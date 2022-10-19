University of Kansas returning Native American remains

The University of Kansas says it is returning Native American remains and sacred objects in its museum collections. The university says it recently was made aware that it possessed Indigenous remains, funeral objects and other sacred objects. The exact number of remains and artifacts found has not been disclosed. The university said in a statement that it is verifying inventory of its Native American artifacts across campus. Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Barbara Bichelmeyer has apologized to the Native American community. The university plans to form an advisory committee, consult with tribal nations and create institutional repatriation policies.