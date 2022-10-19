Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Trump's yearslong crusade against Ukraine has finally come home to roost as Republicans call for abandoning Kyiv
A far-right GOP faction is urging sharp cuts to US aid to Ukraine, which would cut the legs out from under Ukraine's efforts to retake its territory.
Luke Skywalker star sends army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and win back Ukraine’s ‘freedom’
LUKE Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has sent an army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and help Ukraine win back its freedom. The Hollywood legend has been heading the campaign to raise funds for Ukraine to buy more drones in a project known as UNITED24's "Army of Drones". The...
This teacher was tortured by the Russians and held for six months before returning to her town in Ukraine in a prisoner swap
CNN — The letter had just three words: mama, alive, healthy. But Olena Yuzvak had no doubt that it was from her son, Dima. The 23-year-old biotech graduate was taken by Russian forces from their front yard in the Kyiv suburb of Hostomel along with Olena and her husband, Oleh, on March 20.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Allies blast Scholz over Chinese investment in German port
BERLIN — Lawmakers from two of Germany’s governing parties on Thursday slammed plans for Chinese shipping group COSCO to take a major stake in the operator of the country’s biggest container terminal, warning that they pose a national security risk. Public broadcaster NDR reported that Chancellor Olaf...
Pakistan taken off watch list for terror funding, laundering
ISLAMABAD — An international watchdog said Friday it is removing Pakistan from its so-called “gray list” of countries that do not take full measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing, a move that was quickly welcomed by the country’s prime minister and other government officials.
Kherson resident describes a ghost town of exhausted people, with acute shortages of medicine
CNN — A resident of Kherson has described the situation in the Russian-occupied city as tense, with people "emotionally exhausted," the streets empty from mid-afternoon onwards, and Russian soldiers often seen in civilian clothes. The woman was reached by CNN through a third party, and was speaking shortly before...
Syria reports Israeli airstrikes on suburbs of Damascus
DAMASCUS, SYRIA — Israel carried out an airstrike on the Syrian capital of Damascus and its southern suburbs late Friday, in the first such attack in more than a month, state media reported. There were no casualties in the strikes. The Syrian military said later that several Israeli missiles...
China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies
BEIJING — (AP) — President Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance when he was named Sunday to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy.
Liz Truss promised UK a shakeup — but was forced out instead
LONDON — Liz Truss became prime minister on a promise to open a new era of growth by shaking up Britain's economy. But the tumult that resulted was not exactly what she had in mind: Markets recoiled, the pound currency dived, her party revolted — and, in the end, she announced her resignation just 45 days after taking office.
Sri Lankan lawmakers debate bill to trim presidential powers
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA — Sri Lankan lawmakers began debating a proposed constitutional amendment on Thursday that would trim the powers of the president, a key demand of protesters who are seeking political reforms and solutions to the country’s dire economic crisis. The Indian Ocean country is effectively bankrupt....
Ukrainians injured in war arrive in U.S. for medical care
NEWARK, N.J. -- Two Ukrainians who were wounded in the war against Russia landed in New Jersey on Saturday, coming to the United States for medical treatment.Soldier Anton Domaratskyi shouted, "Glory to Ukraine," as he arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport. The crowd waiting to greet him and his fellow soldier Victor Nesterenkoi responded, "Glory to heroes."The gathering of supporters was a surprise for both men, who were warmly welcomed to the U.S. with hugs, flowers, cards and song.Domaratskyi said, through a translator, it was emotional for him to see the crowd of people that greeted them at the airport,...
Guinea junta agrees with bloc to hold vote in early 2025
CONAKRY, GUINEA — The government led by Guinea's coup leader reached an agreement late Friday with West African regional mediators on a schedule for holding new elections a little over two years from now. The regional bloc known as ECOWAS has spent more than a year negotiating with Col....
Trump may try to delay the January 6 committee subpoena until well after the midterms — in which the GOP might win back the House and make the whole thing moot
The January 6 committee is set to dissolve in January, and if Republicans take back the House in November, it's all but certain to discontinue.
FARHAD MANJOO: Biden just clobbered China's chip industry
EDITOR'S NOTE: Farhad Manjoo is a columnist for The New York Times. Before that, Manjoo wrote the "State of the Art" column and is the author of “True Enough: Learning to Live in a Post-Fact Society.”. Semiconductors are among the most intricate tools that human beings have ever invented....
Germany hails 1st delivery of 'green' hydrogen from UAE
BERLIN — Germany took formal delivery Friday of its first, modest, batch of hydrogen from the United Arab Emirates, a "green" fuel it hopes will help replace coal and gas used by energy-intensive industries in future. Germany is scrambling to substitutenatural gas imports from Russia while also staying on...
Vatican and China extend their deal on bishop appointments
ROME — The Vatican and China on Saturday extended their oft-criticized agreement on the appointment of bishops in the Asian country, where the government has waged crackdowns over the years on religious believers. The Holy See announced the latest, two-year renewal of the 2018 arrangement in a brief statement.
Stay or go: Palestinians in Lebanon plunged into poverty
BEIRUT — Nasser Tabarani, a Palestinian refugee living in Lebanon, has tried twice to migrate by sea to a better life in Europe but was detained by troops both times and brought back to shore. He’d do it all over again, he said, since life has become unlivable for most Palestinians in crisis-hit Lebanon.
