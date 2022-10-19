ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

How to vote early in Warren County

By Jay Petrequin
 3 days ago

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Election season is imminent, and Warren County is ensuring that residents who need to vote early have the time and resources to do so. On Wednesday, the county released its full early voting schedule ahead of the general election on Nov. 8.

The general election includes Congressional races, as well as some local and statewide elections. Sample ballots can be found through the county website. Early voting starts on Oct. 29, with a schedule including:

  • Saturday, Oct. 29
    • 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 30
    • 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 31
    • Noon – 8 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 1
    • 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 2
    • Noon – 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 3
    • 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 4
    • 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 5
    • 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 6
    • 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
All early voting will be held at the Warren County Human Services Building, 1340 Route 9 in Queensbury; as well as Glens Falls City Hall, 42 Ridge St. in Glens Falls. All voters must be registered to vote in Warren County. No appointments are needed ahead of time. Those who vote early cannot vote on Election Day.

Additionally, those hoping to vote by absentee ballot must apply by next Monday, Oct. 24. Absentee ballot applications must be filed through New York State online. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day.

