Milwaukee, WI

milwaukeemag.com

11 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Oct. 21-23

This week, Times Cinema kicked off their 7th annual “Shocktoberfest” film festival. This weekend’s installment is the horror classic, The Shining. Based on Stephen King’s best selling book of the same name, Stanley Kubrick creates a chilling demonstration of malicious manipulation and fear – a must-see for fans of the macabre.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

We Energies Cookie Book coming to Washington County Fair Park

Washington Co., WI – As We Energies prepares to raise electric and home heating rates in January 2023 it is still committed to handing out free cookie books. This year the Cookie Book will be distributed Thursday, November 10 from Washington County Fair Park, 3000 Highway PV from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
ndatritonian.com

Tissues Please: Ms. Q. Becomes Mrs. Schroeder

On Saturday, October 8, 2022, Miss Molly Quakkelaar became Mrs. Schroeder when she tied the knot with husband Andy Shroeder. The pair met in college, as both of their roommates were dating each other. “We crossed paths every once in a while, but we were just friends,” shared Mrs. Schroeder....
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

How did Milwaukee build the massive pier home to Harbor House?

Every week on Urban Spelunking, Radio Milwaukee’s Nate Imig and OnMilwaukee’s Bobby Tanzilo dig into the buildings and architectural features that help retain the city’s sense of history while it builds for the future. On this week’s episode, we visit Pier Wisconsin along Milwaukee’s Lakefront and step...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Celebration of Life today, October 21, 2022 for Diane and Fritz Wohlwend

October 21, 2022 – Per the wishes of Fritz and Diane there was no formal funeral, instead we plan to have a celebratory gathering October 21, 2022, starting at 4 pm, at the VFW Post #1393, 260 Sand Drive, West Bend. Fritz and Diane appreciated numerous charities and their efforts. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your favorite Veteran’s Charity or Animal Rescue.
WEST BEND, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Find a Wisconsin winter coat drive near you

WISCONSIN — As temperatures continue to drop around the state many Wisconsinites are grabbing their winter gear out of their closets. But not everyone has a coat to grab. There are organizations around the state organizing coat drives for those in need. Here’s how to donate and where to get warm clothing if you need it.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Funeral for Milwaukee pastor killed in crash: 'We will carry on'

MILWAUKEE - In the same church a Milwaukee pastor spent so much of his life, his own funeral service was held Wednesday, Oct. 19 – one week after his death. Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church downtown had overflow seating prepared ahead of the viewing and worship service for Pastor Aaron Strong. Prosecutors say he was hit and killed by a reckless driver.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Fatal accident in West Milwaukee early morning Oct. 21

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The West Milwaukee Police say on Friday, Oct. 21 around 12:10 a.m. near 50th and Greenfield, upon responding to a single car accident, they attempted CPR on a 55-year-old Milwaukee man. The man was declared dead at the scene. Police are not looking for...
WEST MILWAUKEE, WI
mkewithkids.com

Giannis and Mariah Host Diaper Drive with Milwaukee Diaper Mission (2022)

The Milwaukee Diaper Mission announced this week that they are once again partners with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger for The BIG Give Back, a diaper and fund drive that will help power Milwaukee Diaper Mission. Over the next two weeks, they’ll be working to reach their highest fundraising goal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

For a good cause in a small package

WEST BEND — Habitat for Humanity of Washington and Dodge Counties announced that their 2022 Tiny House, which they debuted during Germanfest earlier this year, has been listed for sale for $50,000 on tinyhomelistings.com, on Wednesday. “The open floor plan has an airy living room, full kitchen, full bathroom,...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Video: Ernie Z Is Building a Rep in Milwaukee’s R&B, Hip-Hop Scene

Watch an interview with the artist, and listen some of his music here. This video was made in partnership with Nō Studios. Milwaukee Magazine is partnering with the video production company to showcase the stories of local artists and musicians. Watch for more content like this here. Ernie Zazueta’s...
MILWAUKEE, WI

