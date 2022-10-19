ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armstrong County, PA

SIGN INSTALLATION PROJECT POSTPONED INDEFINITELY

For the second time this week, a sign installation project on Route 22 in Indiana County and Route 28 in Armstrong County has been postponed, but this time, it’s postponed until further notice. PennDOT officials announced this morning that the project to install dynamic sign structures and the signs...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Detour planned for week-long roadwork in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a week-long closure which will bring detours to Route 3021 (Henrys Road). The roadwork will begin on Monday, Oct. 31st along Henrys Road in Jordan Township, Clearfield County. PennDOT crews will perform roadway shoulder brushing and tree clearing/trimming between Route 729 and Route 53 […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
SIGN PROJECT POSTPONED

PennDOT has postponed a project to install signs in Indiana and Armstrong Counties for 24 hours. Due to some impending weather that would make things difficult for the project, PennDOT announced that the Dynamic Message Sign installation projects scheduled for today will start tomorrow, instead. Those projects are for State Route 22 West at Wherum Road in Wherum, Route 22 East at West Philadelphia Street in Armagh in Indiana County, and for State Route 28 South near the Slate Lick Exit in North Buffalo Township in Armstrong County. Workers will be at those sites to install sign structures and the dynamic message signs. These signs are traffic control signs that display variable traffic-related messages to the public that can be used to regulate, route and manage traffic like road closures, traffic advisories and the like.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Crews at the scene of house fire in Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Fire crews from several boroughs are at the scene of a house fire on the 1100 block of Toman Avenue in the City of Clairton. Fire crews along with EMS crews are trying to bring the fire under control. Crews have also requested the Allegheny County Fire Marshall respond to the scene.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
FIRE CREWS CALLED OUT FOR BRUSH FIRE, CO INVESTIGATION

For the 40th time this year, an Indiana fire company has been called out for a brush fire. The 40th brush fire call of 2022 was reported by Indiana County 911 at 3:59 PM at a location along Route 259 in Brush Valley Township. Brush Valley fire fighters were dispatched to the scene. Details on how much damage was done or the cause are not yet available.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Storm sewer upgrade work to begin in Altoona neighborhood

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Construction on storm sewers is set to begin in a neighborhood in Altoona to help reduce flooding. The City of Altoona announced Thursday the upgrades will start on Monday, Oct. 24. Work will mainly take place in the Fairview area on 20th Avenue through 23rd Avenue between 11th Street and 13th […]
ALTOONA, PA
Crews handle Blair County farm fire, explosions

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were quick to respond to a farm fire where they had to deal with various explosions due to the flames. The fire started Friday afternoon along Piney Creek Road inside of two storage buildings. The Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Chief at the scene said that it was two storage buildings […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
DEP: Equipment malfunction in Beaver Falls resulted in erroneous air quality readings

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - Many people in Beaver County woke up Friday morning to alerts on their phones about poor air quality. This caused a lot of concern, especially for sensitive groups like the elderly and asthmatic.People were extremely worried after waking up to red color air quality maps and numbers 400 and higher, which means hazardous conditions.KDKA later learned from the Allegheny County Health Department and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection that there was nothing to be alarmed about.The Pittsburgh region ranks high in having the worst air quality in the world. Pollution from industry and traffic is...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
Street Sweeper And Box Truck Collide On Rt. 228

One person was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital after a crash Friday morning on Route 228 in Adams Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center at 10 a.m. for an accident involving a street sweeper and a box truck at the intersection of Route 228 and Adams Ridge.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
QUIET WEDNESDAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS

Indiana County’s first responders had a very quiet day yesterday with only two incidents reported by Indiana County 911. One of those incidents was a vehicle accident on Route 553 in Cherryhill Township at 2:40 PM. Cherryhill and Pine Township fire departments were dispatched to the scene, along with state police and Citizen’s Ambulance. No details are available yet on this crash.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Driver, Four-Year-Old Passenger Transported to Hospital Following Crash

HENDERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A driver and her four-year-old passenger were transported to the hospital following a one-vehicle crash earlier this week. On October 19 around 8:22 a.m., Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash along Route 119 in Henderson Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2014...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
AT LEAST ONE HURT IN CRASH FRIDAY AFTERNOON

At least one person was injured yesterday in a vehicle crash in Cherryhill Township. Indiana County 911 reported that the crash happened at 3:16 PM at the intersection of Routes 422 and 259, near the entrance of Yellow Creek State Park. Cherryhill Township fire department, state police and Citizen’s Ambulance EMTs were dispatched at the time. A few minutes after the initial dispatch, Cherryhill Township was requested to set up a landing zone along Route 422 connected with the crash.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
1 injured after crash in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP — One person was injured and taken to UPMC Passavant Cranberry after two vehicles collided at the intersection of Robinhood Drive and Rochester Road in Cranberry Township around 9:45 Saturday morning. Traffic was limited to one lane along Rochester Road, while a tow truck removed the two...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PENNDOT Announces Country Club Bridge Replacement Project

PennDot Engineering District 11-0 will be replacing the bridge over the Connoquenessing Creek on S.R. 0065 (Mercer Road) in a project set to commence in the summer of 2025. The project is currently in the preliminary engineering phase with the expectation of starting the final design phase in early 2023.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Police Release Details on Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322

CANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred last Thursday night on U.S. 322 in Canal Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:32 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, on Route 322, in Canal Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

