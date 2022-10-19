Read full article on original website
Milwaukee's downtown to dazzle during Holiday Lights Festival
Milwaukee's downtown will dazzle during this year's Holiday Lights Festival beginning Nov. 17 through Jan. 1.
milwaukeemag.com
11 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Oct. 21-23
This week, Times Cinema kicked off their 7th annual “Shocktoberfest” film festival. This weekend’s installment is the horror classic, The Shining. Based on Stephen King’s best selling book of the same name, Stanley Kubrick creates a chilling demonstration of malicious manipulation and fear – a must-see for fans of the macabre.
Parents of Pulaski bonfire explosion victim share their thoughts and gratitude
The Brzeczkowskis thank the community for the overwhelming support and love after their son was injured in a bonfire explosion.
CBS 58
Helping Milwaukee-area cats stay safe goes beyond merely adopting them
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the temperatures have begun to drop in the Milwaukee area, there has been an increasing need to look out for homeless animals. There is a new way some local women are making sure stray cats stay safe this winter. While adopting a new pet into...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
We Energies Cookie Book coming to Washington County Fair Park
Washington Co., WI – As We Energies prepares to raise electric and home heating rates in January 2023 it is still committed to handing out free cookie books. This year the Cookie Book will be distributed Thursday, November 10 from Washington County Fair Park, 3000 Highway PV from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
ndatritonian.com
Tissues Please: Ms. Q. Becomes Mrs. Schroeder
On Saturday, October 8, 2022, Miss Molly Quakkelaar became Mrs. Schroeder when she tied the knot with husband Andy Shroeder. The pair met in college, as both of their roommates were dating each other. “We crossed paths every once in a while, but we were just friends,” shared Mrs. Schroeder....
Old Wauwatosa gas station to be transformed into a walk-up ice cream shop
According to our partners at On Milwaukee, in September, Wauwatosa's City Plan Commission approved a new business proposal. The plan was to transform an old gas station into a seasonal ice cream shop
dailybadgerbulletin.com
How did Milwaukee build the massive pier home to Harbor House?
Every week on Urban Spelunking, Radio Milwaukee’s Nate Imig and OnMilwaukee’s Bobby Tanzilo dig into the buildings and architectural features that help retain the city’s sense of history while it builds for the future. On this week’s episode, we visit Pier Wisconsin along Milwaukee’s Lakefront and step...
CBS 58
Woman fatally struck by car while walking dog near Appleton and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police confirm with CBS 58 that a 40-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while she was walking her dog on Thursday night. MPD believes the accident happened around 11:05 p.m. on Oct. 20 near Appleton and Silver Spring. The victim died at the scene.
Tickets for Christmas trains from East Troy to Santa's Workshop now available
It's that time of the year again! Christmas trains from East Troy to Santa's Workshop at the Elegant Farmer are now available for this year's run.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Celebration of Life today, October 21, 2022 for Diane and Fritz Wohlwend
October 21, 2022 – Per the wishes of Fritz and Diane there was no formal funeral, instead we plan to have a celebratory gathering October 21, 2022, starting at 4 pm, at the VFW Post #1393, 260 Sand Drive, West Bend. Fritz and Diane appreciated numerous charities and their efforts. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your favorite Veteran’s Charity or Animal Rescue.
wearegreenbay.com
Southeast Wisconsin butcher shop issues Class I recall for variety of beef strips
FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A voluntary Class I recall has been issued by a southeastern Wisconsin butcher shop for a variety of its beef strips that are sold at wholesale and retail stores. Harry Hansen Meat Service in Franksville, issued the recall on Friday, October 21. The recall includes...
spectrumnews1.com
Find a Wisconsin winter coat drive near you
WISCONSIN — As temperatures continue to drop around the state many Wisconsinites are grabbing their winter gear out of their closets. But not everyone has a coat to grab. There are organizations around the state organizing coat drives for those in need. Here’s how to donate and where to get warm clothing if you need it.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Funeral for Milwaukee pastor killed in crash: 'We will carry on'
MILWAUKEE - In the same church a Milwaukee pastor spent so much of his life, his own funeral service was held Wednesday, Oct. 19 – one week after his death. Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church downtown had overflow seating prepared ahead of the viewing and worship service for Pastor Aaron Strong. Prosecutors say he was hit and killed by a reckless driver.
CBS 58
Fatal accident in West Milwaukee early morning Oct. 21
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The West Milwaukee Police say on Friday, Oct. 21 around 12:10 a.m. near 50th and Greenfield, upon responding to a single car accident, they attempted CPR on a 55-year-old Milwaukee man. The man was declared dead at the scene. Police are not looking for...
mkewithkids.com
Giannis and Mariah Host Diaper Drive with Milwaukee Diaper Mission (2022)
The Milwaukee Diaper Mission announced this week that they are once again partners with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger for The BIG Give Back, a diaper and fund drive that will help power Milwaukee Diaper Mission. Over the next two weeks, they’ll be working to reach their highest fundraising goal...
Racine students crafting prosthetic foot for special needs puppy
Students at a Racine high school have a special new assignment this semester, potentially changing the life of a special needs dog.
Greater Milwaukee Today
For a good cause in a small package
WEST BEND — Habitat for Humanity of Washington and Dodge Counties announced that their 2022 Tiny House, which they debuted during Germanfest earlier this year, has been listed for sale for $50,000 on tinyhomelistings.com, on Wednesday. “The open floor plan has an airy living room, full kitchen, full bathroom,...
milwaukeemag.com
Video: Ernie Z Is Building a Rep in Milwaukee’s R&B, Hip-Hop Scene
Watch an interview with the artist, and listen some of his music here. This video was made in partnership with Nō Studios. Milwaukee Magazine is partnering with the video production company to showcase the stories of local artists and musicians. Watch for more content like this here. Ernie Zazueta’s...
