Thawing out the difference between frost advisories and freeze warnings

As temperatures start to drop, frost and freeze advisories will start to become more prevalent and there is a difference in the two, according to National Weather Service.

Frost advisories and freeze warnings can help people make decisions about what to do with plants at the beginning or near the end of the growing season.

Each of these alerts will be triggered when temperatures are expected to reach a certain threshold for an extended period of time.

are issued when temperatures are less than or equal to 36 degrees. If a frost advisory is issued, people can cover up plants before the sun sets to help retain heat near the plants.

are issued when low temperatures are expected to be 29-32 degrees. Amay be issued a few days ahead of time if the potential exists for temperatures to fall into these thresholds.

is issued when temperatures are expected to be 28 degrees or less for at least three hours.

If a freeze warning, or hard freeze warning is issued there is little you can do to protect plants short of moving them inside.