Threats made at 3 Rutherford County schools in past week
Social media posts from students at three different Rutherford County schools this week led to multiple charges being filed.
School bus fight raises protocol concerns in Rutherford County
A violent school bus fight caught on camera is raising concerns in Rutherford County after a student says pepper spray was used.
tntechoracle.com
Upper Cumberland cities sued for violations of Clean Water Act
The cities of Cookeville and Sparta have been named in a federal lawsuit alleging violations of the Clean Water Act. The complaints, filed in the U.S. District Court by Tennessee Riverkeepers, Inc. claims Cookeville and Sparta are in violation of provisions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit by discharging pollutants into waterways to “avoid overflows.”
Gladeville Elementary student dies in tragic accident days before 7th birthday
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the tragic death of a Gladeville Elementary student.
WTVCFOX
"Problem Benches": Chattanoogans react to one part of Mayor's expanded homeless plan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The City of Chattanooga says they are expanding efforts to address homelessness in our area. In fact, at 8th and Market Street, the city says they have already removed what they are calling problem benches. City officials say they want to add more bike and golf...
wgnsradio.com
Threats of a School Shooting in Rutherford County Not Credible, According to Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office and Schools
(MURFREESBORO, TN) False threats of a school shooting in Rutherford County spread on social media and from student-to-student on Wednesday night. Reports indicate the threats were not credible, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. After WGNS received calls from concerned parents, we spoke to county school’s...
School Threat in Warren County; 13 Year-old Charged
The Warren County Sheriff’s Department reports a 13 year-old is facing charges in connection with an online school threat toward the middle school in McMinnville. The teen has been charged with filing a false report while the charge for making threats of mass violence on school property is pending.
WSMV
Two teens missing out of Franklin County, now in custody
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teens are now in custody in Robertson County after they were reported missing by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. 15-year-old Kyle Williams and 16-year-old Nevaeh Frank will face juvenile petitions in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. “Thank you to...
wjle.com
Contractor Behind Schedule on Highway 56 Project
The State Highway 56 construction project is running behind schedule and the contractor, Jones Brothers, LLC has asked the Tennessee Department of Transportation for more time to complete the project without penalty. The bid was awarded in 2019 for the project which extends almost 8 miles from south of the...
24hip-hop.com
Meet Rising Tennessee artist, Itz C. Ward, the New Talk of the Music Industry
James Ward, better known as Itz C. Ward, is buzzing through the streets as one of the hottest up and coming artists known around Middle Tennessee. C. Ward was born in Jackson, TN but later moved to Murfreesboro, TN and has started rapping since he was eight years old. Ward...
wjle.com
Early Voting Begins Wednesday (View Sample Ballot Here)
Early voting begins Wednesday, October 19 and runs through November 3 for the State and Federal November 8 elections. Early voting will be at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Smithville and for one day at the Fairgrounds in Alexandria. Times for early voting are as follows: Mondays 1 p.m. to...
thunder1320.com
Coffee County Sheriff and Manchester Police to conduct night fire training Oct. 24, 25 and 27
Sheriff and Police departments would like the residents in the Powell Drive, Deford Lane, Harvest Drive, Ez Lane, and Joe Hickerson Road area to know that the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and Manchester Police Department will be conducting night fire training on October 24, 25, and 27th at the range located at the Sheriff’s Department.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for The Fish House Sports Bar
Congratulations to The Fish House Sports Bar for their ribbon cutting and customer appreciation celebration on Wednesday, October 19th at 11am. The Fish House Sports Bar is located at 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (in shopping center of former Kroger) and can be contacted at 615-410-3265.
Trailer carrying sealant overturns on I-65 in Franklin
Two lanes of I-65 northbound are closed near the McEwen onramp after a trailer carrying sealant overturned.
thunder1320.com
Safe on the Square returns Monday, October 31
Manchester’s Safe on the Square Trick or Treating event will return this year. The event, which was paused due to COVID-19 for the past couple of years, will be held from 3-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 in downtown Manchester. It is hosted by the Manchester Police and Fire Departments.
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office issues Scam Warning
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a scam affecting our community involving a caller to have knowledge that you have missed a court date or have outstanding warrants. The caller then goes on to say that if you don’t pay the fines that you will be arrested. The caller has also identified themselves as an employee of the sheriff’s office.
Dozens cited as Rutherford County authorities tackle aggressive driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway
As part of "Operation Fall Brakes," members of multiple law enforcement agencies reportedly teamed up and stopped drivers for 326 driving- and drug-related offenses in Rutherford County Wednesday.
13-year-old taken into custody after school threat investigation in Warren County
Authorities said a student in Warren County is facing charges in connection with a middle school's investigation into an online threat.
THP seeking info about Williamson County hit-and-run involving pedestrian
The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is turning to community members for information about a Williamson County hit-and-run that resulted in serious injury last weekend.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville FD Responds To Buck Mountain Road Fire
Cookeville Fire Department had a swift response to a household fire on Buck Mountain Road Wednesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Cliff Venters said he did not have an exact address at the time of reporting, but that it was in the Old Qualls Road area. When responders arrived, he said there was visible smoke.
