000 Georgia voters have cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 140,166 showing up on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday’s total marks a 51% increase from day five of 2018 midterm...
mymix1041.com
Amendment changes on the ballot in November
Don’t forget that Early Voting is underway. You can vote at one of three early voting locations through November 3rd. * Bradley County Election Commission Office 155 Broad Street NW Cleveland, TN 37311. * Bradley Square Mall 200 Paul Huff Pkwy NW, Suite 612 (former Bath & Body Works-REAR...
WRDW-TV
‘I mean, why not’: Young Georgia voter encourages peers to do the same
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week was the first week of early voting in Georgia, and in Richmond County, we are seeing record-breaking turnout. The 2018 elections shattered records, so that trend is continuing. The board of elections voted Friday to open two additional voting locations for early voting. Starting...
Early voting continues to shatter records across Georgia
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia continues to see record early voting numbers all across the state as the Peach State remains the focus of the political world with a high-profile governor’s race and potential control of the U.S. Senate on the line. More than 533,000 Georgians had already...
WXIA 11 Alive
What are the constitutional amendments on the ballot in Georgia?
ATLANTA — Georgians have already begun to cast their votes in high numbers, weighing in on significant races such as governor and U.S. Senate. But they're being asked to vote on a lot more than just the highest-profile races - including, even, a chance to change the state constitution of Georgia.
williamsonherald.com
What Tennesseans need to know about proposed Constitutional amendments on Nov. 8 ballot
Secretary of State Tre Hargett wants voters to know about the four proposed Constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 state and federal general election ballot and the process for amendments to pass in Tennessee. "Our Tennessee Constitution is the foundation of our state government, and this November, there will be...
Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote
ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
Early voting in Tennessee runs through November 3
If you're tired of seeing all of the political ads on TV, we have good news. Early Voting in Tennessee began Wednesday, October 19th.
WYSH AM 1380
Here is a look at the election as early voting begins
Starting today, Tennessee voters can cast their ballot early for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election. Early voting runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Nov. 3. and offers the convenience and flexibility of evening hours and multiple polling locations in some counties. Tennessee voters can find their polling hours, locations and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.gov. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play.
WXIA 11 Alive
What are the referendum questions on the ballot in Georgia?
ATLANTA — As Georgians go to the polls to cast their ballots in the November midterms, they will weigh the candidates for races such as Senate, governor and more. Tucked in toward the end of the ballot are a couple of other questions confronting voters, which with they might not have as much familiarity.
GA election officials investigating after suspected fake ballot discovered at early voting location
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — State election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. A full-scale investigation is now underway about who created it and why. Channel 2 Reporter Mark Winne spoke to state elections director Blake Evans, who...
WXIA 11 Alive
Secretary of State investigating pro-Herschel Walker group that gave out gas, grocery vouchers
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 34N22, a pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC that has given gas and grocery vouchers to residents across the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive. Secretary of State spokesperson Robert Sinners declined to comment on the allegations made in...
Ready to vote in Tennessee? Here's who's running and how you can cast a ballot
More than one million Tennesseans voted in the 2018 general election, which featured top offices like an open governor's seat and an open U.S. Senate seat. It's time to do it again.
‘Focused on being governor’: Bill Lee discusses decision not to debate ahead of November election
Gov. Lee gave a little more insight as to why he's choosing not to debate Democrat challenger Dr. Jason Martin.
AJC-UGA poll gauges Latino voting outlook in Georgia elections
A new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia shows that Georgia’s Hispanic and Latin communities are evenly split on Republican and Democratic candidates. The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, GALEO, told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe the communities will be vital to both...
crossvillenews1st.com
TENNESSEE WILL NOT ADD COVID-19 TO LIST OF RECOMMENDED VACCINES TO ATTEND SCHOOL SAYS GOV. LEE
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A CDC advisory committee is officially recommending all states to add COVID-19 to the list of recommended vaccines for children going to school, but it doesn’t look like Tennessee is going to follow that advice. The move would put the COVID-19 shot on the...
thecentersquare.com
Group vows to push for legislation to end fees in Tennessee justice system
(The Center Square) — Ever since court fines and fees rose in popularity as a funding mechanism for local criminal justice systems in the 1980s, the advocates for their removal have been scarce. But, of late, more advocates have risen to propose cutting those fines and fees across the...
FoCo homeless woman mentioned during gubernatorial debate tells why she was denied ballot
Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Melissa Clink, the leader of the Forsyth County Georgia Democrats, put Barbara Helm in contact with the Stacey Abrams campaign. Clink put Helm in contact with the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Voter Protection Team. Clink later learned that Abram’s campaign had been alerted of the situation.
dicksonpost.com
Candidate announcement: Dr. Jason Martin for Governor
Editor’s Note: The Dickson Post runs one free announcement for all candidates appearing on our local election ballots. Candidates: Please email your announcement to news@dicksonpost.com. Announcements should be no more than 600 words and please include a headshot. Dr. Jason Brantley Martin (D) will face Bill Lee on the...
