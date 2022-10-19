ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

tntechoracle.com

Upper Cumberland cities sued for violations of Clean Water Act

The cities of Cookeville and Sparta have been named in a federal lawsuit alleging violations of the Clean Water Act. The complaints, filed in the U.S. District Court by Tennessee Riverkeepers, Inc. claims Cookeville and Sparta are in violation of provisions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit by discharging pollutants into waterways to “avoid overflows.”
SPARTA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Threats of a School Shooting in Rutherford County Not Credible, According to Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office and Schools

(MURFREESBORO, TN) False threats of a school shooting in Rutherford County spread on social media and from student-to-student on Wednesday night. Reports indicate the threats were not credible, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. After WGNS received calls from concerned parents, we spoke to county school’s...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Two teens missing out of Franklin County, now in custody

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teens are now in custody in Robertson County after they were reported missing by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. 15-year-old Kyle Williams and 16-year-old Nevaeh Frank will face juvenile petitions in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. “Thank you to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

Contractor Behind Schedule on Highway 56 Project

The State Highway 56 construction project is running behind schedule and the contractor, Jones Brothers, LLC has asked the Tennessee Department of Transportation for more time to complete the project without penalty. The bid was awarded in 2019 for the project which extends almost 8 miles from south of the...
SMITHVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Early Voting Begins Wednesday (View Sample Ballot Here)

Early voting begins Wednesday, October 19 and runs through November 3 for the State and Federal November 8 elections. Early voting will be at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Smithville and for one day at the Fairgrounds in Alexandria. Times for early voting are as follows: Mondays 1 p.m. to...
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for The Fish House Sports Bar

Congratulations to The Fish House Sports Bar for their ribbon cutting and customer appreciation celebration on Wednesday, October 19th at 11am. The Fish House Sports Bar is located at 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (in shopping center of former Kroger) and can be contacted at 615-410-3265.
MURFREESBORO, TN
thunder1320.com

Safe on the Square returns Monday, October 31

Manchester’s Safe on the Square Trick or Treating event will return this year. The event, which was paused due to COVID-19 for the past couple of years, will be held from 3-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 in downtown Manchester. It is hosted by the Manchester Police and Fire Departments.
MANCHESTER, TN
On Target News

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office issues Scam Warning

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a scam affecting our community involving a caller to have knowledge that you have missed a court date or have outstanding warrants. The caller then goes on to say that if you don’t pay the fines that you will be arrested. The caller has also identified themselves as an employee of the sheriff’s office.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville FD Responds To Buck Mountain Road Fire

Cookeville Fire Department had a swift response to a household fire on Buck Mountain Road Wednesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Cliff Venters said he did not have an exact address at the time of reporting, but that it was in the Old Qualls Road area. When responders arrived, he said there was visible smoke.
COOKEVILLE, TN

