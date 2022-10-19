ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
WRAL

Allies blast Scholz over Chinese investment in German port

BERLIN — Lawmakers from two of Germany’s governing parties on Thursday slammed plans for Chinese shipping group COSCO to take a major stake in the operator of the country’s biggest container terminal, warning that they pose a national security risk. Public broadcaster NDR reported that Chancellor Olaf...
WRAL

Pakistan taken off watch list for terror funding, laundering

ISLAMABAD — An international watchdog said Friday it is removing Pakistan from its so-called “gray list” of countries that do not take full measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, a move that was quickly welcomed by the country’s prime minister and other government officials.
WRAL

Syria reports Israeli airstrikes on suburbs of Damascus

DAMASCUS, SYRIA — Israel carried out an airstrike on the Syrian capital of Damascus and its southern suburbs late Friday, in the first such attack in more than a month, state media reported. There were no casualties in the strikes. The Syrian military said later that several Israeli missiles...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies

BEIJING — (AP) — President Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance when he was named Sunday to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy.
WRAL

Liz Truss promised UK a shakeup — but was forced out instead

LONDON — Liz Truss became prime minister on a promise to open a new era of growth by shaking up Britain's economy. But the tumult that resulted was not exactly what she had in mind: Markets recoiled, the pound currency dived, her party revolted — and, in the end, she announced her resignation just 45 days after taking office.
WRAL

Sri Lankan lawmakers debate bill to trim presidential powers

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA — Sri Lankan lawmakers began debating a proposed constitutional amendment on Thursday that would trim the powers of the president, a key demand of protesters who are seeking political reforms and solutions to the country’s dire economic crisis. The Indian Ocean country is effectively bankrupt....
CBS New York

Ukrainians injured in war arrive in U.S. for medical care

NEWARK, N.J. -- Two Ukrainians who were wounded in the war against Russia landed in New Jersey on Saturday, coming to the United States for medical treatment.Soldier Anton Domaratskyi shouted, "Glory to Ukraine," as he arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport. The crowd waiting to greet him and his fellow soldier Victor Nesterenkoi responded, "Glory to heroes."The gathering of supporters was a surprise for both men, who were warmly welcomed to the U.S. with hugs, flowers, cards and song.Domaratskyi said, through a translator, it was emotional for him to see the crowd of people that greeted them at the airport,...
NEWARK, NJ
WRAL

Guinea junta agrees with bloc to hold vote in early 2025

CONAKRY, GUINEA — The government led by Guinea's coup leader reached an agreement late Friday with West African regional mediators on a schedule for holding new elections a little over two years from now. The regional bloc known as ECOWAS has spent more than a year negotiating with Col....
WRAL

FARHAD MANJOO: Biden just clobbered China's chip industry

EDITOR'S NOTE: Farhad Manjoo is a columnist for The New York Times. Before that, Manjoo wrote the "State of the Art" column and is the author of “True Enough: Learning to Live in a Post-Fact Society.”. Semiconductors are among the most intricate tools that human beings have ever invented....
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL

Germany hails 1st delivery of 'green' hydrogen from UAE

BERLIN — Germany took formal delivery Friday of its first, modest, batch of hydrogen from the United Arab Emirates, a "green" fuel it hopes will help replace coal and gas used by energy-intensive industries in future. Germany is scrambling to substitutenatural gas imports from Russia while also staying on...
WRAL

Vatican and China extend their deal on bishop appointments

ROME — The Vatican and China on Saturday extended their oft-criticized agreement on the appointment of bishops in the Asian country, where the government has waged crackdowns over the years on religious believers. The Holy See announced the latest, two-year renewal of the 2018 arrangement in a brief statement.
WRAL

Stay or go: Palestinians in Lebanon plunged into poverty

BEIRUT — Nasser Tabarani, a Palestinian refugee living in Lebanon, has tried twice to migrate by sea to a better life in Europe but was detained by troops both times and brought back to shore. He’d do it all over again, he said, since life has become unlivable for most Palestinians in crisis-hit Lebanon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy