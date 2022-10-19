Read full article on original website
Where Bruins Forward Brad Marchand’s Injury Timeline Stands
BOSTON — Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk returned from injury sooner than expected and will make his season debut Thursday night. Will Bruins star forward Brad Marchand, who is recovering from double hip surgery this offseason, follow a similar path? Don’t get your hopes up Bruins fans. While...
A.J. Greer Held Scoreless, Bruins Walk Away With Shootout Win
It took a shootout to decide the game at TD Garden. The Boston Bruins defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 as Taylor Hall potted the lone goal in regulation and the shootout. A.J. Greer was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but was unable to record a point in regulation.
Anton Stralman Puts Visa Issue Behind Him, Returns To Bruins
The Boston Bruins received a reinforcement to their defensive corps Friday, but it wasn’t an easy process for Anton Stralman to rejoin the team. The veteran defenseman had been working on obtaining his work visa while in Canada, missing four out of Boston’s first five games besides the one contest played in Ottawa.
Bruins Wrap: Taylor Hall Pots OT Winner For Boston To Beat Wild
BOSTON — The Bruins came away with a 4-3 win in overtime against the Wild on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden thanks to Taylor Hall’s overtime game-winner. Boston moved to 5-1-0, while Minnesota fell to 1-3-1. full box score here. ONE (OR TWO) BIG TAKEAWAYS. Nick Foligno is...
Nick Foligno Recalls Playing With, Against Bruins Legend Zdeno Chara
BOSTON — There is possible no other player in Bruins history that had the impact like Zdeno Chara did when he arrived in Boston in the 2006-2007 season. The Bruins honored the 2011 Stanley Cup Champion at TD Garden on Saturday as Boston played a tribute video for the franchise legend before his ceremonial puck drop. The Black and Gold ended the day with an overtime win over the Minnesota Wild, and Nick Foligno helped score one of four Bruins goals.
Taylor Hall Explains Why Bruins Are Fastest Team He’s Played With
BOSTON — The Bruins have a new identity under head coach Jim Montgomery as an offensive-minded squad that plays with speed at all levels. That has been on display in the first six games of the season, where Boston have scored three or more goals in five of six contests. Taylor Hall, who scored the game-winning goal in the Bruins’ 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, has played for five teams in his 13-year career, and he was asked postgame if the Black and Gold are the fastest he’s ever played with.
What Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Told Jack Studnicka After Rough Debut
Jack Studnicka had a chance to make an impression on the Bruins and head coach Jim Montgomery in his 2022-23 debut Thursday night, but it didn’t quite go as planned. The forward centered the third line in Boston’s ultimate 2-1 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden, but became a liability as the game went on.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Wild Lines, Pairings
BOSTON — The Bruins look to extend their win streak to two when they welcome the Wild to TD Garden on Saturday afternoon. Boston is fresh off a 2-1 shootout win while Minnesota finally got its first victory of the 2022-23 season over the Vancouver Canucks in overtime. The...
Watch Linus Ullmark’s Spectacular Save(s) In Bruins Shootout Win
The Bruins finally had an off night on the offensive end. Luckily for fans in Boston, Linus Ullmark made sure to render that fact meaningless. Boston took home a 2-1 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night, with Ullmark standing on his head to help secure the Bruins victory after an insane pair of sequences in overtime.
Bruins Notes: Boston’s Power Play Comes Through At Perfect Time
BOSTON — The Bruins went down to the wire but took home a win against the Wild at TD Garden. Boston beat Minnesota 4-3 after closing out the game in overtime. This was the second time Boston went into the overtime period in as many games. Taylor Hall scored...
In Three Starts, Linus Ullmark Has Emerged As Bruins’ No. 1 Goalie
Linus Ullmark has made a case to be the Bruins’ No. 1 goalie. It’s a small sample size, but Ullmark stood on his head in Boston’s 2-1 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night at TD Garden. The goalie made 30 stops and was unbeatable in overtime and the shootout.
NHL Best Bets: Lightning vs. Panthers Game Picks
Two bitter rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers, will face off tonight in an Atlantic division tilt from FLA Live Arena. Tampa Bay Lightning (-113) vs. Florida Panthers (-106) Total: 7 (O +118, U -144) It’s safe to say that the Florida Panthers haven’t forgotten the Tampa Bay...
Jack Studnicka Has Opportunity To Become Mainstay In Bruins Lineup
When Jack Studnicka made the Bruins final roster, many thought he’d finally get the chance he’s been working hard for over the last few seasons. But he was a healthy scratch through Boston’s first four games. “I told him, ‘I know it’s hard.’ I’ve been in his...
Bruins Wrap: Linus Ullmark, Taylor Hall Lead Way To Shootout Win
BOSTON — Coming off their first loss of the season, the Boston Bruins responded by topping the Anaheim Ducks, 2-1 in a shootout, on Thursday night at TD Garden. The Bruins improved to 4-1-0 on the season while the Ducks lost their fourth straight and now own a 1-3-1 record.
Nick Foligno Has Become Asset For Bruins; What’s Changed?
BOSTON — Nick Foligno is playing motivated and like he has a chip on his shoulder. After all, the Boston Bruins forward had just two goals and 11 assists last year in his first season with the club. Foligno didn’t make the best first impression on the score sheet, but often was lauded for the leadership he brought.
Ford Final Five: Bruins Win 2-1 In Shootout Vs. Ducks
The Boston Bruins were back in action Thursday night when they played host to the Ducks and secured a 2-1 victory over Anaheim in a shootout. Taylor Hall provided the offense for the B’s and scored the team’s lone goal during the 17th minute of the second period to take a 1-0 lead, but the Ducks struck back with a goal from Frank Vatrano just three minutes later.
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers Placed on Injured Reserve
Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed on injured reserve by the Winnipeg Jets, the Jets’ official website reports. Ehlers seems to have suffered the injury at some point during the Jets’ 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday. The talented forward played almost 22 minutes in that game and registered an assist. Ehlers has three assists on the season in the two games he has played.
Bruins Odds: How Bookmakers Are Adjusting To B’s New-Look Style
It’s way too early to make drastic claims, but it’s also impossible to ignore the Bruins’ frantic pace out of the gate. The B’s have utilized an uptempo style under new head coach Jim Montgomery that’s predicated on speed off the rush and the team’s first four hockey games have sailed “Over” the total.
Matt Grzelcyk Makes Strong Impression In Return To Bruins
BOSTON — Even as a veteran defenseman, Matt Grzelcyk could feel the butterflies going prior to the Boston Bruins taking on the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night at TD Garden. It was Grzelcyk’s first time on the ice with the Bruins for this campaign as his season debut was slightly delayed due to his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery. But Grzelcyk looked like he didn’t miss a beat, leaving an imprint in more ways than one on Boston’s 2-1 shootout win over the Ducks.
Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Efficient Offense Cruises In Win Over Heat
Meeting for the first time since last season’s Eastern Conference finals, the Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat, 111-104, on Friday at FTX Arena. The Celtics improved to 2-0 on the season, while the Heat fell to 0-2. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The last time these...
