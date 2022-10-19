ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Conn. ranked most stressed state in the country: Study

By Olivia Perreault
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ITnDd_0iezvMRj00

Conn. (WTNH) — Are you feeling stressed? You’re not alone. According to a new study, Connecticut has been ranked the most stressed state in the country.

The study, conducted by addiction specialists at Diamond Rehab Thailand, analyzed Google Trends data for a selection of stress-relief terms to see which states were more stressed-out compared to others.

Connecticut took the No. 1 spot as residents searched for “psychological stress” the most. Additionally, the state had the highest score for searching the term “stress,” as well as high rankings for “depression” and “anxiety.”

The state scored 85 out of 100 on average for the searches of each term, the study found — a stark difference from Wyoming, which ranked 69 on average.

Vermont and Massachusetts followed shortly behind, taking the second and third spot, respectively. Maryland and Rhode Island also ranked in the top 10.

“Awareness has never been higher of the damage that stress can do to the mind and body, and many people suffering from burnout and stress will turn to the web for answers,” a spokesperson from Diamond Rehab Thailand said in a statement. “Whether it’s to research what causes the stress, how to alleviate it, or long-term solutions, this data shows where the search levels are highest compared to the rest of the nation and where stress is a more common issue.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 15

Sandy
3d ago

Yes. Its a Blue State. Sanctuary state as well. Taxes are the highest in the country..Needs to flip Red this November to change all of this.

Reply
14
Mutts Rule
3d ago

Hmmmm. We can fix this. We’ve had enough of the criminals, severely decreasing quality of education, prices of everything, especially utilities, taxes & housing. We need to reverse the Democrat curse

Reply
10
Centaurus
3d ago

Connecticut is among the top 10 states with the highest paid jobs. Higher pay, more stress. DUH! Those commenting that it is because of Democrats, thank you. Higher income for the masses...yes, that's because of Democrats.

Reply(3)
5
Related
WTNH

Healthcare prices in Conn. are 5th-highest in U.S.: Report

Conn. (WTNH) — Healthcare prices have skyrocketed across the country, but Connecticut residents are certainly feeling the burn. A new report, conducted by NiceRX, found that Connecticut residents are spending $9,859 on healthcare each year, ranked fifth among the top 10 states with the highest healthcare spending per year. Additionally, they’re spending $207.44 annually on […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

What to know about daylight saving time in Connecticut

The days are getting darker and colder, and every morning, the sun comes up a minute later than the day before. That means Daylight saving time is soon coming to an end. Daylight saving time refers to one of the two times per year people set the clocks forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and set the clocks back an hour again in the fall to reflect natural daylight. Daylight Saving Time begins the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This fall, the date to move the clocks back an hour is Sunday, Nov. 6.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Ultimate Unexplained

The Far Out, Lesser Known Urban Legends of Connecticut

(Editor's Note: The photo that accompanies this story is of another Connecticut legend, Lovers Leap bridge in New Milford) Urban legends are all over the place, every state and town has its own unique set of them to go along with all of the nationwide garden-variety-type urban legends we are all accustomed to. Legends like 'Bloody Mary', 'Hookman', 'The Kidney Heist', 'The Slender Man', and more.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Race for CT’s 5th Congressional District

(WFSB) - As we move closer to November’s election, Eyewitness News is profiling candidates to help you learn more about who they are. Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District is the western part of the state, spanning across parts of Fairfield, Litchfield, New Haven and Hartford counties. It’s considered a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Gavin: We Need a Connecticut Kids’ Code

As I campaign in Fairfield County, I constantly speak to parents concerned about their kids. And for good reason: this generation of young people has unprecedented rates of anxiety and depression, and a lot of it can be traced back to increased time spent on social media and the internet.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut police respond to 18 ‘swatting’ calls at schools

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police received at least 18 different “swatting” calls Friday for Connecticut schools, according to various authorities. A “swatting” call is when an individual calls police to report an active shooter situation, when there is not one. No threats were found at any of the schools. The calls started at about 9 […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Retired military volunteering at Connecticut polls on Election Day

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Earlier this month, the Secretary of the State announced new federal funding for a military cybersecurity team to watch over this year’s elections. Now, there is a national movement to get the retired military to help out at the actual polling sites, including here in Connecticut. State election officials say the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WNAW 94.7

Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTNH

WTNH

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy