WSYX ABC6

17-year-old girl grazed after shots fired near elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A teen was grazed by a bullet when shots were fired near an elementary school overnight. Columbus police said they responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Duxberry Park Alternative Elementary School around 1 a.m. Officers found a 17-year-old girl with...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus man charged with raping teen in May 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man is facing multiple charges after he is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in May 2021. Jeffrey Mitchell is charged with rape and kidnapping, according to court documents. According to court documents, Mitchell took the teen fishing and led her into the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police chase ends in crash in Prairie Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A police chase in Prairie Township ended in a crash Friday morning. The accident happened at the corner of Sullivant Avenue and Industrial Mile. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop when the driver took off. They ended up...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Woman, child, cat injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two people and a cat were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in the Hilltop. Police said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. When officers arrived, they located a 37-year-old woman and a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Franklin Township fighting to keep its police department

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin Township Police Department already took a hit this past summer. The department went from 13 full-time police officers to only eight after a levy in May failed. Now, if a new levy doesn't pass this November, the police chief said the department...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus man pleads guilty to making, selling ghost guns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man pleaded guilty to making and selling "ghost guns" with a 3D printer. Thomas Develin, 25, admitted that he made and sold firearms that he knew were illegal. Develin is also accused of making threats against synagogues and Jewish schools in Franklin County.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Banana Pudding and Peach Cobbler Factory grand-opening ceremony in Gahanna this weekend

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — A dozen different cobblers and banana puddings set to roll out at the first-ever The Peach Cobbler Factory to debut in Ohio this weekend! The flavorful fall treats are at the center of the new franchise's grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The event includes delicious desserts, music, games, prizes, and more!
GAHANNA, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus gas prices down 14 cents in last week, AAA reports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices in Central Ohio have decreased in the past week, AAA reports. The latest report from AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus is $3.74. Prices have fallen 14 cents in the last week. According to AAA, the average...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Juvenile judges, community members discuss youth crime in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Juvenile judges and neighbors got together Thursday to discuss the growing issue of adolescent crime, especially the gangs of kids known as the Kia Boys, who are stealing cars. The goal was to come together and think of solutions for the kids stealing cars, their...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Billy and Chestina from Colony Cats and Dogs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Billy and Chestina from Colony Cats and Dogs!. This young pup and cat are looking for their forever families. This sweet puppy came to Colony Cats and Dogs with his two other siblings. He was brought from a high-kill shelter in West Virginia. Billy is a 3-month-old mixed breed.
COLUMBUS, OH

