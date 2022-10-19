Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Suspect accused of attacking employee, stealing gaming systems from Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a man accused of attacking an employee at a store on the northeast side and stealing several gaming systems. Police said at about 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, the suspect jumped over the sales counter and attacked an employee at Tech Craze on Stelzer Road.
WSYX ABC6
17-year-old girl grazed after shots fired near elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A teen was grazed by a bullet when shots were fired near an elementary school overnight. Columbus police said they responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Duxberry Park Alternative Elementary School around 1 a.m. Officers found a 17-year-old girl with...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus man charged with raping teen in May 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man is facing multiple charges after he is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in May 2021. Jeffrey Mitchell is charged with rape and kidnapping, according to court documents. According to court documents, Mitchell took the teen fishing and led her into the...
WSYX ABC6
Police chase ends in crash in Prairie Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A police chase in Prairie Township ended in a crash Friday morning. The accident happened at the corner of Sullivant Avenue and Industrial Mile. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop when the driver took off. They ended up...
WSYX ABC6
Woman, child, cat injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two people and a cat were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in the Hilltop. Police said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. When officers arrived, they located a 37-year-old woman and a...
WSYX ABC6
Convicted gunman in 2021 shooting sentenced to prison, fired shots at deputies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A felon has been sent back to prison for a 2021 shootout involving Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the west side. Franklin County Judge Sheryl Munson sentenced Jermaine Johnson, 42, to a minimum of nine years behind bars this week after he pleaded guilty to felonious assault and a felony weapons charge.
WSYX ABC6
Franklin Township fighting to keep its police department
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin Township Police Department already took a hit this past summer. The department went from 13 full-time police officers to only eight after a levy in May failed. Now, if a new levy doesn't pass this November, the police chief said the department...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus man pleads guilty to making, selling ghost guns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man pleaded guilty to making and selling "ghost guns" with a 3D printer. Thomas Develin, 25, admitted that he made and sold firearms that he knew were illegal. Develin is also accused of making threats against synagogues and Jewish schools in Franklin County.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Attorney, police propose more security for Hilltop apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Attorney and Columbus police are working to improve security measures with the owners of a Hilltop apartment complex that has been the scene of criminal activity over the years. "Wedgewood has been a place where violence happens," Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein...
WSYX ABC6
OSU 1998 Sugar Bowl ring among items being auctioned off by Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is auctioning off a number of items including a 1998 Ohio State Big Ten/Sugar Bowl championship ring. The sheriff's office said it has exhausted every effort to locate the ring's owner. Ohio State defeated Michigan 31-16 in the season finale...
WSYX ABC6
7 months after apartment complex goes into receivership, tenant seeing a difference
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bobby Richards said he is no longer worried when he walks through his Colonial Village neighborhood more than six months after the apartment complex was ordered to be fixed up and sold. "It's getting better, it's getting a whole lot better," Richards said. In March...
WSYX ABC6
Deputies walk with teen on senior night after dad died from COVID-19 complications
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County deputies escorted a Reynoldsburg family Friday night as they walked across the football field for senior night. "I wish he was here, but one day we’ll be together," Brenda Bateman said. "Wish he was here right now," Zion Bateman, who is a...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus family marks tragic anniversary of young father's death, calls for justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom is marking the tragic anniversary of her son's death while continuing her fight for justice. James Johnson was shot and killed two years ago at a Sunoco gas station on Sullivant Avenue. Thursday evening, his family held a vigil at the very...
WSYX ABC6
Drug sweep mixes interdiction and outreach as addicts try find path to recovery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement and treatment workers in Fairfield County teamed up Thursday on a drug sweep called “Operation Bridge.”. The teams were aiming to remove drugs and drug traffickers from the streets as well as to connect people with “substance use disorder” to help and treatment.
WSYX ABC6
Banana Pudding and Peach Cobbler Factory grand-opening ceremony in Gahanna this weekend
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — A dozen different cobblers and banana puddings set to roll out at the first-ever The Peach Cobbler Factory to debut in Ohio this weekend! The flavorful fall treats are at the center of the new franchise's grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The event includes delicious desserts, music, games, prizes, and more!
WSYX ABC6
Columbus gas prices down 14 cents in last week, AAA reports
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices in Central Ohio have decreased in the past week, AAA reports. The latest report from AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus is $3.74. Prices have fallen 14 cents in the last week. According to AAA, the average...
WSYX ABC6
Juvenile judges, community members discuss youth crime in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Juvenile judges and neighbors got together Thursday to discuss the growing issue of adolescent crime, especially the gangs of kids known as the Kia Boys, who are stealing cars. The goal was to come together and think of solutions for the kids stealing cars, their...
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Billy and Chestina from Colony Cats and Dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Billy and Chestina from Colony Cats and Dogs!. This young pup and cat are looking for their forever families. This sweet puppy came to Colony Cats and Dogs with his two other siblings. He was brought from a high-kill shelter in West Virginia. Billy is a 3-month-old mixed breed.
WSYX ABC6
New round of rental assistance available for those in need in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Urban League has helped some 1,700 families in the past year with emergency rental assistance, and now with winter quickly approaching, more help is on the way. Marie Agee is one of the applicants who received help this past year. "The lord he...
WSYX ABC6
Non-profit Create Happy Moments brings joy to children through costume drive
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Ever wonder what you can do with your old Halloween costumes? Well, how about putting a smile on a child's face. Create Happy Moments President and Founder Mayra Betances and Secretary of the Board Lizeth Espinosa talk more about the good cause. The non-profit promotes...
