Man pleads guilty to raping three women

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty to multiple felonies Tuesday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Daquawn D. Mike was charged with three counts of rape in the first degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

On Feb. 6, 2017, Mike attacked the first victim, who was walking in the area of Scajaquada Street and Kilhoffer Street, according to the District Attorney’s office. The victim was forcibly raped at gunpoint by Mike, they said, and her cellphone, a pack of cigarettes, and approximately $12 in cash were stolen.

On Feb. 21, 2017, the DA’s office says Mike attacked a second female victim walking on Curtiss Street near Broadway. The victim was dragged to the side of a garage and forcibly raped at knifepoint.

On July, 3, 2017, a third female victim was walking on Wick Street when she was lured to a nearby area alongside train tracks and forcibly raped at gunpoint. Mike also stole her cell phone, the DA’s office said.

As Mike was unknown to all three victims, the crimes were originally believed to be random attacks.

Mike faces 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision. He is scheduled to be sentenced as a second felony offender at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here .